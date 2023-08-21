CBSE Class 12th Physics Revision Notes Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physics Revision Notes: CBSE Class 12 Physics chapter-wise notes in this article will help you understand the complete concepts in detail to score full marks in CBSE Physics board exam 2024.

Download PDF for CBSE Class 12 Physics Quick Revision Notes
Download PDF for CBSE Class 12 Physics Quick Revision Notes

CBSE Class 12 Physics Revision Notes: CBSE Class 12 Physics Notes are essential study materials for students preparing to appear in the CBSE Class 12 Physics board examination. Also for candidates preparing for competitive examinations to enter engineering and medical fields like NEET UG, JEE Main and Advanced, etc. Understanding concepts from the prescribed CBSE 12th Physics syllabus 2023-24 is vital. CBSE examines students based on their complete understanding of the subject with various MCQs, short answer questions, long answer questions, numericals, et. In fact, higher-level concepts in the field,used at the college level, stem from the foundations laid in CBSE Class 12. Hence, students must have concept clarity. The CBSE 12th Physics chapter notes given here cover all NCERT textbook topics as prescribed by CBSE. These are presented in an engaging and comprehensible manner to help thorough understanding and long-term retention of formulas and derivations. Available in PDF format, these notes are conveniently downloadable with a single click. 

Career Counseling

CBSE Class 12 Physics Revision Notes Highlights

The CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus encompasses 14 chapters and corresponding notes are provided for each chapter. These notes facilitate board exam preparation, offering a quick review and summary of chapters, enabling students to grasp key points and formulas efficiently.

Class 12 Physics Chapter-wise Revision Notes PDF Download

Units

Chapter

Chapter-wise Notes PDF Download

Unit–I

Electrostatics

 

Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields

Download Notes PDF

 

Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Download Notes PDF

Unit-II

Current Electricity

 

Chapter–3: Current Electricity

Download Notes PDF

Unit-III

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

 

Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Download Notes PDF

 

Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter

Download Notes PDF

Unit-IV

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

 

Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction

Download Notes PDF

 

Chapter–7: Alternating Current

Download Notes PDF

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh to get the CBSE 12th Physics chapter-wise revision notes  PDF.

Important Resources for CBSE Class 12 Physics

FAQ

What is CBSE Class 12 Physics all about?

CBE Class 12 Physics is all about understanding the fundamental concepts in Physics so that students are well prepared to face the board exams, competitive examinations like NEET, JEE Main and Advanced, CUET and perform well at college and university level.

How to Download CBSE Class 12 Physics revision Notes PDF?

To download CBSE Class 12 Physics revision Notes PDF, click on the chapter-wise notes link in this article and download the notes free of cost.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next