UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Last Date Today; Apply Online for 12,405 Assistant Teacher Posts - Get Direct Link Here

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: The UPESSC PRT last date to apply has been extended to 4 November 2026, so today is the final day. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission is hiring for 12,405 vacancies in Assistant Teacher (Primary) posts. The new date came after an Allahabad High Court order of 24 October 2026. Candidates who have not applied yet should fill the form and pay the fee before the deadline. The correction window will stay open till 7 November, and the written exam will be held on 3 and 4 December 2026. Do not wait for the last hour, because the website can become slow.

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: