NTA Paper Leak Prevention: 5,000 Experts Enlisted for Secure Question Bank and Stop Paper Leak

Following the widespread public scrutiny, student protests, and Supreme Court orders over paper leak controversies in high-stales entrance exams like NEET UG, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has started a major overhaul of its question paper making system. The agency is building an comprehensive, encrypted in-house question bank which will be desigmed to make it practically impossible for any individual subject matter expert or translator to access, memorize or leak the final exam paper. To support this architecture, the NTA is also enlisting more than 5000 vetted subject matter experts (SMEs) and translators across India.

NTA New Reform Drive Key Highlights

One of the main objective of NTA introducing the new reform drive is to completely eliminate paper leaks, manual compromises, and translation flaws in National Level entrance exams. Given below are some of the other key highlights of the NTA New reform drive:-