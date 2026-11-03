NTA Paper Leak Prevention: 5,000 Experts Enlisted for Secure Question Bank and Stop Paper Leak
In a huge systemic overhaul following the paper leak controversies, the NTA is building an exhaustive question bank enlisting over 5000 vetted experts and translators. Read the latest updates in the article below.
Key Points
- NTA overhauls exam system with an encrypted in-house question bank to prevent leaks.
- Over 5000 vetted experts will contribute to the new automated question bank system.
- Reforms, based on Radhakrishnan panel, target NEET-UG, JEE, CUET, UGC NET, CSIR NET.
Following the widespread public scrutiny, student protests, and Supreme Court orders over paper leak controversies in high-stales entrance exams like NEET UG, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has started a major overhaul of its question paper making system. The agency is building an comprehensive, encrypted in-house question bank which will be desigmed to make it practically impossible for any individual subject matter expert or translator to access, memorize or leak the final exam paper. To support this architecture, the NTA is also enlisting more than 5000 vetted subject matter experts (SMEs) and translators across India.
NTA New Reform Drive Key Highlights
One of the main objective of NTA introducing the new reform drive is to completely eliminate paper leaks, manual compromises, and translation flaws in National Level entrance exams. Given below are some of the other key highlights of the NTA New reform drive:-
- NTA is introducing dynamic, large-scale item repository or Question Bank which will be generated through the automated random selection.
- Over 5000 subject matter experts and translators will be enlisted under the multi-layered background verification.
- This will be applicable to exams like the NEET-UG, JEE (Main), CUET (UG and PG), UGC NET amd CSIR NET.
How Will the New Question Bank System Prevent Paper Leaks?
Historically, competitive exam papers were often made directly by select moderation committees in physical, sequestered environments close to exam dates. The new question bank model will break this vulnerability:-
- Enlisted experts submitted individual questions into a centralised reposituory across various difficulty levels, modules, and subject chapters. No single expert or committee knows which specific questions will be assembled into the final paper.
- The final master question paper will then be compiled through an automated, encrypted algorithmic draw from thousands of bank items shortly before printing or digital deployment.
- With exams conducted across 13 regional languages, translation errors have, historically speaking, created legal disputes. The NTA is pairing AI -based translation drafts with multi-layer human vetting by empanelling linguistic experts to make sure there is no linguistic disputes across English, Hindi and regional languages.
The Radhakrishnan Panel Roadmap
This huge overhaul directly operationalised recommendations which were submitted by the high-level committee of experts which was headed by the former ISRO Chariman Dr. K. Radhakrsihnan. This panel was formed to rebuild credibility in national testing, the committee had outlined nearly 60 immediate measures and 35 long-term structural changes, specifically requesting the agency to move away from ad-hoc operational setups and invest heavily in institutionalised, secure question banks.
Also check, SC Questions NBEMS Over "Limited Disclosure" of NEET-PG Answer Keys, Seeks Detailed Explanation
Why Will a Huge Question Bank Prevent Paper Leaks?
There maybe questions in how this massive question bank creation will prevent from the entrance exam paper from leaking, given below are a few points as to how this question bank may come into help:-
- An organised paper leak cartels typically target weak links in the physical distribution of the paper, local printing press, or localised moderation centres were the finalised paper exists as a single document.
- Under this repository model, questions will be kept disconnected until encrypted assembly, removing the single master paper vulnerability.
- With thousands of balanced questions rotating in the repository, coaching centres and paper selling-syndicates will no longer be able to rely on the narrow prediction charts or targeted advance leaks.
- In multi-shift computer-based tests (CBT) like JEE Main and CUET, an algorithmically calibrated question bank will guarantee that questions drawn for Sift 1 and Shift 2 can share identical psychometric difficulty curves, removing any sort of complaints about uneven paper difficulty.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.