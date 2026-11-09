Veteran Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Scripts History; Becomes Bangladesh's First 7000-run Test Scorer: Here's All About His Career Stats and Records
Mushfiqur Rahim has cemented his legacy in world cricket by crossing 7,000 runs in Test matches. The milestone confirms his status as Bangladesh's most prolific batter across two decades of elite international competition. Here is a look at his career numbers and milestones.
Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has crossed the 7000 run mark in Test cricket on November 9th 2026. He has now become the first player from his country to do so.
After walking away from short format international games his push past this record gives a clear view of his twenty seasons at the crease.
The official scorecard provided by the Bangladesh Cricket Board reveals that he has the highest red ball appearance record in the country, as well as having caught the most number of batsmen in a match and scoring the most runs in the top order position.
How Mushiqur Rahim became First Bangladeshi to Reach 7000 Run Mark
Rahim became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach 7000 runs during the second Test against the West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. He nudged a single into the leg side to reach the mark, drawing applause from both teams.
Mushiqur Rahim made his international debut at Lord’s back in 2005 as a 17 year old schoolboy.
Mushiqur Rahim Career Records Across All Formats
Rahim had almost 500 appearances in international cricket in tests, ODI, and Twenty20 formats. Rahim had to wicket-keep in most of his games while batting in middle order.
|
Match Type
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
Batting Average
|
100s/50s
|
Highest Score
|
Test
|
106
|
7,000+
|
39.08
|
14/30
|
219*
|
ODI
|
274
|
7,795
|
36.43
|
9/49
|
144
|
T20I
|
102
|
1,500
|
19.48
|
0/6
|
72*
This is the highest individual score that he ever got against Zimbabwe, and the total took him nearly nine hours to achieve.
What are Major Records Made by Mushiqur Rahim for Bangladesh?
Before Rahim Bangladesh regularly struggled to bat out two full days of a five-day match. His steady defence gave the dressing room confidence.
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First Double Century: He scored Bangladesh's first Test double hundred with a 200 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2013.
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Three Scores Over 200: He is the only Bangladeshi batsman with three Test double hundreds to his name.
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Wicketkeeping Records: He caught or stumped more than 400 batters across his international career, the highest for Bangladesh.
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Captaincy Wins: He led Bangladesh as captain during their first Test wins against major teams like England, Australia, and Sri Lanka.
Also Read - Towhid Hridoy Creates History With 350: Breaks Tamim Iqbal's Bangladesh First-Class Record
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