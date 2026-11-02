Odisha School Holidays in November 2026: Kartik Purnima, Bali Jatra, Rain Alert & Other Important Dates
Check the article to know complete Odisha school holidays for November 2026, including Diwali, Anla Nabami and Kartik Purnima, plus the latest rain alert and reopening dates.
Odisha School Holiday List for November 2026 includes several important festivals and weekly holidays for students across the state. Schools will observe holidays for Diwali on November 8, Anla Nabami on November 18 and Kartik Purnima on November 24. The month will also see the beginning of the famous Bali Jatra festival in Cuttack, which attracts visitors from across Odisha. These dates will help students, parents and teachers plan their festive celebrations, family outings and study schedules in advance. However, Diwali falls on a Sunday, while Anla Nabami is an optional holiday, so students should check with their respective schools before making holiday plans.
Odisha School Holidays in November 2026 List
Odisha school holidays in November 2026 fall on four separate dates, and only two of them actually give students a full day off from class. Diwali, on 8 November, comes on a Sunday, so no working day is lost. Anla Nabami on 18 November is an optional holiday, which means schools stay open unless the head of the institution decides otherwise. The most important date is Kartik Purnima on 24 November, a Tuesday and a full gazetted holiday. In Cuttack, the same evening marks the start of Bali Jatra, the eight-day fair on the Mahanadi riverbed that runs until 1 December.
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Date
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Day
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Occasion
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1 November 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly holiday
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8 November 2026
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Sunday
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Diwali (Deepavali)
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15 November 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly holiday
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18 November 2026
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Wednesday
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Anla Nabami (Optional holiday)
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22 November 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly holiday
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24 November 2026
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Tuesday
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Kartik Purnima (Rasa Purnima); Bali Jatra begins in Cuttack
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29 November 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly holiday
Odisha Rain Alert in November 2026: Check IMD Weather Updates
According to the India Meteorological Department’s monthly forecast issued on 31 October 2026, rainfall across the country is expected to remain below normal, at less than 77 per cent of the long-period average. However, some parts of eastern India may receive normal to above-normal rainfall. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal in most areas, while minimum temperatures in many parts of eastern India may stay normal or below normal. Very strong El Niño conditions are expected to continue during November and December, while the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely to remain neutral. In its latest sub-division bulletin issued on 2 November, the IMD issued a warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and squalls in Odisha on 2, 3 and 4 November. No weather warnings have been issued for 5 to 8 November. These weather conditions may cause delays or unexpected school closures in affected areas. Therefore, students and parents should check the latest IMD weather updates before leaving home.
When Will Schools Reopen in Odisha After the November Holidays?
Odisha school holidays end with Kartik Purnima, and classes pick up again on Wednesday, 25 November 2026. Because Diwali falls on a Sunday, there is no make-up working Saturday this time. Bali Jatra continues in Cuttack until 1 December, but it is a festival and not a school holiday, so students in the city attend class as usual unless the district administration orders a local closure. After that the calendar stays fairly plain until Christmas on 25 December, a Friday. Some schools hold half-yearly examinations around this period, so the exact test timetable is worth confirming early. Winter vacation dates for the session are usually shared through circulars in the first half of December.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.