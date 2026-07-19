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ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 23:51 IST

Access the latest ISC Class 11 Accountancy syllabus for the 2026-27 session, available for download on its official website. A direct download link is provided here to access the syllabus PDF. The syllabus offers a detailed course structure, mark distribution, and other exam-related details. 

ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) has released the latest Class 11 Accountancy syllabus for the 2026-27 board examination. The syllabus is a helpful study material to understand the outline of the curriculum prescribed by the board. While Accountancy paper requires a detailed understanding and practice, students can utilize the syllabus to prepare the subject effectively. Accountancy paper is of 100 marks, in which 80 marks are allotted for the theory paper and 20 for internal assessment. The paper provides fundamental knowledge in Accounting, Journal, Ledger, Bank Statement, Depreciation etc. By studying the core topics students can build a strong understanding of the accounting elements. To help students map the topics in detail and understand the course structure we have shared a comprehensive ISC Class 11 Accountancy syllabus, along with its PDF link. Students can not only use the syllabus to study during the academic cycle, but can also prepare for the board examination. 

ISC Class 11 Accountancy 2026-27: Key Highlights

While the exam is usually conducted during the months of February to March, students can use the syllabus to prepare for the 2026-27 academic year. Given below are the essential exam details such as official website, exam duration, marks, etc. 

Particulars

Description

Conducting Body 

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Academic Session

2026-27

Official Website 

cisce.org

Board Exam

Conducted in February-March for Class 11

Exam Paper Duration

3 Hours 

Total Marks 

80 Marks for Theory and 20 for Internal Assessment (100 Marks)

Subject 

Accountancy

ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27: Aims 

The ICSE board prescribes aims and objectives for the Class 11 subjects. These are designed to promote basic understanding of the subject, and form a skill based learning approach. Check ISC Class 11 Accountancy aims shared below: 

1. To provide an understanding of the principles of accounts and practice in recording transactions and interpreting individual as well as company accounts.

2. To develop an understanding of the form and classification of financial statements as a means of communicating financial information.

ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF 

Given below is a detailed ISC Class 11 Accountancy syllabus for 2026-27 session. Students can also find a link to download the syllabus PDF. By assessing the syllabus, students can plan and prepare for the board exam to score well. 

Particulars 

Description

PAPER - I (THEORY) – 80 MARKS

1. Introduction to Accounting

Background of accounting and accountancy; types

of accounts; basic terms used in accounting, and

Accounting Equation.

(i) Evolution of accounting: The three phases.

(ii) Basic Terms: Event, Transaction, Vouchers,

Capital, Assets (intangible, tangible, fixed,

current, liquid, wasting and fictitious),

Liabilities (internal and external – current,

long-term and contingent), Trade Debtors,

Trade Creditors, Purchases, Sales, Goods

traded in, Stock (raw material, work in

progress and finished goods), Profit, Loss,

Expense, Revenue, Income and Drawings.

(iii)Accounting equation: Meaning and

usefulness.

(iv) Meaning and definition of Book-keeping,

Accounting and Accountancy; difference

between book-keeping, accounting and

accountancy; accounting cycle.

(v) Users of accounting information.

(vi) Subfields of accounting: Meaning of financial

accounting, cost accounting and management

Accounting.


NOTE: Practical problems in Accounting

Equation are not required.

2. Journal, Ledger and Trial Balance

(i) Journal: recording of entries in journal with

narration.

(a) Classification of Accounts- traditional

classification or modern approach.

(b) Double Entry System.

(c) Rules of journalizing – traditional

classification or modern approach.

(d) Meaning of journal; Advantages of using

a journal.

(e) Format of journal.

(f) Simple and compound journal entries.

(g) Opening Journal entry.

(h) Journal Entries- Input CGST and Input

SGST / Input IGST; Output CGST and

Output SGST/ Output IGST) / Setting off

Input GST against Output GST.

(ii) Ledger: posting from journal to respective

ledgers.

