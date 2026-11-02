Himachal Pradesh School Holiday in November 2026: Check Complete Holiday List, Diwali Break and Latest Updates
Himachal Pradesh schools will observe several holidays in November 2026, including a five-day Diwali break from November 6-10. Additionally, a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima is scheduled for November 24. Parents are advised to verify specific dates with their respective institutions for any local variations and attendance rules.
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday in November 2026: The most recent updates for the academic calendar indicate that the local school authorities and the government of Himachal Pradesh are planning to schedule a number of festive breaks and holidays for the students during this month. According to the information available, educational institutions in the state are expected to announce a quintuple holiday from 6th November to 10th November 2026, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations. Besides this break in mid-November, the students will also receive the official holiday on 24th November 2026, for the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. While these local holidays will ensure ample time for celebrations, the students and their parents should verify these announcements, the slight deviations in the local calendar from the respective district board may still be observed.
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Himachal Pradesh School Holiday in November 2026
Check Himachal Pradesh school holiday list shared below. In November, there will be a total of five holidays, including Diwali break, Govardhan puja and Bhai Dooj.
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Date
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Day
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Occasion
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Details
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November 6 to November 10, 2026
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Friday to Tuesday
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Diwali Festival Break (Expected Schedule)
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November 8, 2026
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Sunday
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Diwali (Deepavali)
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Gazetted public and school holiday
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November 9, 2026
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Monday
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Govardhan Puja
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Restricted / Optional Holiday
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November 11, 2026
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Wednesday
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Bhai Dooj / Bhaiduj
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Traditional festival
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November 24, 2026
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Tuesday
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Guru Nanak Jayanti & Kartik Purnima
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Gazetted holiday
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Important Guidelines for Parents and Students
1. Verify the Institution's Notice: The state government announces certain dates of national and public holidays, yet not all institutions have the same traditions, and it is always worth checking the list of holidays of the school that you have chosen since the school can have slight variations in respect of these specific celebrations.
2. Be Aware of Requirements for Attendance: In order to avoid any issues connected with family trips in November, it is essential to ensure that travelling during this period does not interfere with the attendance regulations of the school.
3. Know of Weather Conditions and Hiring Advertisements: The weather may change suddenly; therefore, announcements made in different districts should be checked regularly as they may influence the school transport.
4. Continue with Studies: Use numerous days off in Diwali and the period close to the end of November to celebrate the holiday at the same time studying at least a little.
What Other Holidays are Scheduled for Students in November 2026?
Besides Diwali, other holidays for students will take place in November 2026. Schools might be closed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, owing to Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. Certain institutions may also offer optional holidays such as Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 11.
How Can Parents Keep Track of the Latest Official Holiday Announcements?
Parents and students are advised to look at the official circulars issued by the Himachal Pradesh Department of Education or contact their respective school administration.
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.