Karnataka NEET PG 2026: First Round Extended Option Entry Window Closes 12 Noon Today

Karnataka NEET PG 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the extended option entry window for the first round of NEET PG counselling today. As per the notification, the option entry window was to close at 4 PM on November 2, 2026, and the mock allotment result was to be released after 4 PM today, November 3, 2026. Now that the option entry window has been extended, the revised schedule will be published online soon.

Candidates participating in the NEET PG counselling process need to make sure they complete the choice filling and choice locking as per the schedule given. The choices entered will be processed before issuing the mock allotment result for the first round of NEET PG Admissions.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 option entry link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also enter the choices for the first round of counselling through the direct link given here.