Who is Medha Roopam? Check Education and Career Journey of Noida First Woman DM

Medha Roopam is the first woman District Magistrate (DM) of Noida. She is a 2014-batch IAS officer known for her strong leadership and hands-on approach.

Born in Agra, she completed her schooling in Kerala and graduated in Economics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University. She secured All India Rank 10 in the UPSC exam in 2014.

Before her posting in Noida, she served in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly, Meerut, Hapur, and Kasganj.

In this article, we’ll take a look at who Medha Roopam is and her education and journey to becoming Noida’s first woman DM.

Who is Medha Roopam?

Source: State Mirror Hindi

Medha Roopam is a 2014-batch IAS officer who has recently become the first woman District Magistrate (DM) of Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar). She previously served as the DM of Kasganj and as the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Greater Noida Authority.