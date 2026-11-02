Himachal Pradesh School Holiday in November 2026: Check Complete Holiday List, Diwali Break and Latest Updates

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday in November 2026: The most recent updates for the academic calendar indicate that the local school authorities and the government of Himachal Pradesh are planning to schedule a number of festive breaks and holidays for the students during this month. According to the information available, educational institutions in the state are expected to announce a quintuple holiday from 6th November to 10th November 2026, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations. Besides this break in mid-November, the students will also receive the official holiday on 24th November 2026, for the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. While these local holidays will ensure ample time for celebrations, the students and their parents should verify these announcements, the slight deviations in the local calendar from the respective district board may still be observed.

Check|School Holidays in November 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates Himachal Pradesh School Holiday in November 2026 Check Himachal Pradesh school holiday list shared below. In November, there will be a total of five holidays, including Diwali break, Govardhan puja and Bhai Dooj. Date Day Occasion Details November 6 to November 10, 2026 Friday to Tuesday Diwali Festival Break (Expected Schedule) November 8, 2026 Sunday Diwali (Deepavali) Gazetted public and school holiday November 9, 2026 Monday Govardhan Puja Restricted / Optional Holiday November 11, 2026 Wednesday Bhai Dooj / Bhaiduj Traditional festival November 24, 2026 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti & Kartik Purnima Gazetted holiday Check| Telangana School Holiday in November 2026: Check Diwali Break, School Closure Dates & Attendance Rule

Important Guidelines for Parents and Students 1. Verify the Institution's Notice: The state government announces certain dates of national and public holidays, yet not all institutions have the same traditions, and it is always worth checking the list of holidays of the school that you have chosen since the school can have slight variations in respect of these specific celebrations. 2. Be Aware of Requirements for Attendance: In order to avoid any issues connected with family trips in November, it is essential to ensure that travelling during this period does not interfere with the attendance regulations of the school. 3. Know of Weather Conditions and Hiring Advertisements: The weather may change suddenly; therefore, announcements made in different districts should be checked regularly as they may influence the school transport.