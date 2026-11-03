Air Suvidha Form Mandatory for All International Arrivals in India: Check Who Must Fill It and How to Apply Online

International passengers arriving in India must complete the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form before immigration clearance. The Government of India introduced the upgraded Air Suvidha 2.0 portal in June 2026 to strengthen health screening at airports amid the Ebola outbreak. The mandatory online form collects information about passengers’ travel history over the previous 21 days, possible exposure to infection and any related symptoms. Passengers can complete the form up to 24 hours before arriving in India. They should submit it before boarding their flight and keep the downloaded confirmation available for verification at the airport. Keep reading to know in detail. Air Suvidha Form Mandatory for International Travellers The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited launched Air Suvidha 2.0 in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services. The portal allows health and immigration authorities to share relevant passenger information for identifying travellers who may require further help.

Particulars Details Form name Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form (SDF) Portal Air Suvidha 2.0 Launch date June 25, 2026 Issuing authorities Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Who must fill it? International passengers arriving in India Submission mode Online When to fill it? Up to 24 hours before arrival Information collected 21-day travel history, exposure history, and symptoms Where to show confirmation? International Travel Health Desk or Immigration Counter Form fee Free of charge Official website https://airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in/ Who Must Fill the Air Suvidha Form Before Arriving in India? The requirement applies to international passengers arriving in India. It is not limited to foreign nationals or passengers travelling from a particular country.

Passenger Category Air Suvidha Form Required? Indian passport holders arriving from abroad Yes Foreign nationals arriving in India Yes Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders Yes Passengers returning to India after an international trip Yes Passengers transiting through another country before arriving in India Yes, if they are arriving in India on an international journey How to Fill the Air Suvidha Form Online? Step-by-Step Guide Passengers can submit the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form through the official government portal. The process is online and does not require a physical form at the airport. Step 1: Visit the Official Air Suvidha Website Open the official portal: https://airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in/ Check the website address carefully before entering personal information. Avoid unofficial websites that claim to provide faster processing or paid assistance.

Step 2: Open the Self-Declaration Form Select the option to complete the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form. Read the instructions displayed on the portal before proceeding. Step 3: Enter Passenger and Travel Details Provide the information requested in the online form. This may include passenger identification and flight-related details. Enter the information exactly as it appears on your travel documents. Step 4: Provide Your 21-Day Travel History Enter details of the countries or locations visited during the 21 days before arrival in India, as requested by the portal. Step 5: Declare Exposure History and Symptoms Answer the health-related questions accurately. The form covers possible exposure to infection and symptoms, if any. Step 6: Review and Submit the Form Check all the information carefully before submitting the declaration. Incorrect or incomplete details may cause difficulties during verification.

Step 7: Download the Confirmation After submission, download and save the completed Self-Declaration Form. Keep a digital copy on your phone and, if possible, a printed copy as a backup. When Should You Fill the Air Suvidha Form? Passengers can complete the form up to 24 hours before their scheduled arrival in India. The government has advised travellers to submit it before boarding their international flight to help make the arrival process smoother. What Information Is Required for the Air Suvidha Form? The Air Suvidha 2.0 portal collects health and travel-related information to help authorities identify passengers who may need additional screening. Information Category Details Travel history Countries or locations visited during the previous 21 days Exposure history Relevant information about possible exposure to infection Health declaration Symptoms, if any Passenger details Information requested by the online form Flight details Travel and arrival information requested by the portal