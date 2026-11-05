The festival of Dhanteras (also known as Dhantrayodashi) officially marks the beginning of 5 days Diwali celebrations across India and among global communities. Dhanteras as the first day of Diwali is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantri, the god of health and Ayurveda, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera.

The dates and timings of Dhanteras or to say Diwali is decided by astronomical schedules published by Drik Panchang Hinduism. This year according to the Panchang Dhanteras falls on Friday November 6, 2026.

Millions of families welcome good fortune and health into their homes on this opening day of the winter festive season.

So if you are planning major investments or organising annual family prayers then keeping track of exact timings ensures your seasonal preparations stay well ahead of the rush.