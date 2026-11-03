UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Last Date Today; Apply Online for 12,405 Assistant Teacher Posts - Get Direct Link Here
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: UPESSC PRT application deadline ends today, 4 November 2026, for 12,405 Assistant Teacher (Primary) posts. Interested candidates can apply online on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Check this article to know more about the eligibility and the direct link.
Key Points
- UPESSC PRT application deadline extended to November 4, 2026.
- 12,405 Assistant Teacher (Primary) vacancies are open for application.
- Written exams are scheduled for December 3 and 4, 2026.
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: The UPESSC PRT last date to apply has been extended to 4 November 2026, so today is the final day. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission is hiring for 12,405 vacancies in Assistant Teacher (Primary) posts. The new date came after an Allahabad High Court order of 24 October 2026. Candidates who have not applied yet should fill the form and pay the fee before the deadline. The correction window will stay open till 7 November, and the written exam will be held on 3 and 4 December 2026. Do not wait for the last hour, because the website can become slow.
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj
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Post
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Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary), Secondary Education Department
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Total Vacancies
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12,405
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Advertisement No.
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05/2026
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New Qualifications Added
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Two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India, and four-year B.El.Ed
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Last Date to Apply
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November 4, 2026
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Last Date for Application Correction
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November 7, 2026
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Written Exam Dates
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December 3 and 4, 2026 (unchanged)
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who meet all the eligibility criteria can now apply for the Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary) posts. Interested candidates can apply online till today on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Check the direct apply link for the UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 below:
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UP PRT Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates should check whether they meet the age, education, and TET conditions for the post they want. Here are the main eligibility points for UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 (Advertisement No. 05/2026).
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Nationality: The applicant must be an Indian citizen.
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Educational qualification: A teacher-training diploma (D.El.Ed/D.L.Ed) from an NCTE-recognised program is required, along with a pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for classes 1–5. The basic qualification is graduation plus the training qualification.
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TET requirement: The candidate must have passed UPTET or CTET at the primary level.
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Minimum age: 21 years, calculated as on 1 July 2026.
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Maximum age, Assistant Teacher (Primary – Urban): 40 years.
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Maximum age, Assistant Teacher (Attached Primary): 62 years.
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Age relaxation: Reserved category candidates get an upper age relaxation under UPESSC and UP government rules.
Steps to Apply for UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply for UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026:
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Visit the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.
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Click the application link for Advertisement No. 05/2026, PRT Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary).
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Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID, if you have not registered already.
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Log in with the credentials you receive.
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Fill in your personal, educational, and category details carefully.
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Select the qualification you hold, including the newly added Diploma in Special Education or B.El.Ed, if applicable.
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Upload your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee online, as stated in the main advertisement.
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Review the form, then submit it.
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Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com