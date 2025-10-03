CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2026: Best Five Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks

The CBSE Class 12 Physics curriculum is divided into four main units, each carrying equal weight in the final 70-mark theory paper. A smart study plan must balance the thorough understanding of fundamental concepts with strategic time management to tackle the diverse range of topics effectively. This 5-month study plan offers a complete guide for CBSE Class 12 students preparing for the 2026 Physics Board Exam. This plan is made to help you get ready in a smart way.

We've looked at how many marks each part of the Physics paper is worth (out of 70 marks total) and built a step-by-step timetable just for you. This way, you build a strong base, focusing on high-scoring areas and reinforcing critical concepts. The last month before the exam is fully set aside for revising everything, practicing with sample papers, and learning from any mistakes. Get ready to ace your Physics exam!