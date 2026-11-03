Karnataka PG Dental 2026: Third Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in

Karnataka PG Dental 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the third-round provisional seat allotment result for PG Dental admission 2026. Candidates who have applied for the third round of PG Dental counselling can visit the official website to check the provisional allotment result.

As per the official schedule released, the final third-round allotment result will be declared after 6 PM today, November 3, 2026. Candidates need to make sure they report to the colleges based on the final allotment result. Students must submit the fee (after deducting the caution deposit) and submit original documents for admission between November 4 and November 6, 2026. The last date for students to report to the allotted colleges for admission is November 7, 2026.

Karnataka PG Dental Counselling 2026 third-round allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the provisional allotment PDF.