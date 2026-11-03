CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marks Distribution & Question Types
Check the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27, including theory and practical marks distribution, section-wise question types, marking scheme and exam duration.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27 helps students understand the structure of the board examination, the types of questions asked and the marks assigned to each section. Physics is a 100-mark subject, with 70 marks allocated to the theory paper and 30 marks for practical assessment.The theory examination will have 33 compulsory questions divided into five sections. Students will get three hours to complete the paper. Understanding the CBSE Class 12 Physics exam pattern will help students plan their preparation and manage their time effectively. Read the article below for further details.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the examination structure for Class 12 Physics under Subject Code 042. Students can refer to the CBSE Class 12 Physics Curriculum 2026-27 to understand the prescribed course structure and assessment scheme.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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CBSE
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Class
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12
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Subject
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Physics
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Subject Code
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042
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Theory Marks
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70
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Practical Marks
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30
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Total Marks
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100
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Theory Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Questions
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33
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Question Paper Sections
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5
CBSE Class 12 Physics Marks Distribution 2026-27
The CBSE Class 12 Physics examination carries 100 marks which is divided between theory and practical assessment. Students must prepare for both components to achieve a good overall score. The CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 also provides details of the chapters and topics prescribed for the examination.
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Examination Component
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Maximum Marks
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Theory Examination
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70
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Practical Examination
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30
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Total
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100
CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper Pattern 2026-27
The CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper will contain 33 compulsory questions divided into five sections from A to E. Each section follows a different question format and marks allocation. Students can practise using the CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper to understand the latest examination structure.
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Section
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Question Type
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Number of Questions
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Marks
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Section A
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MCQs and Assertion-Reasoning
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16
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16
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Section B
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Short Answer Type
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5
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10
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Section C
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Short Answer Type
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7
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21
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Section D
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Case Study-Based
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2
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8
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Section E
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Long Answer Type
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3
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15
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Total
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33
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70
Section A: Multiple Choice and Assertion-Reasoning Questions
Section A contains 16 questions carrying one mark each. These include 12 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and four Assertion-Reasoning questions. Students must select the correct answer from the given options.
Section B: Short Answer Questions
Section B contains five questions carrying two marks each. These questions test students' understanding of important concepts, definitions, laws and basic numerical problems.
Section C: Short Answer Questions
Section C includes seven questions carrying three marks each. Students may be required to solve numerical problems, explain scientific concepts or write answers involving multiple steps.
Section D: Case Study-Based Questions
Section D contains two case study-based questions carrying four marks each. Students will be given a passage or situation related to Physics concepts, followed by questions based on the information provided.
Section E: Long Answer Questions
Section E includes three long-answer questions carrying five marks each. These questions may require detailed explanations, derivations, numerical solutions and application of Physics concepts.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Practical Marks Distribution 2026-27
The practical examination carries 30 marks and is an important part of the overall assessment. Students are evaluated on their experimental skills, practical records, project work and understanding of experiments.
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Practical Assessment Component
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Marks
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Two Experiments (7 marks each)
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14
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Practical Record
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5
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One Activity
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3
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Investigatory Project
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3
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Viva
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5
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Total
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30
Students must maintain a practical record containing at least eight experiments, six activities and an investigatory project report.
Is There Any Internal Choice in CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2026-27?
CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper provides internal choices in selected questions. However, there is no overall choice in the examination. Students can also refer to the CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2026 to understand the previous examination's question format.As per the 2026-27 sample paper, internal choices are available in:
- Two questions in Section B.
- One question in Section C.
- All three questions in Section E.
Students need to attempt only one option wherever an internal choice is provided.
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2027
Students should understand the Physics question paper pattern and practise different question types to improve their performance. Here are some useful preparation tips given below:
- Focus on understanding Physics principles instead of memorising formulas without knowing their applications.
- Solve numerical problems regularly to improve calculation speed and accuracy.
- Prepare important derivations, definitions, laws and diagrams from the prescribed syllabus.
- Refer to CBSE Class 12 Physics Revision Notes 2026 for quick revision of important concepts and formulas.
- Practise CBSE Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Papers to become familiar with different question types.
- Attempt mock papers within three hours to improve speed and avoid leaving questions unanswered.
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