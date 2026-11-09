Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has crossed the 7000 run mark in Test cricket on November 9th 2026. He has now become the first player from his country to do so.

After walking away from short format international games his push past this record gives a clear view of his twenty seasons at the crease.

The official scorecard provided by the Bangladesh Cricket Board reveals that he has the highest red ball appearance record in the country, as well as having caught the most number of batsmen in a match and scoring the most runs in the top order position.

How Mushiqur Rahim became First Bangladeshi to Reach 7000 Run Mark

Rahim became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach 7000 runs during the second Test against the West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. He nudged a single into the leg side to reach the mark, drawing applause from both teams.