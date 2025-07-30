Who is Medha Roopam? Check Education and Career Journey of Noida First Woman DM

Medha Roopam is the first woman District Magistrate (DM) of Noida. She is a 2014-batch IAS officer known for her strong leadership and hands-on approach.
Born in Agra, she completed her schooling in Kerala and graduated in Economics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University. She secured All India Rank 10 in the UPSC exam in 2014.
Before her posting in Noida, she served in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly, Meerut, Hapur, and Kasganj.
Who is Medha Roopam?
Medha Roopam is a 2014-batch IAS officer who has recently become the first woman District Magistrate (DM) of Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar). She previously served as the DM of Kasganj and as the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Greater Noida Authority.
Education:
- She completed her early education in Kerala.
- She is an Economics (Honours) graduate from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University.
- She cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2013, securing an All India Rank 10 with Psychology as her optional subject.
- She is also a national-level rifle shooter, having won three gold medals in the Kerala State Shooting Championship.
Career:
- She began her IAS career as an Assistant Magistrate in Bareilly.
- She has held key administrative positions in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Hapur, and Kasganj.
- As DM of Hapur, she focused on immunisation and Ayushman Bharat campaigns.
- In Kasganj, she gained attention for driving a tractor through flooded areas to monitor rescue efforts.
- From February 2023 to June 2024, she served as the Additional CEO of the Greater Noida Authority, handling major infrastructure and planning projects like the Jewar Airport and Film City.
- As the first woman DM of Noida, her top priority is the expedited completion of the Jewar International Airport.
- She is known for her proactive and people-focused governance style, emphasising public service and addressing grievances directly.
Conclusion
Medha Roopam's appointment as the first woman DM of Noida marks a significant milestone in her distinguished career.
Her journey, from excelling academically at St Stephen's College and cracking the UPSC with an impressive rank to serving in various crucial administrative roles across Uttar Pradesh, showcases her dedication and capability.
Roopam's track record of proactive governance, evident in her initiatives in Hapur and Kasganj, coupled with her stated priority of expediting the Jewar Airport, solidifies her image as a
