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Karnataka PG Dental 2026: Third Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 3, 2026, 07:07 IST

KEA PG Dental third-round provisional allotment result has been issued online. Final Allotment result expected today at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in

Karnataka PG Dental 2026: Third Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in
Karnataka PG Dental 2026: Third Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in
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Karnataka PG Dental 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the third-round provisional seat allotment result for PG Dental admission 2026. Candidates who have applied for the third round of PG Dental counselling can visit the official website to check the provisional allotment result.

As per the official schedule released, the final third-round allotment result will be declared after 6 PM today, November 3, 2026. Candidates need to make sure they report to the colleges based on the final allotment result. Students must submit the fee (after deducting the caution deposit) and submit original documents for admission between November 4 and November 6, 2026. The last date for students to report to the allotted colleges for admission is November 7, 2026.

Karnataka PG Dental Counselling 2026 third-round allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the provisional allotment PDF.

PG Dental Third Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Download Karnataka PG 3rd Dental Provisional Allotment Result

The third-round provisional allotment result for Karnataka PG Dental admission 2026 is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on Round 3 provisional allotment result

Step 3: Click on the allotment PDF

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Scroll through to check the allotment status

Step 6: Save for further reference

After the final allotment result for the third round of Karnataka PG Dental counselling is released, the link for students to submit the fee and upload the documents will be activated. Candidates can also download their confirmation slips and report to the allotted colleges for admission. Students are advised to report to the colleges within the timeline provided to complete the admission process.

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 07:07 IST
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