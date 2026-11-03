IP University PhD Admission 2026–27: Winter Session Applications Open; Apply by Nov 25 at ipu.ac.in

Guru Gobing Singh Indraprastha Univeristy (GGSIPU) has officially started the online registration process for admission to its Ph.D. programmes for the Winter Session 2026-27. Candidates who are interested in pursuing the doctoral research across technical, professional, management, legal, and interdisciplinary fields can submit their application forms on the univeristy’s official website at ipu.ac.in. As per the official notice, the deadline to complete the online application form submission and fee payment is November 25, 2026 upto 5:30 PM. University will announce exam dates and the interview rounds for the Ph.D. Entrance Test (PET) separately.

IP University PhD Admission 2026-27 Winter Session Key Highlights

Given below are some important key highlights of the IP University PhD admission 2026-27 winter session:-