IP University PhD Admission 2026–27: Winter Session Applications Open; Apply by Nov 25 at ipu.ac.in
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has opened the online applications for the PhD Winter Session 2026-27 across multiple disciplines. Interested candidates can apply by November 25 at ipi.ac.in, check complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- GGSIPU has opened online registration for Ph.D. Winter Session 2026-27 admissions.
- The deadline for online application submission and fee payment is Nov 25, 2026, 5.30 PM.
- Apply online at ipu.ac.in for Ph.D. in technical, management, and interdisciplinary fields.
Guru Gobing Singh Indraprastha Univeristy (GGSIPU) has officially started the online registration process for admission to its Ph.D. programmes for the Winter Session 2026-27. Candidates who are interested in pursuing the doctoral research across technical, professional, management, legal, and interdisciplinary fields can submit their application forms on the univeristy’s official website at ipu.ac.in. As per the official notice, the deadline to complete the online application form submission and fee payment is November 25, 2026 upto 5:30 PM. University will announce exam dates and the interview rounds for the Ph.D. Entrance Test (PET) separately.
IP University PhD Admission 2026-27 Winter Session Key Highlights
Given below are some important key highlights of the IP University PhD admission 2026-27 winter session:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)
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Admission Session
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PhD Admission Winter Session 2026-27
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Mode of Application
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Online mode
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Last date to Apply Online
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November 25, 2026 up to 5:30 PM
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Direct Link to Apply for PhD Admissions
How to Apply Online at ipu.ac.in for PhD Admissions for Winter Session 2026-27?
Given below are the simple steps that the interested candidates can use to apply for the PhD Admissions 2026-27 winter session:-
- Go to the official website at ipu.ac.in
- Under the Admissions 2026-27 tab, click on the notification titled as Apply for PhD (Winter Session) 2026-27.
- Read the complete notification and register using a valid email OD and mobile number.
- Fill in all the information that is asked like the academic records, demographic details and choose the research discipline.
- Upload the self-attested documents, passport photograph, signature, and national eligibility scorecards.
- Pay the application fess and print the confirmation receipt before November 25, 2026.
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Disciplines Offered in the PhD Admission 2026-27 Winter Session at IP University
The winter session covers a diverse range of specialisation across the IP University schools, which are as follows:-
- Engineering & Technology:- Computer Science, Information Technology, AI and Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Automation and Robotics, IIoT, and Mechanical and Automation.
- Science and Health:- Biotechnology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Environmental Science, Chemical Technology, and Medical Sciences.
- Humanities and Management: Management studies, Law and Legal Studies, Mass Communication, Economics, English, Education, Design, and Architecture and Planning.
These are some of the disciplines that the GGSIP is offering for the PhD admission 2026-27 for winter session. However, candidates are advised to check the completed detailed brochure before applying.
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