ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Access the latest ISC Class 11 Accountancy syllabus for the 2026-27 session, available for download on its official website. A direct download link is provided here to access the syllabus PDF. The syllabus offers a detailed course structure, mark distribution, and other exam-related details.
CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) has released the latest Class 11 Accountancy syllabus for the 2026-27 board examination. The syllabus is a helpful study material to understand the outline of the curriculum prescribed by the board. While Accountancy paper requires a detailed understanding and practice, students can utilize the syllabus to prepare the subject effectively. Accountancy paper is of 100 marks, in which 80 marks are allotted for the theory paper and 20 for internal assessment. The paper provides fundamental knowledge in Accounting, Journal, Ledger, Bank Statement, Depreciation etc. By studying the core topics students can build a strong understanding of the accounting elements. To help students map the topics in detail and understand the course structure we have shared a comprehensive ISC Class 11 Accountancy syllabus, along with its PDF link. Students can not only use the syllabus to study during the academic cycle, but can also prepare for the board examination.
ISC Class 11 Accountancy 2026-27: Key Highlights
While the exam is usually conducted during the months of February to March, students can use the syllabus to prepare for the 2026-27 academic year. Given below are the essential exam details such as official website, exam duration, marks, etc.
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Particulars
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Description
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Official Website
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cisce.org
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Board Exam
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Conducted in February-March for Class 11
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Exam Paper Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Marks
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80 Marks for Theory and 20 for Internal Assessment (100 Marks)
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Subject
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Accountancy
ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27: Aims
The ICSE board prescribes aims and objectives for the Class 11 subjects. These are designed to promote basic understanding of the subject, and form a skill based learning approach. Check ISC Class 11 Accountancy aims shared below:
1. To provide an understanding of the principles of accounts and practice in recording transactions and interpreting individual as well as company accounts.
2. To develop an understanding of the form and classification of financial statements as a means of communicating financial information.
ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF
Given below is a detailed ISC Class 11 Accountancy syllabus for 2026-27 session. Students can also find a link to download the syllabus PDF. By assessing the syllabus, students can plan and prepare for the board exam to score well.
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Particulars
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Description
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PAPER - I (THEORY) – 80 MARKS
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1. Introduction to Accounting
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Background of accounting and accountancy; types
of accounts; basic terms used in accounting, and
Accounting Equation.
(i) Evolution of accounting: The three phases.
(ii) Basic Terms: Event, Transaction, Vouchers,
Capital, Assets (intangible, tangible, fixed,
current, liquid, wasting and fictitious),
Liabilities (internal and external – current,
long-term and contingent), Trade Debtors,
Trade Creditors, Purchases, Sales, Goods
traded in, Stock (raw material, work in
progress and finished goods), Profit, Loss,
Expense, Revenue, Income and Drawings.
(iii)Accounting equation: Meaning and
usefulness.
(iv) Meaning and definition of Book-keeping,
Accounting and Accountancy; difference
between book-keeping, accounting and
accountancy; accounting cycle.
(v) Users of accounting information.
(vi) Subfields of accounting: Meaning of financial
accounting, cost accounting and management
Accounting.
NOTE: Practical problems in Accounting
Equation are not required.
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2. Journal, Ledger and Trial Balance
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(i) Journal: recording of entries in journal with
narration.
(a) Classification of Accounts- traditional
classification or modern approach.
(b) Double Entry System.
(c) Rules of journalizing – traditional
classification or modern approach.
(d) Meaning of journal; Advantages of using
a journal.
(e) Format of journal.
(f) Simple and compound journal entries.
(g) Opening Journal entry.
(h) Journal Entries- Input CGST and Input
SGST / Input IGST; Output CGST and
Output SGST/ Output IGST) / Setting off
Input GST against Output GST.
(ii) Ledger: posting from journal to respective
ledgers.
(a) Meaning of ledger.
(b) Format of a ledger.
(c) Mechanics of posting.