(a) Meaning of ledger.

(b) Format of a ledger.

(c) Mechanics of posting.

(d) Closing / Balancing of ledger accountsexpenses and revenues to be closed by

transferring to Trading / P/L Account


depending upon their direct/ indirect

nature and balances of Assets, Liabilities

and Capital to be carried down.

(e) Adjusting and closing journal entries.

(iii)Sub-division of journal - cash book [including

simple cash book and triple column cash book

(cash, bank and discount) with - contra entry

pertaining to receipt of cheque not deposited

on the same day; adjustments pertaining to a

definite cash balance to be maintained /

overdraft facility to be availed at the end of the

month. Petty cash book (including analytical

and imprest system), sales day book,

purchases day book, sales return day book,

purchases return day book and Journal proper.

(a) Cash book [including simple cash book

and triple column cash book (cash, bank

and discount) with - contra entry

pertaining to receipt of cheque not

deposited on the same day; adjustments

pertaining to a definite cash balance to be

maintained / overdraft facility to be

availed at the end of the period].

(b) Petty cash book (including analytical and

imprest system).

(c) Sales day book, purchases day bookSimple (Date, Particulars, I. No, L.F,

Details, Amount); Columnar (Date,

Particulars, I. No, L.F, Details, Net

Invoice, Goods, Carriage, GST-Input

CGST and Input SGST / Input IGST;

Output CGST and Output SGST / Output

IGST- Amount or percentage given).

(d) Sales return day book, purchases return

day book- Simple (Date, Particulars,

Credit/ Debit Note No., L.F, Details,

Amount.

(e) Journal proper.

(f) Mechanics of posting from special

subsidiary books.

NOTE: Transactions with GST is excluded in

Cash Book and Returns Books.

(iv) Trial Balance.

(a) Meaning, objectives, advantages, and

limitations of a Trial Balance.


(b) Preparation of the Trial Balance by the

balance method from the given ledger

account balances.

3. Bank Reconciliation Statement

Bank Reconciliation statement.

(i) Meaning and need for bank reconciliation

statement.

(ii) Preparation of a bank reconciliation

statement from the given cash book balance /

overdraft or pass book balance / overdraft.

(iii)Preparation of a bank reconciliation

statement from the extract of the cash book

as well as the pass book relating to the same

month.

(iv) Preparation of an amended cash book and a

bank reconciliation statement after adjusting

the cash book balance from the given cash

book balance.

4. Depreciation

Depreciation, Methods of charging depreciation,

Method of recording depreciation.

(i) Depreciation: meaning, need, causes,

objectives and characteristics.

(ii) Methods of charging depreciation: Straight

Line and Written Down Value method;

advantages, limitations of both the methods

and differences between the two.

(iii)Methods of recording depreciation: charging

to asset account, creating provision for

depreciation / accumulated depreciation.

(iv) Problems relating to purchase and sale of

assets (with or without asset disposal account)

incorporating the application of depreciation

under the two stated methods.

NOTE: Questions on change of method from SLM

to WDV and vice-versa are not required.

5. Bills of Exchange

(i) Introduction to Negotiable Instruments:

explanation of basic terms.

Meaning of negotiable instruments; Bills of

exchange, promissory note (including

specimen and distinction), cheque,

advantages and disadvantages of Bills of

Exchange, explanation of basic terms -

drawer, drawee, payee, endorser, endorsee,

bill on demand / bill on sight, bill after date,

bill after sight, tenure of the bill, days of

grace, due date, endorsement and discounting

of bills, bill sent for collection, dishonour of a

bill, holder of a bill, noting charges, notary

public, renewal of a bill, retirement of a bill

and insolvency of the drawee/acceptor.

(ii) Practical problems on the above in the books

of drawer, drawee and endorsee- Journal

entries and Ledger accounts.

Self explanatory.

NOTE:

• Accommodation Bill is not required.

• Recording in the books of the bank not

required.

