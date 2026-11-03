IMD Weather Update On Cyclone Murasu: Which States And Districts Are Under Red Alert? Check Full List

IMD Weather Update On Cyclone Murasu: Murasu has brought extremely heavy rainfall to coastal areas as it continues its landfall process. It has commenced its landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole.

According to the India Meteorological Department, it has brought powerful winds and intense rainfall. The speed of the winds is reaching 100–110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph.

The storm has disrupted normal life as it moves inland towards Telangana. The IMD has issued red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in all the immediate and vulnerable regions.

From coastal Andhra Pradesh to Telangana and southern Odisha, several districts remain on high alert, as the cyclone puts disaster management authorities on their toes.

On the other hand, the dry lands of the north are having a cold winter morning, and it is expected that the weather will remain calm and dry today in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and other places.