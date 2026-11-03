JNU Sets Up 5-Member Panel to Review SC, ST Quota Shortfall in PhD Admissions

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has constituted a five-member committee to examine the complaints related to the alleged shortfall in the Scheduled Caste (SC) amd Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats in its PhD admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. This move follows a sustained objections raised by student organisations, including various other organisations like the SFI, AISA, alongside the formal inquiries form the National Commission for Scheduled Castes NCSC) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

Committee Composition and Mandate of JNU

According to an official university notification, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Constituted the panel to audit representations regarding the reservation rosters:-