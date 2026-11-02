Odisha School Holidays in November 2026: Kartik Purnima, Bali Jatra, Rain Alert & Other Important Dates

Odisha School Holiday List for November 2026 includes several important festivals and weekly holidays for students across the state. Schools will observe holidays for Diwali on November 8, Anla Nabami on November 18 and Kartik Purnima on November 24. The month will also see the beginning of the famous Bali Jatra festival in Cuttack, which attracts visitors from across Odisha. These dates will help students, parents and teachers plan their festive celebrations, family outings and study schedules in advance. However, Diwali falls on a Sunday, while Anla Nabami is an optional holiday, so students should check with their respective schools before making holiday plans.

Odisha School Holidays in November 2026 List

Odisha school holidays in November 2026 fall on four separate dates, and only two of them actually give students a full day off from class. Diwali, on 8 November, comes on a Sunday, so no working day is lost. Anla Nabami on 18 November is an optional holiday, which means schools stay open unless the head of the institution decides otherwise. The most important date is Kartik Purnima on 24 November, a Tuesday and a full gazetted holiday. In Cuttack, the same evening marks the start of Bali Jatra, the eight-day fair on the Mahanadi riverbed that runs until 1 December.