6. Accounting Concepts

GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting

Principles), Basis of Accounting; Accounting

Standards; Knowledge and understanding of IFRS

(International Financial Reporting Standards).

(i) GAAP: Going Concern, Accounting Entity,

Money Measurement, Accounting Period,

Complete Disclosure, Revenue Recognition,

Verifiable Objective, Matching Principle,

Historical Cost, Accrual Concept, Dual

Aspect Concept, Materiality, Consistency,

Prudence and Timeliness, Industry Practice,

Substance over legal form.

(ii) Basis of accounting – cash basis and accrual

basis (meaning; difference).

(iii) Accounting Standards: Meaning; Utility/

Advantages.

(iv) IFRS (International Financial Reporting

Standards) - Meaning; Need for IFRS;

Fundamental Assumptions in IFRS- Going

Concern, Accrual, Measuring Unit,

Purchasing Power; difference between IFRS

and Indian GAAP; Procedure for

implementation of IFRS; India and IFRS

7. Final Accounts and Concept of Trading, Profit

and Loss account and Balance Sheet (with and

without adjustments), Marshalling of Balance

Sheet

(i) Capital and Revenue Expenditure/Income.

(a) Meaning and difference between capital

expenditure and revenue expenditure with

examples.

(b) Meaning and difference between capital

receipts and revenue receipts with

Examples.


(c) Meaning and difference between capital

profit/income and revenue profit/ income

with examples.

(d) Meaning and difference between capital

loss and revenue loss with examples.

(e) Meaning of deferred revenue expenditure

with examples.

(ii) Provisions and Reserves.

Meaning, importance; difference between

provisions and reserves; types of reserves -

revenue reserve, capital reserve, general

reserve, specific reserve and secret reserve.

(iii) Trading, Profit and Loss Account and Balance

Sheet of a sole trader, (Horizontal Format)

without adjustments.

Meaning, objectives, importance and

preparation of Trading, Profit and Loss

Account and Balance Sheet of a sole trader.

(iv) Preparation of Trading Account, Profit and

Loss Account and Balance Sheet with

necessary adjustments.

Adjustments relating to closing stock,

outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses,

accrued income, income received in advance,

depreciation, bad debts, provision for

doubtful debts, provision for discount on

debtors, manager’s commission (on the net

profit before and after charging such

commission), goods distributed as free

samples, goods taken by the owner for

personal use and abnormal loss; Treatment of

Adjusted Purchases and calculation of cost of

goods sold.; Input CGST and Input SGST/

Input IGST and Output CGST and Output

SGST/ Output IGST given in the Trial Balance

to offset against each other in the Balance

Sheet.

(v) Marshalling of a Balance Sheet: Order of

permanence and order of liquidity.

(vi) Adjusting, closing and transfer entries.

GST is excluded in Adjustments.

NOTE:

1. Practical problems on preparation of provision

for doubtful debts account are not required.

2. Since creating provision for doubtful debts

accounts involves being prudent, in the

absence of any information of the amount of the new provision, it will be assumed that the

remaining amount / balance of debtors are

good/ Apply same percentage of provision on

the closing debtors as the percentage applied

at the beginning of the year.

8. Rectification of Errors

Errors and types of errors: Rectification of errors

after the preparation of trial balance and

rectification of errors after the preparation of Final

Accounts.

(i) Types of Errors: errors of omission, errors of

commission, errors of principle,

compensating errors.

(ii) Rectification of errors after the preparation of

trial balance and through suspense account if

required.

(iii) Rectification of errors after the preparation of

Final Accounts through P/L Adjustment A/c if

required.

NOTE: Redrafting of Balance Sheet not required.

9. Non -Trading Organisation

(i) Non-Trading Organization: meaning,

objectives, necessity and treatment of specific

items.

Self-explanatory.

(ii) Different books maintained and differences

between them.

(a) Receipts and Payments Accounts:

meaning, features, differences between

Receipts and Payments Account and Cash

Book.