(d) Closing / Balancing of ledger accountsexpenses and revenues to be closed by
transferring to Trading / P/L Account
depending upon their direct/ indirect
nature and balances of Assets, Liabilities
and Capital to be carried down.
(e) Adjusting and closing journal entries.
(iii)Sub-division of journal - cash book [including
simple cash book and triple column cash book
(cash, bank and discount) with - contra entry
pertaining to receipt of cheque not deposited
on the same day; adjustments pertaining to a
definite cash balance to be maintained /
overdraft facility to be availed at the end of the
month. Petty cash book (including analytical
and imprest system), sales day book,
purchases day book, sales return day book,
purchases return day book and Journal proper.
(a) Cash book [including simple cash book
and triple column cash book (cash, bank
and discount) with - contra entry
pertaining to receipt of cheque not
deposited on the same day; adjustments
pertaining to a definite cash balance to be
maintained / overdraft facility to be
availed at the end of the period].
(b) Petty cash book (including analytical and
imprest system).
(c) Sales day book, purchases day bookSimple (Date, Particulars, I. No, L.F,
Details, Amount); Columnar (Date,
Particulars, I. No, L.F, Details, Net
Invoice, Goods, Carriage, GST-Input
CGST and Input SGST / Input IGST;
Output CGST and Output SGST / Output
IGST- Amount or percentage given).
(d) Sales return day book, purchases return
day book- Simple (Date, Particulars,
Credit/ Debit Note No., L.F, Details,
Amount.
(e) Journal proper.
(f) Mechanics of posting from special
subsidiary books.
NOTE: Transactions with GST is excluded in
Cash Book and Returns Books.
(iv) Trial Balance.
(a) Meaning, objectives, advantages, and
limitations of a Trial Balance.
(b) Preparation of the Trial Balance by the
balance method from the given ledger
account balances.
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3. Bank Reconciliation Statement
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Bank Reconciliation statement.
(i) Meaning and need for bank reconciliation
statement.
(ii) Preparation of a bank reconciliation
statement from the given cash book balance /
overdraft or pass book balance / overdraft.
(iii)Preparation of a bank reconciliation
statement from the extract of the cash book
as well as the pass book relating to the same
month.
(iv) Preparation of an amended cash book and a
bank reconciliation statement after adjusting
the cash book balance from the given cash
book balance.
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4. Depreciation
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Depreciation, Methods of charging depreciation,
Method of recording depreciation.
(i) Depreciation: meaning, need, causes,
objectives and characteristics.
(ii) Methods of charging depreciation: Straight
Line and Written Down Value method;
advantages, limitations of both the methods
and differences between the two.
(iii)Methods of recording depreciation: charging
to asset account, creating provision for
depreciation / accumulated depreciation.
(iv) Problems relating to purchase and sale of
assets (with or without asset disposal account)
incorporating the application of depreciation
under the two stated methods.
NOTE: Questions on change of method from SLM
to WDV and vice-versa are not required.
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5. Bills of Exchange
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(i) Introduction to Negotiable Instruments:
explanation of basic terms.
Meaning of negotiable instruments; Bills of
exchange, promissory note (including
specimen and distinction), cheque,
advantages and disadvantages of Bills of
Exchange, explanation of basic terms -
drawer, drawee, payee, endorser, endorsee,
bill on demand / bill on sight, bill after date,
bill after sight, tenure of the bill, days of
grace, due date, endorsement and discounting
of bills, bill sent for collection, dishonour of a
bill, holder of a bill, noting charges, notary
public, renewal of a bill, retirement of a bill
and insolvency of the drawee/acceptor.
(ii) Practical problems on the above in the books
of drawer, drawee and endorsee- Journal
entries and Ledger accounts.
Self explanatory.
NOTE:
• Accommodation Bill is not required.
• Recording in the books of the bank not
required.
