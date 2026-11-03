Karnataka NEET PG 2026: First Round Extended Option Entry Window Closes 12 Noon Today
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026 first round extended option entry window closes today. Mock allotment result to be issued shortly after option entry window closes at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka NEET PG 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the extended option entry window for the first round of NEET PG counselling today. As per the notification, the option entry window was to close at 4 PM on November 2, 2026, and the mock allotment result was to be released after 4 PM today, November 3, 2026. Now that the option entry window has been extended, the revised schedule will be published online soon.
Candidates participating in the NEET PG counselling process need to make sure they complete the choice filling and choice locking as per the schedule given. The choices entered will be processed before issuing the mock allotment result for the first round of NEET PG Admissions.
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 option entry link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also enter the choices for the first round of counselling through the direct link given here.
Karnataka PG NEET 2026 Option Entry Link - Click Here
#PGNEET-26: ಸ್ನಾತಕೋತ್ತರ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳ ಪ್ರವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಆಪ್ಷನ್ಸ್ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲು ನವೆಂಬರ್ 3ರಂದು ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12ಗಂಟೆವರೆಗೆ ಸಮಯ ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ, ಹಲವು ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳ ಶುಲ್ಕ ವಿವರಗಳು ಕೂಡ ಸ್ವಲ್ಪ ಏರುಪೇರಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಈ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಗಮನಿಸಲು ಕೋರಲಾಗಿದೆ. -ಹೆಚ್.ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ IAS ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @basavarajrayar2 @S_PrakashPatil— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) November 2, 2026
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026: Steps to Enter Choices for Allotment
The Karnataka PG NEET counselling 2026 first round option entry link is active on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided to enter the choices for allotment
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Round 1 option entry link
Step 3: Login with the CET Number and application number
Step 4: Click on the option entry link
Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment
Step 6: Rearrange the choices
Step 7: Save and click on submit
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result
The Round 1 mock allotment result for NEET PG Counselling will be available on the official website after the option entry window closes. After the mock allotment is released, candidates will be allowed to rearrange, add or delete choices for the allotment. The mock allotment gives students an estimate of their chances of allotment as per the choice of course and college they have entered. After the changes are made to the options, the first-round provisional allotment result will be released, followed by the final allotment result, based on which students can report to the allotted colleges for admission.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.