AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Out On November 4: How To Download, Official Website
The AP LAWCET Phase 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 4 on the official website. Candidates can start reporting to their allotted colleges from November 5. Check the official websites and steps to download the allotment letter.
The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Phase 2 counselling seat allotment result on November 4, 2026. Candidates who filled in their choices will be able to download their seat allotment results from the official websites once they are released.
Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to report to their allotted colleges between November 5 and November 7, 2026.
AP LAWCET Phase 2 Counselling: Official Websites to Download Seat Allotment
Candidates can download their seat allotment results from the following official websites:
- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- cap.apcfss.in
- apsche.ap.gov.in
How to Download AP LAWCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment?
- Visit either of the official websites: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or cap.apcfss.in.
- Look for the “AP LAWCET 2026” or “AP LAWCET 2026 Admissions” link.
- Click on the link and log in using your username and password.
- Check your Phase 2 seat allotment result.
- Download and save the allotment letter.
What After AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Seat Allotment?
Candidates who have been allotted seats will be required to report to their allotted colleges between November 5 and November 7. During the visit, candidates must carry their important documents, including the allotment letter downloaded from the official website, academic mark sheets and other relevant documents.
AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Seat Allotment: Important Dates
The registration for the AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 counselling process began on October 26 and closed on October 28. Candidates were also required to pay the counselling fee during this period. The online certificate verification process took place from October 26 to October 29.
The web options entry process was conducted from October 28 to October 30, while the web options editing window was open for one day, on October 31.
The seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on November 4, with reporting at allotted colleges starting the following day, November 5.
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Counselling Activity
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Date
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Counselling registration and fee payment
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October 26–28, 2026
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Online certificate verification
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October 26–29, 2026
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Web options entry
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October 28–30, 2026
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Web options editing
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October 31, 2026
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Seat allotment result
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November 4, 2026
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Self-reporting at allotted colleges
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November 5–7, 2026
The AP LAWCET counselling is the centralised online admission process conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to allot seats in law colleges across Andhra Pradesh.
Candidates must complete the counselling process to secure admission to law programmes, including three-year LL.B. courses for graduates and five-year integrated LL.B. courses for students who have completed Class 12 or Intermediate.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.