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6. Accounting Concepts
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GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles), Basis of Accounting; Accounting
Standards; Knowledge and understanding of IFRS
(International Financial Reporting Standards).
(i) GAAP: Going Concern, Accounting Entity,
Money Measurement, Accounting Period,
Complete Disclosure, Revenue Recognition,
Verifiable Objective, Matching Principle,
Historical Cost, Accrual Concept, Dual
Aspect Concept, Materiality, Consistency,
Prudence and Timeliness, Industry Practice,
Substance over legal form.
(ii) Basis of accounting – cash basis and accrual
basis (meaning; difference).
(iii) Accounting Standards: Meaning; Utility/
Advantages.
(iv) IFRS (International Financial Reporting
Standards) - Meaning; Need for IFRS;
Fundamental Assumptions in IFRS- Going
Concern, Accrual, Measuring Unit,
Purchasing Power; difference between IFRS
and Indian GAAP; Procedure for
implementation of IFRS; India and IFRS
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7. Final Accounts and Concept of Trading, Profit
and Loss account and Balance Sheet (with and
without adjustments), Marshalling of Balance
Sheet
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(i) Capital and Revenue Expenditure/Income.
(a) Meaning and difference between capital
expenditure and revenue expenditure with
examples.
(b) Meaning and difference between capital
receipts and revenue receipts with
Examples.
(c) Meaning and difference between capital
profit/income and revenue profit/ income
with examples.
(d) Meaning and difference between capital
loss and revenue loss with examples.
(e) Meaning of deferred revenue expenditure
with examples.
(ii) Provisions and Reserves.
Meaning, importance; difference between
provisions and reserves; types of reserves -
revenue reserve, capital reserve, general
reserve, specific reserve and secret reserve.
(iii) Trading, Profit and Loss Account and Balance
Sheet of a sole trader, (Horizontal Format)
without adjustments.
Meaning, objectives, importance and
preparation of Trading, Profit and Loss
Account and Balance Sheet of a sole trader.
(iv) Preparation of Trading Account, Profit and
Loss Account and Balance Sheet with
necessary adjustments.
Adjustments relating to closing stock,
outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses,
accrued income, income received in advance,
depreciation, bad debts, provision for
doubtful debts, provision for discount on
debtors, manager’s commission (on the net
profit before and after charging such
commission), goods distributed as free
samples, goods taken by the owner for
personal use and abnormal loss; Treatment of
Adjusted Purchases and calculation of cost of
goods sold.; Input CGST and Input SGST/
Input IGST and Output CGST and Output
SGST/ Output IGST given in the Trial Balance
to offset against each other in the Balance
Sheet.
(v) Marshalling of a Balance Sheet: Order of
permanence and order of liquidity.
(vi) Adjusting, closing and transfer entries.
GST is excluded in Adjustments.
NOTE:
1. Practical problems on preparation of provision
for doubtful debts account are not required.
2. Since creating provision for doubtful debts
accounts involves being prudent, in the
absence of any information of the amount of the new provision, it will be assumed that the
remaining amount / balance of debtors are
good/ Apply same percentage of provision on
the closing debtors as the percentage applied
at the beginning of the year.
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8. Rectification of Errors
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Errors and types of errors: Rectification of errors
after the preparation of trial balance and
rectification of errors after the preparation of Final
Accounts.
(i) Types of Errors: errors of omission, errors of
commission, errors of principle,
compensating errors.
(ii) Rectification of errors after the preparation of
trial balance and through suspense account if
required.
(iii) Rectification of errors after the preparation of
Final Accounts through P/L Adjustment A/c if
required.
NOTE: Redrafting of Balance Sheet not required.
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9. Non -Trading Organisation
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(i) Non-Trading Organization: meaning,
objectives, necessity and treatment of specific
items.
Self-explanatory.
(ii) Different books maintained and differences
between them.
(a) Receipts and Payments Accounts:
meaning, features, differences between
Receipts and Payments Account and Cash
Book.
