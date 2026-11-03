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ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27 OUT: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, Marks Distribution and Download PDF Here

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Nov 3, 2026, 13:51 IST

Check the ISC Class 11 Business Studies syllabus 2026-27 released by CISCE. Know the chapter-wise topics, exam pattern, marking scheme and project work details

ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27 OUT: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, Marks Distribution and Download PDF Here
ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27 OUT: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, Marks Distribution and Download PDF Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the ISC Class 11 Business Studies syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The subject helps students understand how businesses work, how companies are managed and how entrepreneurs start and run their own businesses.

The syllabus covers several important areas, including business environment, entrepreneurship, management, workplace automation and business-related concepts. It also introduces students to the challenges that businesses face and the different ways in which organisations can improve their performance.

Students should go through the complete syllabus before starting their examination preparation. It will help them understand which topics they need to study and how the subject is divided between theory and project work.

Also read: ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam

ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27: Highlights

Students can refer to the following table to understand the basic details of the subject and its examination structure.

Particulars

Details

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Class

11

Subject

Business Studies

Subject Code

859

Academic Session

2026-27

Examination Year

2027

Total Marks

100

Theory Paper

80 marks

Project Work

20 marks

Theory Exam Duration

3 hours

Official Website

cisce.org

Download the official syllabus: ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus PDF 2026-27

ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27: Chapter-Wise Topics

The Class 11 Business Studies syllabus is divided into four major units. Each unit introduces students to different aspects of business, including how companies operate, how managers make decisions and how technology is changing workplaces.

The following table explains the major topics covered in each unit.

Chapter / Unit

Main Topics

1. Business Environment

Meaning, features, and importance; SWOT analysis; PESTLE analysis; Porter's five forces analysis

2. Entrepreneurship

Qualities of entrepreneurs; Intrapreneurship; Clarence Danhof classification; Enterprise setup steps; Startups; Business risks, failures, and risk management; Business cycle stages

3. Managers and Managerial Roles

Managerial roles (Henry Mintzberg: Informational, Interpersonal, Decisional); Authority, responsibility, and accountability; Delegation, centralisation, and decentralisation; Change management (Kurt Lewin and ADKAR models)

4. Automation at Workplaces

Mechanisation vs. automation; Advantages and disadvantages; Workplace productivity tools (Banks, Retail, Corporate, Airports)

1. Business Environment

This chapter introduces students to the business environment and explains how different factors affect the working of a business. Students will learn about the meaning, features and importance of the business environment.

The chapter also covers SWOT analysis, which helps businesses understand their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Students will also study PESTLE analysis and Porter's five forces analysis to understand the factors that influence business decisions.

For example, a company planning to launch a new product must consider customer demand, competition, government rules and market conditions before making a decision.

2. Entrepreneurship

This unit focuses on entrepreneurs and how they establish and manage businesses. Students will learn about the meaning and characteristics of entrepreneurship and the qualities of a successful entrepreneur, such as confidence, hard work, positive thinking and resourcefulness.

The chapter also covers intrapreneurship, which means developing new ideas and business opportunities while working within an existing organisation.

Other important topics include:

  • Types of entrepreneurs according to Clarence Danhof.
  • Steps involved in setting up an enterprise
  • Different types of entrepreneurship
  • Meaning of startup businesses
  • Business risks and reasons for business failure
  • Methods of managing business risks

Students will also learn about the different stages of a business cycle, including expansion, peak, recession, trough and recovery.

3. Managers and Managerial Roles

This unit explains the role of managers in running an organisation. Students will understand how managers plan work, guide employees, make decisions and ensure that business activities are completed properly.

The syllabus includes the managerial roles given by Henry Mintzberg. These roles are divided into three main categories:

Category

Meaning

Informational Roles

Collecting and sharing information, and communicating with others

Interpersonal Roles

Maintaining relationships, leading employees and representing the organisation

Decisional Roles

Making decisions, solving problems and managing resources

Students will also study authority, responsibility and accountability, along with delegation, centralisation and decentralisation.

Another important topic is change management. It explains why businesses need to change and how managers can help employees adjust to new working methods. The syllabus includes Kurt Lewin's model and the ADKAR model of change management.

4. Automation at Workplaces

This unit explains how machines and technology help businesses complete their work more quickly and efficiently. Students will understand the difference between mechanisation and automation, along with their advantages and disadvantages.

The syllabus also introduces different tools used in workplaces to improve productivity.

WorkplaceTools and Facilities
Banks ATMs, passbook printing kiosks, cheque and cash depositing machines, SMS alerts
Retail Industry Barcode scanners, POS machines, and card swipe machines
Corporate Offices Biometric systems, laptops, smartphones, scanners, video conferencing, and Wi-Fi
Airports Self check-in kiosks, CUTE (Common Use Terminal Equipment) workstations, AODB (Airport Operational Database) solutions, and Airport Hub Wireless

Students only need a basic understanding of how these tools help improve workplace productivity. Detailed explanations of their functioning are not required.

ISC Class 11 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27

The Business Studies examination carries a total of 100 marks. CISCE has divided the assessment into two papers: a theory examination and project work.

PaperExamination TypeMarksDuration
Paper I Theory 80 3 hours
Paper II Project Work 20 As per school assessment
Total   100

The theory paper tests students' understanding of business concepts, management and entrepreneurship. The project work allows students to apply what they have learnt through practical activities and research.

ISC Class 11 Business Studies Project Work 2026-27

According to the CISCE syllabus, students must complete two projects based on topics covered in the theory syllabus. Each project carries 10 marks, making the total project assessment 20 marks.

The marks for each project are divided as follows:

Assessment CriteriaMarks
Overall Format 1
Content 4
Findings 2
Viva-Voce 3
Total 10

Some suggested project topics include:

  • Studying the business environment and comparing two companies that gained an early advantage in the Indian market
  • Preparing a business plan for a startup, including its products, services, finances and marketing strategy
  • Studying business risks in two different industries and suggesting ways to manage them
  • Analysing two businesses that failed and identifying the reasons behind their failure
  • Studying the use of automation in banks, retail stores or corporate offices

Students should select project topics from the suggestions provided in the official syllabus and follow their school's instructions for submission.

How to Prepare for ISC Class 11 Business Studies?

Students should begin their preparation by understanding the syllabus and dividing the chapters into smaller topics. They should focus on understanding business concepts rather than simply memorising definitions.

Making short notes, learning important terms, preparing comparison tables and using real-life business examples can make the subject easier to understand. Students should also complete their project work on time and prepare for the viva-voce.

Going through the official CISCE syllabus will help students avoid missing important topics and prepare in a more organised manner.

Read more:

ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 13:51 IST
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