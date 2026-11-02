JTET Answer Key 2026 (Official): Download Paper 1 and 2 Response Sheet PDF at jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Link Active Soon

Key Points The JTET exam for Paper 1 (Class 1-5) and Paper 2 (Class 6-8) was conducted on November 1, 2026.

JAC will soon release the JTET Answer Key 2026 on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

An objection window will open, allowing candidates to challenge provisional answers within a set period.

JTET Answer Key 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the JTET Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) exam was conducted on November 1, 2026. The Paper 1 examination (Class 1 to 5) was held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM while the Paper 2 exam (Class 6 to 8) was conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination are now waiting for the provisional answer key and response sheet for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The council will release the key soon. Along with the release the objection window will also be opened allowing candidates to raise objections within a stipulated time period. JTET Answer Key 2026 Release Date The JAC has not announced the official release date of the JTET answer key. As per the previous year trends it is expected that the provisional answer key can be released within 4 to 5 days after the conduct of exam . The answer key will help to compare the candidate response along with the correct answers and calculate their probable scores.

JTET Paper 1 and 2 Response Sheet Download PDF Link The JTET answer key will be released separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates can then access the question paper in which correct answers would be there along with the recorded responses. The response sheet will help candidates to review the attempted questions and identify any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. The direct download to download JTET answer 2026 will be provided below once it gets active. JTET Answer Key 2026 Link Click Here (Active Shortly) How to Download JTET Answer Key 2026? Candidates can follow the steps below to download the JTET Answer Key 2026- Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the homepage click on JTET Answer Key 2026 Link

Select the relevant paper Paper 1 or Paper 2.

The answer key and response sheet will open on the screen.

Download the PDF and check your responses.

Details Mentioned on JTET Response Sheet 2026 PDF The JTET response sheet is expected to contain important examination details which are as follows Candidate name and roll number

Examination paper and subject

Question paper details

Responses recorded by the candidate

Correct answers

Objection Details If provided. JTET Answer Key 2026: Raise Objections After the release of the provisional answer key candidates will be provided with an opportunity to challenge any incorrect answers. The council will announce the objection submission dates, fees and procedure along with the answer key released. To submit objections candidates need to submit valid supporting documents. The council will then release the final answer key after which the JTET Exam 2026 result would be released. JTET Exam 2026: Minimum Qualifying Marks

In order to qualify the JTET Exam 2026 candidates needs to score a minimum marks that is specifiled for the Jharkhand TET Exam. The scores varies as per the category. Candidates can check the minimum qualifying marks in the table below for their reference. Category Qualifying Percentage Minimum Marks (Out of 150) General / UR / EWS 60% 90 Marks BC-I / BC-II 55% 82 to 83 Marks SC / ST / PVGT / PwD / 52% 78 Marks JTET Exam 2026: Why it is So Important ?

The JTET Exam is a mandatory qualifying exam for all those candidates who want to become permanent or contract school teacher in state government schools across Jharkhand for Classes 1 to 8. It is main threshold that is required before you can apply for Primary and Upper Primary teaching recruitment drive in the state of Jharkhand.