BSEAP AP SSC Exam 2027 Fee Schedule Released; Check Late Fee, Last Date
AP SSC Exam 2027 fee payment schedule and details have been issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh. Schools must submit the fee before the deadline at bse.ap.gov.in
BSE AP SSC Exam 2027 Fee: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the exam fee payment schedule for the SSC, OSSC and Vocational Examination 2027. As per reports, school headmasters can submit the exam fee from November 11 to 25, 2026. A late fee of Rs. 50, Rs. 200 and Rs. 500 will be applicable depending on the payment date after the deadline.
As per reports, the exam fee must be submitted through the school login on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board - bse.ap.gov.in. Schools are also advised to ensure that the details of the candidates appearing for the SSC exams are updated and verified through their respective UDISE+ logins.
Students from the vocational streams must pay an additional vocational fee of Rs. 60 along with the examination fee and the age condonation fee for underage students, which has to be paid online through BSEAP.
BSEAP SSC Exam 2027 Fee Due Dates Notification - Click Here
BSE AP SSC Exam 2027 Fee Details - Click Here
AP SSC Exam 2027: Fee Details and Schedule
The fee details for AP SSC Examinations 2027 are given below
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Payment category
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Fee payment dates
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Category
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Amount
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Without late fee
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November 11 to 25, 2026
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Regular candidates (all subjects)
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Rs 125
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With Rs 50 late fee
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November 26 to December 2, 2026
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Candidates appearing for more than 3 subjects
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Rs 125
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With Rs 200 late fee
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December 3 to 9, 2026
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Candidates appearing for up to 3 subjects
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Rs 110
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With Rs 500 late fee
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December 10 to 15, 2026
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Vocational candidates (additional fee)
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Rs 60
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-
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-
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Age condonation fee
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Rs 300
BSE AP SSC Exam 2027: Fee Payment Instructions
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As per reports, if the dates for submitting the fee fall on a public holiday, the fee needs to be submitted on the next working day.
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Then the examination fee will depend on the number of subjects. Additional charges for vocational candidates and students seeking age condonation is also applicable
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Exam fee must be paid only through the school login on bse.ap.gov.in. it must be noted that payments made through CFMS and bank challans will not be accepted.
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Headmasters are also required to update and verify candidate details through their respective UDISE+ logins before submitting the exam fee.
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Schools are advised not to wait until the last date to submit the exam fee and avoid delays caused by traffic on the website.
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The board has also clarified that the exam fee payment deadlines will not be extended under any circumstances.
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Manual Nominal Rolls are not required to be submitted at any level, including the Deputy Educational Officer (DyEO), District Educational Officer (DEO) or BSE-AP
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The fee payment process, along with the instructions and user manual, is available on the official SSC exam fee application.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.