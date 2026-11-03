IMD Weather Update On Cyclone Murasu: Which States And Districts Are Under Red Alert? Check Full List
Cyclone Murasu has made landfall near Ongole along the south Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. Check the IMD's latest weather updates, red-alert states, affected districts and rainfall warnings across India.
IMD Weather Update On Cyclone Murasu: Murasu has brought extremely heavy rainfall to coastal areas as it continues its landfall process. It has commenced its landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole.
According to the India Meteorological Department, it has brought powerful winds and intense rainfall. The speed of the winds is reaching 100–110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph.
The storm has disrupted normal life as it moves inland towards Telangana. The IMD has issued red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in all the immediate and vulnerable regions.
From coastal Andhra Pradesh to Telangana and southern Odisha, several districts remain on high alert, as the cyclone puts disaster management authorities on their toes.
On the other hand, the dry lands of the north are having a cold winter morning, and it is expected that the weather will remain calm and dry today in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and other places.
Although the cyclone has marked its landfall, it is moving inland and is weakening rapidly over Telangana, moving towards parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.
IMD Rain Map Today
IMD Weather Updates On Cyclone Murasu: Regions Under Red Alert Today
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South Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Prakasam, Bapatla and Krishna, with risks of flooding and storm surges up to 1.5 metres.
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Telangana: Red alert issued, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely across bordering and interior districts.
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Rayalaseema: Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected, raising the risk of waterlogging and localised flooding.
IMD List Of Districts Facing Severe Rainfall
Andhra Pradesh remains among the worst-affected regions, with APSDMA urging residents in vulnerable areas to stay indoors and follow safety advisories.
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Category
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Affected Areas
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Prakasam District Mandals
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Chinaganjam, Ongole Rural, Kothapatnam Beach, Ongole Urban, Naguluppalapadu, Vetapalem, Tangutur, Singarayakonda, Ulavapadu, Maddipadu, Gudluru, Jarugumalli, Santhanuthalapadu and Kandukur
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Other Vulnerable Districts And Areas
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Nellore, Kavali, Guntur, Palnadu, Markapuram, NTR and Eluru
Which Are The Other Affected Areas Due To Cyclone Murasu?
Apart from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, neighbouring states are also likely to experience rainfall and gusty winds.
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Region
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Weather Forecast
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Affected Areas
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South Odisha
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Widespread rainfall of 7–20 cm with strong gusty winds.
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Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada and Malkangiri
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South Chhattisgarh
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Heavy rainfall expected due to the cyclone's outer rain bands, with a risk of localised flooding.
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Southern parts of Chhattisgarh
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North Tamil Nadu And Puducherry
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Weather conditions are gradually improving, with isolated heavy rainfall likely.
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Chennai and adjoining northern coastal areas
Cyclone Murasu Landfall Map
Also Read: After Arnab, Another Bay of Bengal Cyclone to Hit India, to Intensify by November 1: When is Landfall? Why Back-to-Back Storms are Occurring in 2026?
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