CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2027 with Solutions, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

Section – A Q. Nos. 1 to 12 are multiple choice questions. Only one of the choices is correct. Select and write the correct choice as well as the answer to these questions.

Q.NO. QUESTION MARKS

1 A researcher observes that in a particular flowering plant, the pistil matures several days before the stamens in all flowers of the plant. What is the most significant consequence of this timing difference? A. It guarantees self-pollination B. It promotes autogamy C. It ensures cross-pollination D. It leads to geitonogamy 1

2 A male patient undergoes a medical procedure where a small section of the vas deferens is cut and tied at both ends. Which of the following effects is the intended and direct result of this procedure? A. Blockage of sperm transport into the ejaculatory duct and urethra. B. Inhibition of testosterone production by the testes. C. Suppression of the formation of seminal plasma by accessory glands. D. Prevention of spermatogenesis in the seminiferous tubules. 1

3 During the early stage of human embryonic development, the blastomeres are arranged into an outer layer and an inner group of cells known as the Inner Cell Mass (ICM). What is the fundamental significance of the outer layer, the trophoblast? A. It is responsible for forming the primary germ layers (ectoderm, mesoderm, endoderm). B. It provides essential nutrients to developing embryo and helps in its implantation. C. It secretes colostrum which contains antibodies. D. It gives rise to all the organs of the future embryo (organogenesis). 1

4 Select the option that gives the correct description of the process of natural selection with respect to the length of the neck of the giraffe. A. Stabilising selection as giraffes with longer neck lengths are selected further. B. Disruptive selection as giraffes with smaller and longer neck lengths are selected. C. Directional selection as giraffes with longer neck lengths are selected. D. Stabilising selection as giraffes with medium neck lengths are selected. 1

5 The initiation step during the process of transcription in bacteria is shown below. Identify A, B, C and D by selecting the option: A. A-RNA polymerase, B-Promoter, C-Sigma factor, D-DNA helix B. A-Promoter, B-Sigma factor, C-RNA polymerase, D-DNA helix C. A-Promoter, B-RNA polymerase, C-DNA helix, D-Sigma factor D. A-Promoter, B-RNA polymerase, C-Sigma factor, D-DNA helix 1

6 Given below is the illustration of the different steps of experiments conducted by MacLeod, McCarty and Avery to find the chemical nature of the 'transforming principle' as DNA. Select the option that incorrectly depicts the step of the experiment. 1

7 A scientist was culturing E.coli in a 15NH4Cl medium initially, then he shifted E.coli to a 14NH4Cl medium. The DNA was extracted from E.coli after 60 minutes of transfer to 14NH4Cl Medium and performed density gradient centrifugation to check the isotope distribution in newly replicated DNA. What will be the densities of DNA molecules formed? A. 25% hybrid and 75% light B. 50% hybrid and 50% light C. 75% hybrid and 25% light D. 85% hybrid and 15% light 1

8 Study the given pedigree and identify the disease represented A. Myotonic Dystrophy B. Sickle cell anaemia C. Haemophilia D. Colour blindness 1

9 A patient with fever, chest pain, cough and breathing difficulty undergoes a chest X-ray. The film shows patchy opacities and reduced clarity of lung fields. Which observation best supports pneumonia? A. Enlarged heart size B. Inflammation or fluid buildup in the lungs C. Fractured ribs D. Air pockets in the lungs 1

10 A stretch of an euchromatin has 200 nucleosomes, how many base pairs (bp) will be there in the stretch and what would be the length of the typical euchromatin? A. 20,000 bp and 13,000x10-9 m B. 10,000 bp and 10,000x10-9 m C. 40,000 bp and 13,600x10-9 m D. 40,000 bp and 13,900x10-9 m 1

11 A biotechnology company grew Streptomyces in a fermenter to produce an antibiotic. It was observed that Day 7 onwards, the actual yield drops sharply, even though nutrient level, temperature, and aeration remain unchanged. Also, Microscopy revealed new colonies of bacteria which were not present in the original culture. So the fermenter was stopped. What measures should be taken to prevent the fall in yield in future fermentations? A. Increasing temperature only at the end of fermentation to kill contaminants. B. Adding antibiotics to the culture so unwanted microbes cannot grow. C. Ensuring sterile handling, sterilised equipment, and aseptic transfer before and during fermentation. D. Using a genetically modified strain designed to grow faster than contaminants. 1

12 A rice farmer's field, which typically thrives in waterlogged conditions and requires soil rich in nutrients like phosphorus, is experiencing a severe drought this year. The crop is also susceptible to root infestation by pathogens. Which of the following techniques is best to address all these issues? A. Adding nitrogen-fixing bacteria to the soil B. Applying chemical fertilizers C. Adding spores of Glomus to the soil D. Flooding the field artificially to mimic normal conditions 1

Question No. 13 to 16 consist of two statements – Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Answer these questions selecting the appropriate option given below: A. Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. B. Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. C. A is true but R is false. D. A is False but R is true.

13 Assertion (A): Spermatogenesis is an ongoing process throughout the reproductive life of a human male, while oogenesis is a discontinuous process. Reason (R): Oogenesis begins during the embryonic stage, gets arrested at prophase-I, resumes after puberty, and is arrested again at metaphase-II. 1

14 Assertion (A): There is no variation in the percentage recombination due to loosely or tightly linked genes. Reason (R): Linked genes result in occurrence of higher proportion of parental gene combinations. 1

15 Assertion (A): The primary goal of sewage treatment is to eliminate all organic matter from the effluent. Reason (R): High BOD indicates a low level of organic matter in the water, which can lead to increased oxygen consumption by microorganisms, potentially harming aquatic life. 1