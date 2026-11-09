CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2027 with Solutions: Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 students preparing for the 2027 Board Examination can practise the Chemistry sample paper to understand the question paper pattern, marking scheme and types of questions expected in the examination. Chemistry is an important subject in the Science stream, and regular practice of sample papers can help students improve conceptual understanding, numerical-solving skills and time management. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2026-27 is useful for students preparing for the upcoming board examination. It helps students familiarise themselves with different question formats, including multiple-choice questions, short-answer questions, case-based questions and long-answer questions. Students should practise the model paper along with NCERT textbooks and revise important topics from Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2027: Download PDF The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Chemistry Sample Question Paper 2026-27 for students appearing in the 2027 Board Examinations. The official sample paper is available on the CBSE Academic website along with the subject-wise sample papers for other Class 12 subjects. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS: Read the following instructions carefully. 1. There are 33 questions in this question paper with internal choice. 2. SECTION A consists of 16 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. 3. SECTION B consists of 5 very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each. 4. SECTION C consists of 7 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each. 5. SECTION D consists of 2 case-based questions carrying 4 marks each.

6. SECTION E consists of 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each. 7. All questions are compulsory. 8. In addition to this, a separate question has been provided for visually impaired candidates in lieu of questions having visual inputs. 9. Use of log tables and calculators is not allowed. Section-A Question 1 to 16 are multiple choice questions. Only one of the choices is correct. Select and write the correct choice as well as the answer to these questions. Q.NO QUESTION MARKS 1 1 2 1 3 The quantity of charge required to obtain one mole of metal “M” from M2O3 is: A. 1F B. 6F C. 3F D. 2F 1 4 An organic compound “X” on reaction with chloroform and alcoholic KOH gives foul smelling product. In which of the following case compound X would be produced: A. Chloromethane is treated with AgCN. B. Nitrobenzene is reduced. C. Benzene diazonium chloride is treated with Cu/KCN D. Aniline reacts with Acetyl chloride. 1 5 Consider a system in a state of dynamic equilibrium, as shown in Fig. 1(a). The lower part is solution and the upper part is gaseous system at pressure p and temperature T. If the pressure is increased over the solution phase by compressing the gas to a smaller volume as shown in Fig 1(b). Which of the following statements is true about figure 1(b) A. solubility of gas will increase until dynamic equilibrium is reached B. solubility of gas will decrease until dynamic equilibrium is reached C. solubility of gas will increase until static equilibrium is reached D. solubility of gas will decrease until static equilibrium is reached 1 6 Aavya carries out hydrolysis of acetyl chloride. The reaction is represented by the following equation: CH3COCl + H2O CH3COOH + HCl She carries out the reaction with (i) equimolar amounts of acetyl chloride and water (ii) excess of water. The rate law obeyed in the two cases will be: A. (i) First order (ii) Second Order B. (i) First order (ii) First order C. (i) Second order (ii) Second order D. (i) Second order (ii) First order 1 7 1 8 1 9 Which one of the following element will be strong oxidising agent in their +3 oxidation state? (Atomic no. Cr=24, Mn=25, Ti=22, Fe=26) A. Cr B. Mn C. Ti D. Fe 1 10 When (–)-2-bromohexane reacts with sodium hydroxide, (+)-hexan-2-ol is formed. Which one of the following observations would be correct? A. The reaction follows SN 2 mechanism and is accompanied by inversion of configuration. B. The reaction follows SN 1 mechanism and is accompanied by inversion of configuration. C. The reaction follows SN 2 mechanism and is accompanied by retention of configuration. D. The reaction follows SN 1 mechanism and is accompanied by retention of configuration. 1

CBSE has uploaded the subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes for Class 12 on its academic portal. Students can access the Chemistry sample paper and its corresponding marking scheme through the official links below. Document Download Link CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2027 Download PDF CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme 2027 Download Solutions PDF CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27 Official Website CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027 According to the official CBSE Chemistry Sample Question Paper 2026-27, the theory examination will carry 70 marks and students will get three hours to complete the paper. The question paper consists of 33 compulsory questions divided into five sections. Internal choices are available in selected questions.

The section-wise question distribution is given below: Section Question Type Questions Marks A Multiple Choice Questions 16 16 B Very Short Answer 5 10 C Short Answer 7 21 D Case-Based Questions 2 8 E Long Answer Questions 3 15 Total 33 70 Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2027 Important Topics Covered in CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2027 The official sample paper includes questions from Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry and Organic Chemistry. Students should pay attention to the following concepts while preparing: Chemistry Branch Important Topics Physical Chemistry Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics Inorganic Chemistry d- and f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds Organic Chemistry Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Amines Biomolecules Carbohydrates, Proteins and Amino Acids