CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2027 with Solutions, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Question Paper 2026-27, which will serve as an important reference for students preparing for the CBSE Board Exam 2027. The official sample paper is available along with the Marking Scheme (MS) on the CBSE Academic website. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Board Exam 2027 can use the sample paper to understand the latest question paper pattern, marking scheme, types of questions and important topics. The Biotechnology subject carries 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practicals, with the theory examination carrying a duration of three hours. Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Bitechnology Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2027: Highlights Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Subject Biotechnology Subject Code 045 Academic Session 2026-27 Board Exam 2027 Theory Marks 70 Practical Marks 30 Theory Exam Duration 3 hours

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2027 PDF General Instructions: (i) All questions are compulsory. (ii) The question paper has five sections. (iii) Section A contains 16 Multiple choice questions of 1 mark each; Section B has 5 short answer questions of 2 marks each; Section C has 7 short answer questions of 3 marks each; Section D has two case-based question of 4 marks; Section E has three long answer questions of 5 marks each. (iv) There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions. Q.NO. SECTION A MARKS 1 An organism has 20% of its genome as genes and the genome is divided into four chromosomes. Identify this organism. A. Arabidopsis thaliana B. Humans C. Drosophila D. Yeast 2 Subtilisin is inactivated due to oxidation of amino acid A. histidine B. methionine C. aspartate D. serine 3 The charge relay system in serine proteases helps in A. stabilising the substrate by forming disulfide bonds. B. activating the serine residue for nucleophilic attack. C. lowering the pH of the active site. D. transporting electrons through the electron transport chain. 4 What is the main characteristic of a turbidostat in a continuous microbal culture system? A. Maintains a constant rate of nutrient feed B. Promotes maximum biomass accumulation C. Increases nutrient supply over time D. Ensures constant cell concentration 5 Meristem is used as an explant for : A. Obtaining virus resistant plants B. Promoting somaclonal variations C. Producing commercially important secondary metabolites D. Producing Virus free plants 6 A student is interested in amplifying a specific region of genome of an organism. Which of the following would actually help her in targeted amplification? A. Probes B. Primers C. rNTPs D. ddNTPs 7 There is no increase in the cell concentration in the lag phase due to the following reason - A. Exhaustion of the medium. B. Space constraint C. Accumulation of toxic products D. Acclimatization to the new environment 8 How does the inclusion of phenol red in many cell culture media demonstrate a practical application of understanding the medium's properties? A. Phenol red directly contributes to cell growth by providing essential nutrients. B. Phenol red acts as a visual indicator, simplifying pH monitoring and maintenance of optimal cell culture conditions. C. Phenol red is essential for maintaining the correct osmolality of the medium. D. Phenol red is a necessary cofactor for many enzymatic reactions within the cell. 9 Somatic embryos are A. identical with zygotic embryos and without seed coats B. identical with zygotic embryos and with seed coats C. non-identical with zygotic embryos and without seed coats D. non-identical with zygotic embryos and with seed coats 10 Which of the following protein pharmaceutical is not produced by CHO cell line? A. Erythropoietin B. Factor IX C. Interleukin 2 D. Monoclonal antibody 11 The correct sequence of steps in the technique of Microarray is: (i) Choosing a cell population (ii) Conversion to cDNA molecules (iii) Extraction of mRNA molecules (iv) Fluorescent labelling (v) Scanning and interpretation A. (i), (ii), (iv), (iii), (v) B. (i), (ii), (iii), (v), (vi) C. (i), (iii), (iv), (ii), (v) D. (i), (iii), (ii), (iv), (v) 12 The vectors suitable for transformation of animal cells are: A. SV 40 vectors and papilloma virus vectors B. Cauliflower mosaic virus (CMV) vector and Gemini vectors C. Lambda phage and M13 phage vectors D. T4 phage vectors For Questions number 13 to 16, two statements are given one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R). Select the correct answer to these questions from the codes (A), (B), (C) and (D) as given below. A. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of the Assertion (A). B. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of the Assertion (A). C. Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false. D. Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true. 13 Assertion: Proteins have been engineered to show minimum deleterious effects. Reason: Proteins are the main molecules which provide stimulus for immunity. 14 Assertion: The Somatic cell hybridization offers an excellent alternative for obtaining distant hybrids. Reason: Somatic hybrids are created by fusing intact cells of distantly related plants. 15 Assertion: Auxins are added to the culture medium if callus induction is desired. Reason: Nature and quantity of auxin added depends on source of explant. 16 Assertion: Genetic variation between individuals is exploited in DNA fingerprinting. Reason: Not all genetic variations are useful in DNA fingerprinting

CBSE has uploaded the subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes for Class 12 on its academic portal. Students can access the Biotechnology sample paper and its corresponding marking scheme through the official links below. Document Download Link CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2027 Download PDF CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Marking Scheme 2027 Download Solutions PDF CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27 Official Website

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Question Paper Pattern The latest available official Biotechnology sample paper follows a five-section format. The previous official sample paper included MCQs, assertion-reasoning questions, short-answer questions, case-based questions and long-answer questions. For students, this means preparation should not be limited to simply memorising definitions. Questions can test conceptual understanding, application-based knowledge, case-based interpretation and detailed explanations.

Detailed Course Structure Breakdown Units Subject / Content Topic Marks Allocated Unit V Protein and Gene Manipulation 40 Unit VI Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation 30 Practicals 30 Total 100 CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper 2027: Why Students Should Practise It The sample paper gives students an idea of the CBSE Board Exam 2027 question paper structure and helps them identify the type of questions that may be asked. It can also be used to practise time management before the final examination. Students should first attempt the complete paper without referring to their notes and then use the marking scheme to evaluate their answers. Particular attention should be given to PCR, recombinant DNA technology, protein engineering, genomics, proteomics, microbial culture, plant tissue culture, transgenic plants, animal cell culture and stem cell technology.