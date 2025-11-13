ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
CBSE Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Papers: Download Last 5 Year Papers

Check here for CBSE Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Papers to understand exam patterns, important topics & improve scores. Download Physics PDF and boost your board exam preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Physics: For students striving for excellence in the critical CBSE Class 12 Physics 2026 board examination, engaging with Previous Year Question Papers (PYQ) is an absolutely vital strategy. This curated collection of authentic exam questions from the last five years or more serves as your ultimate practice tool, offering profound insights into the CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus's most frequently tested concepts, essential derivations, and challenging numerical problems. Consistent practice not only sharpens your problem-solving skills and improves crucial time management but also provides a realistic simulation of the exam environment. Utilize these past papers to master the official exam pattern, identify high-weightage topics like Optics and Modern Physics, and ultimately build the exam confidence necessary to achieve top marks in Physics.

CHECK:CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2026

CBSE Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Paper

This table provides direct download links for CBSE Class 12 Physics previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2025

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2024

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2023

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2022

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2021 (Exam not conducted due to Covid-19 Pandemic) 

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2020

Download PDF

CHECK:CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026

The CBSE Class 12 Physics paper for the 2025–26 board exams will maintain the same structure and exam pattern as previous years, applying uniformly. There are no changes expected.

Unit

Topics 

Marks 

Unit-1: Electrostatics

Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields

16

Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Unit-2: Current Electricity

Chapter 3: Current Electricity

Unit-3: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

17

Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter

Unit-4: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction

Chapter 7: Alternating Current

Unit-5: Electromagnetic Waves

Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves

18

 

Unit-6: Optics

Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

Unit-7: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

12

 

Unit-8: Atoms and Nuclei

Chapter–12: Atoms

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Unit-9: Electronic Devices

Chapter 7 –14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

7