(b) Income and Expenditure Accounts:

meaning, features, difference between

Income and Expenditure account and

Profit and Loss account.

(c) Balance Sheet and its role.

(iii) Preparation of Income and Expenditure

Account and Closing Balance Sheet.

Preparation of Income and Expenditure

Account and Balance Sheet when Receipts

and Payments Account and other information

is given.

(a)Entrance, admission fees, life membership

fees, legacies, special grants and special

donations are to be capitalised (b)General donations, general grants and all

receipts of a recurring nature such as

membership fees/ subscriptions are to be

taken as revenue receipts.

(c) Preparation of accounts of incidental

activities such as restaurant accounts are

not required.

NOTE: Preparation of a Receipt and Payments

Account only or an Income and Expenditure

Account with a Balance Sheet from incomplete

records need not be covered (in horizontal

format)

Students can download the complete ISC Class 9 Accountancy Syllabus for 2026-27 session, from the direct PDF link provided below:

Check: ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27, PDF 

ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus: Paper II – Project Work 

For the internal assessment, students are expected to complete two projects from any topic covered in the theory paper. Each project is of 10 Marks. Check the marks distribution and suggested project works shared below:

Overall Format

1 Mark

Content

4 Mark

Findings

2 Mark

Viva-voce based on the Project only

3 Mark

A list of suggested Projects is given below:

1. Preparation of Journal / sub-division of journal, Ledger, Trial balance and Financial Statements of a trading organization on the basis of a case study.

• Develop a case study of a sole trader starting business with a certain amount of capital. He could have got the amount from his past savings or by borrowing from a bank by mortgaging his personal assets or by winning a lottery or any other source.

• Write in detail, his transactions during the year- his purchases - cash and credit, salescash and credit, expenses, purchase of fixed assets and depreciation charged on them, any outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses, accrued income, drawing bills of exchange, accepting bills payable, etc.

• From this case study developed (which should have at least 15 transactions), pass the journal entries, post them into the ledger, prepare a Trial Balance and the Trading and Profit and Loss Account and Balance Sheet.

• The various expenses for comparison purposes, could be depicted in the form of bar diagrams and pie charts.

2. Preparation of the accounts of a Not-for-Profit-Organisation on the basis of a case study.

• Develop a case study of an NPO by beginning with the primary motive of establishing it, that is, why have you decided to open a club or a library or a hospital, etc.

• Write in detail about the sources of capital fund, subscriptions, donations (ordinary and special), other receipts and payments of your NPO as well as outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses, subscription due but not received, subscription received in advance, purchase of fixed assets and depreciation charged on them, legacy received, etc.

• From this case study developed (which should have at least 15 transactions), pass the journal entries, post them into the ledger, prepare a trial balance and thereafter prepare the NPO’s Cash Book, Receipts and Payment Account, its Income and Expenditure Account and its Balance Sheet.

• The various expenses, for comparison purposes, could be depicted in the form of bar diagrams and pie charts.

3. Prepare a Bank Reconciliation Statement and Amended Cash Book from the information given in your Cash Book and Bank Statement (Pass Book) with at least fifteen transactions.

4. Draw a specimen of bill of exchange – show how they differ from Promissory note and develop a question based on two bills of exchange, one of them being honoured and the other dishonoured and its renewal along with noting charges and interest.

5. Take any five accounting concepts and give any two practical examples of each to bring out clearly the understanding of the concept.

6. Develop a case study by creating an imaginary Trial Balance and develop any five-six adjustments and then prepare the Trading, Profit& loss account and Balance Sheet out of it, along with journal entries for those adjustment

The ISC Class 11 Accountancy syllabus can be used as a study material to prepare for the upcoming board examination. The paper requires daily practice to master the topics. Therefore, students can use the syllabus to prepare a study plan and to effectively equip themselves with a strong understanding of the subject. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 19, 2026, 23:51 IST

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