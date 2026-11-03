AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Out On November 4: How To Download, Official Website

The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Phase 2 counselling seat allotment result on November 4, 2026. Candidates who filled in their choices will be able to download their seat allotment results from the official websites once they are released. Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to report to their allotted colleges between November 5 and November 7, 2026. AP LAWCET Phase 2 Counselling: Official Websites to Download Seat Allotment Candidates can download their seat allotment results from the following official websites: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in cap.apcfss.in apsche.ap.gov.in How to Download AP LAWCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment? Visit either of the official websites: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or cap.apcfss.in.

Look for the “AP LAWCET 2026” or “AP LAWCET 2026 Admissions” link.

Click on the link and log in using your username and password.

Check your Phase 2 seat allotment result.

Download and save the allotment letter.

What After AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Seat Allotment? Candidates who have been allotted seats will be required to report to their allotted colleges between November 5 and November 7. During the visit, candidates must carry their important documents, including the allotment letter downloaded from the official website, academic mark sheets and other relevant documents. AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Seat Allotment: Important Dates The registration for the AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 counselling process began on October 26 and closed on October 28. Candidates were also required to pay the counselling fee during this period. The online certificate verification process took place from October 26 to October 29. The web options entry process was conducted from October 28 to October 30, while the web options editing window was open for one day, on October 31.