School Holiday Today (November 3): Are Schools Open or Closed in Chennai, Check Cyclone Murasu Updates and More
Chennai School Holiday Today: There is no official confirmation regarding a school holiday today, November 3, 2026, in Chennai District; however, a holiday has been announced for Cuddalore taluk due to heavy rainfall
Following alerts issued for Cyclone Murasu, schools in Chennai and Thiruvallur were closed on Monday, November 2, 2026. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the extension of the school holiday for today, November 3, 2026. It is expected that schools in Chennai and neighbouring areas will remain open today. Parents and students are advised to connect with their school authorities for the latest updates regarding school holidays.
Any new notifications regarding school holidays in Chennai will be issued by the district administration. Any decision regarding school holidays will be communicated depending on the weather conditions. If there are reports or predictions of heavy rainfall in the region, the district administration is likely to announce a school holiday.
School Holiday Announced for Cuddalore
As per reports, a holiday has been declared for schools only in the Cuddalore taluk/circle for today, November 3, 2026. The holiday has been announced due to heavy rainfall reported in the region. For further updates, students are advised to connect with their respective schools.
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Murasu has hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, with reports of the landfall process of Cyclone Murasu starting along the south Andhra Pradesh Coast. There are reports of heavy rainfall accompanied by extremely strong gale winds lashing the Kothapatnam Beach area near Ongole, with strong winds witnessed along the coastal line.
#WATCH | Ongole, Andhra Pradesh: The landfall process of Cyclone Murasu has started along the South Andhra Pradesh coast. Heavy rainfall accompanied by extremely strong gale winds is lashing the Kothapatnam Beach area near Ongole, with strong winds witnessed along the coastline as the cyclone makes landfall.— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026
This is a Developing Story, Keep Refreshing for Latest Updates on School Holidays
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.