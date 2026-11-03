Karnataka PG Dental 2026: Third Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in
KEA PG Dental third-round provisional allotment result has been issued online. Final Allotment result expected today at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in
Karnataka PG Dental 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the third-round provisional seat allotment result for PG Dental admission 2026. Candidates who have applied for the third round of PG Dental counselling can visit the official website to check the provisional allotment result.
As per the official schedule released, the final third-round allotment result will be declared after 6 PM today, November 3, 2026. Candidates need to make sure they report to the colleges based on the final allotment result. Students must submit the fee (after deducting the caution deposit) and submit original documents for admission between November 4 and November 6, 2026. The last date for students to report to the allotted colleges for admission is November 7, 2026.
Karnataka PG Dental Counselling 2026 third-round allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the provisional allotment PDF.
PG Dental Third Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here
#PG-DENTAL-26: ಸ್ನಾತಕೋತ್ತರ ದಂತ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಮೂರನೇ ಸುತ್ತಿನ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯ ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಏನೇ ಆಕ್ಷೇಪಣೆಗಳು ಇದ್ದರೂ ನ.3ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 11ಗಂಟೆವರೆಗೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. -ಹೆಚ್.ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ IAS ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @basavarajrayar2 @S_PrakashPatil— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) November 2, 2026
Steps to Download Karnataka PG 3rd Dental Provisional Allotment Result
The third-round provisional allotment result for Karnataka PG Dental admission 2026 is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on Round 3 provisional allotment result
Step 3: Click on the allotment PDF
Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Scroll through to check the allotment status
Step 6: Save for further reference
After the final allotment result for the third round of Karnataka PG Dental counselling is released, the link for students to submit the fee and upload the documents will be activated. Candidates can also download their confirmation slips and report to the allotted colleges for admission. Students are advised to report to the colleges within the timeline provided to complete the admission process.
Also Read: Karnataka NEET PG 2026: First Round Extended Option Entry Window Closes 12 Noon Today
CBSE LOC Correction Window 2026-27 Opens for Class 10th & 12th; Check Last Date and Important Guidelines
Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026: Students Get More Time to Submit Ideas, Details Here
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.