(b) Income and Expenditure Accounts:
meaning, features, difference between
Income and Expenditure account and
Profit and Loss account.
(c) Balance Sheet and its role.
(iii) Preparation of Income and Expenditure
Account and Closing Balance Sheet.
Preparation of Income and Expenditure
Account and Balance Sheet when Receipts
and Payments Account and other information
is given.
(a)Entrance, admission fees, life membership
fees, legacies, special grants and special
donations are to be capitalised (b)General donations, general grants and all
receipts of a recurring nature such as
membership fees/ subscriptions are to be
taken as revenue receipts.
(c) Preparation of accounts of incidental
activities such as restaurant accounts are
not required.
NOTE: Preparation of a Receipt and Payments
Account only or an Income and Expenditure
Account with a Balance Sheet from incomplete
records need not be covered (in horizontal
format)
Students can download the complete ISC Class 9 Accountancy Syllabus for 2026-27 session, from the direct PDF link provided below:
Check: ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27, PDF
ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus: Paper II – Project Work
For the internal assessment, students are expected to complete two projects from any topic covered in the theory paper. Each project is of 10 Marks. Check the marks distribution and suggested project works shared below:
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Overall Format
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1 Mark
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Content
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4 Mark
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Findings
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2 Mark
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Viva-voce based on the Project only
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3 Mark
A list of suggested Projects is given below:
1. Preparation of Journal / sub-division of journal, Ledger, Trial balance and Financial Statements of a trading organization on the basis of a case study.
• Develop a case study of a sole trader starting business with a certain amount of capital. He could have got the amount from his past savings or by borrowing from a bank by mortgaging his personal assets or by winning a lottery or any other source.
• Write in detail, his transactions during the year- his purchases - cash and credit, salescash and credit, expenses, purchase of fixed assets and depreciation charged on them, any outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses, accrued income, drawing bills of exchange, accepting bills payable, etc.
• From this case study developed (which should have at least 15 transactions), pass the journal entries, post them into the ledger, prepare a Trial Balance and the Trading and Profit and Loss Account and Balance Sheet.
• The various expenses for comparison purposes, could be depicted in the form of bar diagrams and pie charts.
2. Preparation of the accounts of a Not-for-Profit-Organisation on the basis of a case study.
• Develop a case study of an NPO by beginning with the primary motive of establishing it, that is, why have you decided to open a club or a library or a hospital, etc.
• Write in detail about the sources of capital fund, subscriptions, donations (ordinary and special), other receipts and payments of your NPO as well as outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses, subscription due but not received, subscription received in advance, purchase of fixed assets and depreciation charged on them, legacy received, etc.
• From this case study developed (which should have at least 15 transactions), pass the journal entries, post them into the ledger, prepare a trial balance and thereafter prepare the NPO’s Cash Book, Receipts and Payment Account, its Income and Expenditure Account and its Balance Sheet.
• The various expenses, for comparison purposes, could be depicted in the form of bar diagrams and pie charts.
3. Prepare a Bank Reconciliation Statement and Amended Cash Book from the information given in your Cash Book and Bank Statement (Pass Book) with at least fifteen transactions.
4. Draw a specimen of bill of exchange – show how they differ from Promissory note and develop a question based on two bills of exchange, one of them being honoured and the other dishonoured and its renewal along with noting charges and interest.
5. Take any five accounting concepts and give any two practical examples of each to bring out clearly the understanding of the concept.
6. Develop a case study by creating an imaginary Trial Balance and develop any five-six adjustments and then prepare the Trading, Profit& loss account and Balance Sheet out of it, along with journal entries for those adjustment
The ISC Class 11 Accountancy syllabus can be used as a study material to prepare for the upcoming board examination. The paper requires daily practice to master the topics. Therefore, students can use the syllabus to prepare a study plan and to effectively equip themselves with a strong understanding of the subject.
Executive - Editorial
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