BSEAP AP SSC Exam 2027 Fee Schedule Released; Check Late Fee, Last Date

BSE AP SSC Exam 2027 Fee: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the exam fee payment schedule for the SSC, OSSC and Vocational Examination 2027. As per reports, school headmasters can submit the exam fee from November 11 to 25, 2026. A late fee of Rs. 50, Rs. 200 and Rs. 500 will be applicable depending on the payment date after the deadline.

As per reports, the exam fee must be submitted through the school login on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board - bse.ap.gov.in. Schools are also advised to ensure that the details of the candidates appearing for the SSC exams are updated and verified through their respective UDISE+ logins.

Students from the vocational streams must pay an additional vocational fee of Rs. 60 along with the examination fee and the age condonation fee for underage students, which has to be paid online through BSEAP.