IIM Rohtak MBA Admission 2026: Check expected CAT cutoff, Fees, Eligibility and Placements

Getting admission to an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is a major goal for many students who want to build a career in business and management. However, before choosing a management college, candidates should understand its admission requirements, course fees, available seats and placement opportunities. These details help students decide whether a particular institute is suitable for their academic and career goals. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak offers a two-year, full-time residential Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). Candidates seeking admission to this programme are required to appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT). The institute has an approved intake of 264 seats. The total programme fee for two years is INR 17.90 lakh. However, this amount does not include hostel and mess charges. Candidates should consider these additional expenses while planning their budget.

Direct Link - " Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor Here are the important details about IIM Rohtak's MBA programme, expected CAT cutoff, fees, admission trends and placements. IIM Rohtak MBA Admissions: Important Details Particulars Details Institute Indian Institute of Management Rohtak Department Management Programme Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Duration 2 years Course type Full-time residential Institute status Institute of National Importance Entrance exam CAT Total seats 264 Total programme fees INR 17.90 lakh Hostel and mess charges Additional Placement batch 2024–26 The table gives a quick overview of the PGP offered by IIM Rohtak. The course helps students understand business operations, management practices and different aspects of the corporate world.

As it is a full-time residential programme, students are expected to pursue their studies at the institute. The total course fee is INR 17.90 lakh for two years, but candidates should remember that accommodation and food expenses are additional. IIM Rohtak also has the status of an Institute of National Importance (INI). This status recognises the importance of the institute in higher education and its role in developing skilled professionals. Also read: Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More IIM Rohtak CAT Cutoff: Category-Wise Percentile CAT is the main entrance examination for admission to the PGP at IIM Rohtak. Candidates must meet the minimum CAT percentile requirement for their respective admission categories. The institute has specified different minimum percentile requirements for General, EWS, NC-OBC, SC and ST candidates. Separate requirements are also given for candidates belonging to the DAP (Differently Abled Person) categories.

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentile (To Apply) Expected Actual Cutoff (To Get a PI Call) General 97 98.0 – 99.0+ EWS 93 94.5 – 96.0+ NC-OBC 83 86.0 – 90.0+ SC 60 65.0 – 72.0+ ST 50 55.0 – 62.0+ DAP-General 87 88.5 – 91.0+ DAP-EWS 83 85.0 – 88.0+ DAP-NC-OBC 73 75.5 – 80.0+ DAP-SC 50 52.0 – 58.0+ DAP-ST 40 42.0 – 48.0+ Candidates should understand that percentile and marks are different. A 97 percentile means that a candidate has performed better than approximately 97 per cent of the candidates who appeared for the examination. Meeting the minimum CAT percentile does not automatically confirm admission. Candidates must also follow the institute's complete admission and selection process. IIM Rohtak CAT Cutoff Trends: 2021 to 2024 Looking at previous admission cycles can help candidates understand how the minimum CAT percentile requirements have changed over the years.

Category 2024 2023 2022 2021 General 97 96 90 95 EWS 93 92 90 95 NC-OBC 83 82 76 78 SC 60 60 65 60 ST 50 50 44 40 The table compares the minimum CAT percentile requirements for five categories over four admission cycles. The General category cutoff increased from 90 percentile in 2022 to 97 percentile in 2024, showing a rise in the minimum score requirement. The EWS cutoff also increased from 90 to 93 percentile during the same period. Similarly, the NC-OBC cutoff rose from 76 percentile in 2022 to 83 percentile in 2024. However, the SC cutoff decreased from 65 percentile in 2022 to 60 percentile in 2023 and remained unchanged in 2024. The ST cutoff, on the other hand, increased from 40 percentile in 2021 to 50 percentile in 2023, with no further change in 2024.

Overall, the cutoffs increased for General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates between 2022 and 2024, while the SC and ST cutoffs remained stable in the last two admission cycles. These figures indicate that cutoff requirements can change from one admission year to another. Candidates should not assume that the previous year's percentile will remain the same in the next admission cycle. IIM Rohtak Fees 2026: What Is the Total Programme Cost? The total fee for the two-year PGP at IIM Rohtak is INR 17.90 lakh, according to the supplied programme details. This amount covers the programme fee but does not include hostel and mess charges. Since the programme is residential, students should also plan for accommodation and food expenses. Candidates should check the latest official fee structure to understand the payment schedule, additional charges and other expenses before taking admission.

IIM Rohtak Placements 2024–26: Average and Highest Salary Packages Placements are an important factor for students while selecting a management institute. They provide an idea of the salary packages students receive after completing their course. According to the supplied placement data, IIM Rohtak recorded an average CTC of Rs 20.03 lakh per annum for the 2024–26 batch. Placement Parameter Package Highest CTC INR 37.10 LPA Average CTC INR 20.03 LPA Median CTC INR 18.00 LPA Top 10% Average CTC INR 33.01 LPA The highest CTC of INR 37.10 LPA represents the largest reported salary package offered to a student. The average CTC of INR 20.03 LPA indicates the average annual compensation across the placement group. The median package is INR 18 lakh per annum. Median means the middle salary when all the packages are arranged from lowest to highest. It helps students understand the salary level around the middle of the placement group.

The top 10% average CTC is INR 33.01 LPA. It represents the average package received by students in the top 10 per cent of the placement group. These figures help candidates understand the reported placement performance of the institute. However, students should also consider the job roles, recruiters and number of students placed before making a decision. IIM Rohtak MBA Placements: Top Recruiters and Companies IIM Rohtak attracts companies from different industries, including banking, finance, consulting, technology and marketing. These organisations offer students opportunities in different business and management roles. Sector Major Recruiters Type of Opportunities Technology Amazon, Microsoft, Cognizant, Capgemini Technology, business operations, and management roles Consulting Deloitte, EY, PwC Business consulting, advisory, and management roles Banking and Finance HSBC, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Banking, financial analysis, and investment-related roles Manufacturing & Automobile Tata Steel, TVS Operations, business development, and management Logistics FedEx Supply chain, logistics, and operations Financial Services Aditya Birla Capital Finance, sales, and financial services