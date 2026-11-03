Air Suvidha Form Mandatory for All International Arrivals in India: Check Who Must Fill It and How to Apply Online
India has made the Air Suvidha 2.0 Self-Declaration Form mandatory for international arrivals. Check who must submit it, how to fill it online, the deadline and required details.
International passengers arriving in India must complete the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form before immigration clearance. The Government of India introduced the upgraded Air Suvidha 2.0 portal in June 2026 to strengthen health screening at airports amid the Ebola outbreak. The mandatory online form collects information about passengers’ travel history over the previous 21 days, possible exposure to infection and any related symptoms. Passengers can complete the form up to 24 hours before arriving in India. They should submit it before boarding their flight and keep the downloaded confirmation available for verification at the airport. Keep reading to know in detail.
Air Suvidha Form Mandatory for International Travellers
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited launched Air Suvidha 2.0 in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services. The portal allows health and immigration authorities to share relevant passenger information for identifying travellers who may require further help.
|Particulars
|Details
|Form name
|Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form (SDF)
|Portal
|Air Suvidha 2.0
|Launch date
|June 25, 2026
|Issuing authorities
|Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|Who must fill it?
|International passengers arriving in India
|Submission mode
|Online
|When to fill it?
|Up to 24 hours before arrival
|Information collected
|21-day travel history, exposure history, and symptoms
|Where to show confirmation?
|International Travel Health Desk or Immigration Counter
|Form fee
|Free of charge
|Official website
|https://airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in/
Who Must Fill the Air Suvidha Form Before Arriving in India?
The requirement applies to international passengers arriving in India. It is not limited to foreign nationals or passengers travelling from a particular country.
|Passenger Category
|Air Suvidha Form Required?
|Indian passport holders arriving from abroad
|Yes
|Foreign nationals arriving in India
|Yes
|Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders
|Yes
|Passengers returning to India after an international trip
|Yes
|Passengers transiting through another country before arriving in India
|Yes, if they are arriving in India on an international journey
How to Fill the Air Suvidha Form Online? Step-by-Step Guide
Passengers can submit the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form through the official government portal. The process is online and does not require a physical form at the airport.
Step 1: Visit the Official Air Suvidha Website
Open the official portal: https://airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in/
Check the website address carefully before entering personal information. Avoid unofficial websites that claim to provide faster processing or paid assistance.
Step 2: Open the Self-Declaration Form
Select the option to complete the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form. Read the instructions displayed on the portal before proceeding.
Step 3: Enter Passenger and Travel Details
Provide the information requested in the online form. This may include passenger identification and flight-related details. Enter the information exactly as it appears on your travel documents.
Step 4: Provide Your 21-Day Travel History
Enter details of the countries or locations visited during the 21 days before arrival in India, as requested by the portal.
Step 5: Declare Exposure History and Symptoms
Answer the health-related questions accurately. The form covers possible exposure to infection and symptoms, if any.
Step 6: Review and Submit the Form
Check all the information carefully before submitting the declaration. Incorrect or incomplete details may cause difficulties during verification.
Step 7: Download the Confirmation
After submission, download and save the completed Self-Declaration Form. Keep a digital copy on your phone and, if possible, a printed copy as a backup.
When Should You Fill the Air Suvidha Form?
Passengers can complete the form up to 24 hours before their scheduled arrival in India. The government has advised travellers to submit it before boarding their international flight to help make the arrival process smoother.
What Information Is Required for the Air Suvidha Form?
The Air Suvidha 2.0 portal collects health and travel-related information to help authorities identify passengers who may need additional screening.
|Information Category
|Details
|Travel history
|Countries or locations visited during the previous 21 days
|Exposure history
|Relevant information about possible exposure to infection
|Health declaration
|Symptoms, if any
|Passenger details
|Information requested by the online form
|Flight details
|Travel and arrival information requested by the portal
What Is the Purpose of Air Suvidha 2.0?
Air Suvidha 2.0 was introduced to strengthen public health surveillance at India’s international points of entry. The portal was launched following the Ebola/Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17, 2026. The new portal supports coordination between the Airport Health Officer, Bureau of Immigration, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and state surveillance authorities.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.