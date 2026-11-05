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Dhanteras 2026 Date and Time: Is It November 5 or 6? Check City-Wise Evening Puja Schedule, Gold Buying Timings, and Diwali Calendar

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 12:25 IST

Dhanteras marks the ceremonial beginning of the five-day Diwali festival across India and among the global diaspora. Learn the exact calendar schedule for Dhanteras 2026, the meaning of the celebration, traditional buying rituals, and city-wise prayer timings.

When is Dhanteras 2026?
When is Dhanteras 2026?

The festival of Dhanteras (also known as Dhantrayodashi) officially marks the beginning of 5 days Diwali celebrations across India and among global communities. Dhanteras as the first day of Diwali is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantri, the god of health and Ayurveda, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera. 

The dates and timings of Dhanteras or to say Diwali is decided by astronomical schedules published by Drik Panchang Hinduism. This year according to the Panchang Dhanteras falls on Friday November 6, 2026. 

Millions of families welcome good fortune and health into their homes on this opening day of the winter festive season. 

So if you are planning major investments or organising annual family prayers then keeping track of exact timings ensures your seasonal preparations stay well ahead of the rush.

What Dhanteras 2026 Date and Time?

Dhanteras will be celebrated nationwide on Friday, November 6, 2026. The thirteenth lunar day of the dark fortnight begins in the morning on Friday, November 6 and continues into the morning of Saturday, November 7.

The traditional evening prayer window (Pradosh period) aligns with this lunar phase on Friday evening, all main rituals, deity worship, and commercial purchases are observed on November 6.

  • Dhanteras Observance Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

  • Thirteenth Lunar Phase Starts: November 6, 2026, at 10:30 AM

  • Thirteenth Lunar Phase Concludes: November 7, 2026, at 10:47 AM

  • Evening Worship Window (Delhi NCR): 06:02 PM to 07:57 PM (Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes)

What are City-wise Dhanteras Prayer Time for Today?

The dusk and sunset time vary across eastern, central, and western regions of India. So local prayer schedules differ. Below are the primary evening prayer windows for major cities:

City

State/Region

Dhanteras Evening Worship Window (November 6)

Kolkata

West Bengal

05:28 PM to 07:26 PM

Guwahati

Assam

05:05 PM to 07:02 PM

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

05:31 PM to 07:28 PM

New Delhi/NCR

Delhi

06:02 PM to 07:57 PM

Chandigarh

Punjab/Haryana

06:00 PM to 07:54 PM

Shimla

Himachal Pradesh

05:58 PM to 07:52 PM

Jaipur

Rajasthan

06:11 PM to 08:07 PM

Mumbai

Maharashtra

06:35 PM to 08:35 PM

Pune

Maharashtra

06:32 PM to 08:31 PM

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

06:30 PM to 08:28 PM

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

06:08 PM to 08:05 PM

Bengaluru

Karnataka

06:25 PM to 08:20 PM

Hyderabad

Telangana

06:15 PM to 08:13 PM

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

06:14 PM to 08:10 PM

What is Best Hours to Buy Gold, Silver, and Utensils on Dhanteras 2026? 

Buying precious metals, brassware, and new household goods is the primary tradition of Dhanteras. And the Dhanteras 2026 purchasing window opens in the morning on Friday November 6th and extends through Saturday morning, November 7:

  • Morning Window: 10:30 AM to 01:25 PM (November 6)

  • Afternoon Window: 02:45 PM to 04:10 PM (November 6)

  • Prime Evening Window: 06:02 PM to 08:34 PM (November 6)

  • Extended Saturday Morning Window: 06:38 AM to 10:47 AM (November 7)

What is Complete 5-Day Diwali Festival Date and Time in 2026?

The festive week of Diwali 2026 begins in the first week of November. Dhanteras starts the shopping and cleaning frenzy. And the main illumination night arrives two days later.

  1. Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi): Friday, November 6, 2026

  2. Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi or Kali Puja): Saturday, November 7, 2026 (Kali Puja rituals in West Bengal and Assam are observed during the night of November 7)

  3. Diwali (Lakshmi Puja): Sunday, November 8, 2026

  4. Govardhan Puja (Annakut): Monday, November 9, 2026

  5. Bhai Dooj (Yama Dwitiya): Tuesday, November 10/Wednesday, November 11, 2026

What is Dhanteras Meaning in English?

Dhanteras in very simple terms translates to the celebration of ‘wealth on the thirteenth day.’ The word combines Dhan which means wealth or prosperity with Teras that marks the thirteenth lunar day of the dark fortnight in the ancient lunar calendar.

Why is Dhanteras Celebrated ahead of Diwali? 

The Hindu tradition honors Lord Dhanvantari who is the patron deity of medicine and healing on Dhanteras. He emerged during the cosmic churning of the oceans carrying a pot of restorative nectar as mentioned in the Bhagavata Purana (Canto 8, Chapter 8).

Families celebrate this occasion to invite both physical well being and material stability into their households before the lights of Diwali illuminate the night.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 12:43 IST
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FAQs

  • What are the best items to purchase on Dhanteras?
    +
    Gold and silver coins, brass kitchenware, copper vessels, electronic appliances, and broomsticks (symbolic of removing negative energy) are traditionally favored. Iron, glass, and sharp cutlery are traditionally avoided.
  • When is Kali Puja 2026 in West Bengal and Assam?
    +
    Kali Puja coincides with the new moon night and will be observed on Saturday, November 7, 2026, leading into Diwali celebrations.
  • What is the exact date of Dhanteras in 2026?
    +
    Dhanteras falls on Friday, November 6, 2026. While the lunar phase begins at 10:30 AM on Friday and extends until 10:47 AM on Saturday, November 7, the traditional rituals are conducted on Friday evening.

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