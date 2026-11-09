DRDO Ceptam 11 Tier 2 Result 2026 OUT: The DRDO CEPTAM has declared the CEPTAM 11 Tier-2 result for Technician-A (Tech-A) posts on 9 November 2026. Candidates who appeared in the Tier-2 exam, held on 15 June 2026, can now check their result status online. The result covers all 15 Tech-A trades, such as Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, COPA, Welder and Turner. However, the Tier-2 result for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) is still being prepared and will be released soon. In this article, we explain how to check your status and what to do next.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Highlights

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-2 result for Technician-A is now out. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can quickly check the important dates and the current status.