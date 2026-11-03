ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27 OUT: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, Marks Distribution and Download PDF Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the ISC Class 11 Business Studies syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The subject helps students understand how businesses work, how companies are managed and how entrepreneurs start and run their own businesses. The syllabus covers several important areas, including business environment, entrepreneurship, management, workplace automation and business-related concepts. It also introduces students to the challenges that businesses face and the different ways in which organisations can improve their performance. Students should go through the complete syllabus before starting their examination preparation. It will help them understand which topics they need to study and how the subject is divided between theory and project work.

Also read: ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam Students can refer to the following table to understand the basic details of the subject and its examination structure. Particulars Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 11 Subject Business Studies Subject Code 859 Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Year 2027 Total Marks 100 Theory Paper 80 marks Project Work 20 marks Theory Exam Duration 3 hours Official Website cisce.org Download the official syllabus: ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus PDF 2026-27 ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27: Chapter-Wise Topics The Class 11 Business Studies syllabus is divided into four major units. Each unit introduces students to different aspects of business, including how companies operate, how managers make decisions and how technology is changing workplaces.

The following table explains the major topics covered in each unit. Chapter / Unit Main Topics 1. Business Environment Meaning, features, and importance; SWOT analysis; PESTLE analysis; Porter's five forces analysis 2. Entrepreneurship Qualities of entrepreneurs; Intrapreneurship; Clarence Danhof classification; Enterprise setup steps; Startups; Business risks, failures, and risk management; Business cycle stages 3. Managers and Managerial Roles Managerial roles (Henry Mintzberg: Informational, Interpersonal, Decisional); Authority, responsibility, and accountability; Delegation, centralisation, and decentralisation; Change management (Kurt Lewin and ADKAR models) 4. Automation at Workplaces Mechanisation vs. automation; Advantages and disadvantages; Workplace productivity tools (Banks, Retail, Corporate, Airports)

1. Business Environment This chapter introduces students to the business environment and explains how different factors affect the working of a business. Students will learn about the meaning, features and importance of the business environment. The chapter also covers SWOT analysis, which helps businesses understand their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Students will also study PESTLE analysis and Porter's five forces analysis to understand the factors that influence business decisions. For example, a company planning to launch a new product must consider customer demand, competition, government rules and market conditions before making a decision. 2. Entrepreneurship This unit focuses on entrepreneurs and how they establish and manage businesses. Students will learn about the meaning and characteristics of entrepreneurship and the qualities of a successful entrepreneur, such as confidence, hard work, positive thinking and resourcefulness.

The chapter also covers intrapreneurship, which means developing new ideas and business opportunities while working within an existing organisation. Other important topics include: Types of entrepreneurs according to Clarence Danhof.

Steps involved in setting up an enterprise

Different types of entrepreneurship

Meaning of startup businesses

Business risks and reasons for business failure

Methods of managing business risks Students will also learn about the different stages of a business cycle, including expansion, peak, recession, trough and recovery. 3. Managers and Managerial Roles This unit explains the role of managers in running an organisation. Students will understand how managers plan work, guide employees, make decisions and ensure that business activities are completed properly. The syllabus includes the managerial roles given by Henry Mintzberg. These roles are divided into three main categories:

Category Meaning Informational Roles Collecting and sharing information, and communicating with others Interpersonal Roles Maintaining relationships, leading employees and representing the organisation Decisional Roles Making decisions, solving problems and managing resources Students will also study authority, responsibility and accountability, along with delegation, centralisation and decentralisation. Another important topic is change management. It explains why businesses need to change and how managers can help employees adjust to new working methods. The syllabus includes Kurt Lewin's model and the ADKAR model of change management. 4. Automation at Workplaces This unit explains how machines and technology help businesses complete their work more quickly and efficiently. Students will understand the difference between mechanisation and automation, along with their advantages and disadvantages.

The syllabus also introduces different tools used in workplaces to improve productivity. Workplace Tools and Facilities Banks ATMs, passbook printing kiosks, cheque and cash depositing machines, SMS alerts Retail Industry Barcode scanners, POS machines, and card swipe machines Corporate Offices Biometric systems, laptops, smartphones, scanners, video conferencing, and Wi-Fi Airports Self check-in kiosks, CUTE (Common Use Terminal Equipment) workstations, AODB (Airport Operational Database) solutions, and Airport Hub Wireless Students only need a basic understanding of how these tools help improve workplace productivity. Detailed explanations of their functioning are not required. ISC Class 11 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27 The Business Studies examination carries a total of 100 marks. CISCE has divided the assessment into two papers: a theory examination and project work.

Paper Examination Type Marks Duration Paper I Theory 80 3 hours Paper II Project Work 20 As per school assessment Total 100 The theory paper tests students' understanding of business concepts, management and entrepreneurship. The project work allows students to apply what they have learnt through practical activities and research. ISC Class 11 Business Studies Project Work 2026-27 According to the CISCE syllabus, students must complete two projects based on topics covered in the theory syllabus. Each project carries 10 marks, making the total project assessment 20 marks. The marks for each project are divided as follows: Assessment Criteria Marks Overall Format 1 Content 4 Findings 2 Viva-Voce 3 Total 10 Some suggested project topics include: Studying the business environment and comparing two companies that gained an early advantage in the Indian market

Preparing a business plan for a startup, including its products, services, finances and marketing strategy

Studying business risks in two different industries and suggesting ways to manage them

Analysing two businesses that failed and identifying the reasons behind their failure

Studying the use of automation in banks, retail stores or corporate offices