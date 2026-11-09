DRDO CEPTAM-11 Tier 2 Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Technician A Score card PDF at drdo.gov.in
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026: DRDO CEPTAM has declared the Tier-2 result for all 15 Technician-A trades on 9 November 2026. Candidates can check their status on drdo.gov.in using login details. The STA-B result is awaited. Check this article to get the direct link to download the trade/subject-wise score card PDF and more.
Key Points
- DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-2 results for Technician-A posts declared on 9 November 2026.
- The Tier-2 exam for 15 Tech-A trades was conducted on 15 June 2026.
- STA-B Tier-2 results are pending; Tech-A qualifiers proceed to the Trade Test.
DRDO Ceptam 11 Tier 2 Result 2026 OUT: The DRDO CEPTAM has declared the CEPTAM 11 Tier-2 result for Technician-A (Tech-A) posts on 9 November 2026. Candidates who appeared in the Tier-2 exam, held on 15 June 2026, can now check their result status online. The result covers all 15 Tech-A trades, such as Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, COPA, Welder and Turner. However, the Tier-2 result for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) is still being prepared and will be released soon. In this article, we explain how to check your status and what to do next.
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Highlights
The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-2 result for Technician-A is now out. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can quickly check the important dates and the current status.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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DRDO Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM)
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Recruitment
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CEPTAM 11
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Post Name
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Technician-A (Tech-A)
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Result Name
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DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-2 Result 2026
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Tier-2 Exam Date
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15 June 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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18 June 2026
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Tech-A Result Date
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9 November 2026
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Trades Covered
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15 Tech-A trades, including Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, COPA, Welder and Turner
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STA-B Tier-2 Result
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Under process, expected soon
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-2 Result 2026 Download Link (Trade Wise)
DRDO has released the Tier-2 result for all 15 Technician-A trades on its official website. Candidates should open the result link for their own trade, as the status is shown separately for each one. The result for STA-B is still pending, so its link will be added once it is released. Check the complete Post Code and subject-wise result link below:
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Post Code & Subject
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Download Link
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0201 - Book Binder
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0202 - Carpenter
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0204 - COPA
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0205 - Draughtsman (Mechanical)
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0206 - Electrician
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0207 - Electronics
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0208 - Fitter
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0209 - Machinist
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0210 - Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)
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0211 - Optical Worker
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0212 - Photographer
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0213 - Sheet Metal Worker
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0214 - Surveyor
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0215 - Turner
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0216 - Welder
Steps to Check DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-2 Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026. Keep the login details ready before begin, and make sure to select the trade you applied for.
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Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in, or the CEPTAM portal, ceptam.drdo.gov.in.
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Go to the "What's New" section on the homepage.
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Click on the "CEPTAM-11 STA-B & Tech-A" link.
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Open the "DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-2 Result 2026" link for Technician-A.
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Select your trade, such as Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, COPA, Welder or Turner.
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Enter your registration number and password or date of birth, as asked.
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Submit the details and check your result status on the screen.
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Download the result and keep a printout for future use.
What Next After DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tech-A Tier-2 Result?
Qualified Technician-A candidates now move to the next stage of selection. The Tier-2 result is used to shortlist candidates for the Trade Test, so the process is not over yet. Candidates should start preparing right away and watch the official website for dates.
Next steps in the selection process:
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Trade Test: This is a qualifying, practical test based on your trade (ITI level). Revise the hands-on skills of your trade.
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Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates must present their original documents.
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Medical Examination: Selected candidates go through a medical check.
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Joining: Final appointment follows after all stages are cleared.
Documents to keep ready:
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Class 10 (Matric) certificate
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ITI certificate (NTC/NAC) in your trade
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Category certificate (if applicable)
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Photo ID proof
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Printout of your Tier-2 result or scorecard
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com