School Holiday Today (November 3): Are Schools Open or Closed in Chennai, Check Cyclone Murasu Updates and More

Following alerts issued for Cyclone Murasu, schools in Chennai and Thiruvallur were closed on Monday, November 2, 2026. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the extension of the school holiday for today, November 3, 2026. It is expected that schools in Chennai and neighbouring areas will remain open today. Parents and students are advised to connect with their school authorities for the latest updates regarding school holidays.

Any new notifications regarding school holidays in Chennai will be issued by the district administration. Any decision regarding school holidays will be communicated depending on the weather conditions. If there are reports or predictions of heavy rainfall in the region, the district administration is likely to announce a school holiday.