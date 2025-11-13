CBSE Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Papers: Download Last 5 Year Papers

CBSE Class 12 Physics: For students striving for excellence in the critical CBSE Class 12 Physics 2026 board examination, engaging with Previous Year Question Papers (PYQ) is an absolutely vital strategy. This curated collection of authentic exam questions from the last five years or more serves as your ultimate practice tool, offering profound insights into the CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus's most frequently tested concepts, essential derivations, and challenging numerical problems. Consistent practice not only sharpens your problem-solving skills and improves crucial time management but also provides a realistic simulation of the exam environment. Utilize these past papers to master the official exam pattern, identify high-weightage topics like Optics and Modern Physics, and ultimately build the exam confidence necessary to achieve top marks in Physics.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Paper
This table provides direct download links for CBSE Class 12 Physics previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper
Download PDF
CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2025
CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2024
CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2023
CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2022
CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2021 (Exam not conducted due to Covid-19 Pandemic)
Download PDF
CBSE Class 12th Physics Previous Year Question Paper 2020
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026
The CBSE Class 12 Physics paper for the 2025–26 board exams will maintain the same structure and exam pattern as previous years, applying uniformly. There are no changes expected.
Unit
Topics
Marks
Unit-1: Electrostatics
Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields
16
Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
Unit-2: Current Electricity
Chapter 3: Current Electricity
Unit-3: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
17
Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter
Unit-4: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction
Chapter 7: Alternating Current
Unit-5: Electromagnetic Waves
Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves
18
Unit-6: Optics
Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
Chapter–10: Wave Optics
Unit-7: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
12
Unit-8: Atoms and Nuclei
Chapter–12: Atoms
Chapter–13: Nuclei
Unit-9: Electronic Devices
Chapter 7 –14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
7
