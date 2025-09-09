Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Physics Half Yearly Exam 2025

CBSE CLass 12 Physics: The CBSE Class 12 Physics Half Yearly Exam 2025 plays an important role in evaluating students’ conceptual clarity and problem-solving skills. Physics often demands both theory and numerical understanding, and solving MCQs is one of the best ways to revise and practice. Here, we provide the Top 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) designed from the NCERT Class 12 Physics syllabus. These MCQs are a mix of conceptual and numerical type questions to strengthen preparation. At the end, an answer key is given in tabular form for self-checking. Related: CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 Important Instructions for Students: Attempt all MCQs first without referring to books.

Keep a timer to practice solving quickly.

Match your responses with the answer key provided at the end.

Top 50 Physics MCQs for Class 12 Half Yearly Exam 2025 Q1. The dimensional formula of electric charge is:

(a) [M⁰L⁰T¹A¹]

(b) [M¹L¹T¹A⁻¹]

(c) [M⁰L⁰T¹A]

(d) [M⁰L⁰T⁰A¹] Q2. The SI unit of electric field is:

(a) Volt/meter

(b) Newton

(c) Joule

(d) Ampere Q3. Two point charges +q and –q separated by distance 2a constitute:

(a) Electric monopole

(b) Electric dipole

(c) Quadrupole

(d) None Q4. The electric field inside a conductor is:

(a) Zero

(b) Infinite

(c) Depends on charge

(d) None Q5. The unit of capacitance is:

(a) Coulomb

(b) Volt

(c) Farad

(d) Ampere Q6. In a parallel plate capacitor, the capacitance increases when:

(a) Plate area decreases

(b) Distance between plates increases

(c) Dielectric constant increases

(d) None of these Q7. Ohm’s law is valid only when:

(a) Current is proportional to voltage

(b) Temperature remains constant

(c) Resistance remains constant

(d) All of these

Q8. The resistivity of a conductor depends on:

(a) Length

(b) Area of cross-section

(c) Nature of material

(d) Shape Q9. The SI unit of resistivity is:

(a) Ohm

(b) Ohm meter

(c) Ohm⁻¹ meter⁻¹

(d) Coulomb Q10. In series combination of resistors:

(a) Same current flows

(b) Same voltage across each resistor

(c) Power is maximum

(a) Radius of loop

(b) Current

(c) Area

(d) Square of radius Q12. The SI unit of magnetic flux is:

(a) Weber

(b) Tesla

(c) Henry

(d) Joule Q13. A charged particle moving perpendicular to a uniform magnetic field will follow:

(a) Linear path

(b) Circular path

(c) Parabolic path

(d) Helical path Q14. The device based on Fleming’s left-hand rule is:

(a) Galvanometer

(b) Motor

(c) Ammeter

(d) Voltmeter

Q15. Self-induction is the property of:

(a) Generating magnetic field

(b) Opposing change of current

(c) Producing emf in a conductor

(d) Increasing resistance Q16. The SI unit of inductance is:

(a) Henry

(b) Tesla

(c) Weber

(d) Joule Q17. The dimensional formula of inductance is:

(a) [ML²T⁻²A⁻²]

(b) [ML²T⁻²A⁻¹]

(c) [M⁰L²T⁻²A⁻²]

(d) [MLT⁻²A⁻²] Q18. The average value of AC current over one complete cycle is:

(a) Zero

(b) Maximum

(c) Half of maximum

(d) None Q19. The power factor of a pure capacitor is:

(a) Zero

(b) One

(c) Greater than one

(d) Infinity Q20. In an LCR circuit resonance occurs when:

(a) XL = XC

(b) XL > XC

(c) XL < XC

(d) None Q21. Which of the following electromagnetic waves has the highest frequency?

(a) Radio waves

(b) Gamma rays

(c) X-rays

(d) Ultraviolet rays Q22. The speed of electromagnetic waves in vacuum is:

(a) 3 × 10⁸ m/s

(b) 3 × 10⁶ m/s

(c) 3 × 10⁵ m/s

(d) 3 × 10¹⁰ m/s

Q23. The electromagnetic waves are:

(a) Longitudinal

(b) Transverse

(c) Stationary

(d) None Q24. The SI unit of frequency is:

(a) Hertz

(b) Tesla

(c) Newton

(d) Joule Q25. A convex lens of focal length 10 cm produces image at infinity when object distance is:

(a) 5 cm

(b) 10 cm

(c) 20 cm

(d) 15 cm Q26. Power of lens is measured in:

(a) Dioptre

(b) Joule

(c) Watt

(d) Weber Q27. The focal length of a plane mirror is:

(a) Zero

(b) Infinity

(c) Unity

(d) Depends on distance Q28. The speed of light is maximum in:

(a) Glass

(b) Diamond

(c) Air

(d) Water Q29. The angle of incidence for which angle of refraction is 90° is called:

(a) Angle of deviation

(b) Critical angle

(c) Brewster angle

(d) None Q30. In Young’s double-slit experiment, fringe width is proportional to:

(a) Wavelength

(b) Distance between slits

(c) Refractive index

(d) Frequency

(a) Longitudinal

(b) Transverse

(c) Both

(d) None Q32. In photoelectric effect, the number of photoelectrons emitted is proportional to:

(a) Frequency of light

(b) Intensity of light

(c) Wavelength

(d) Threshold frequency Q33. The photoelectric effect is explained by:

(a) Wave theory

(b) Quantum theory

(c) Electromagnetic theory

(d) Newton’s laws Q34. Work function is measured in:

(a) Joule

(b) Electron volt

(c) Weber

(d) Henry Q35. The rest mass of photon is:

(a) Zero

(b) 1 kg

(c) Infinite

(d) 9.1 × 10⁻³¹ kg Q36. In Bohr’s model, electrons revolve in:

(a) Continuous orbits

(b) Stationary orbits

(c) Random orbits

(d) Spiral paths Q37. The energy of an electron in the first orbit of hydrogen atom is:

(a) –13.6 eV

(b) –3.4 eV

(c) –1.51 eV

(d) –0.85 eV

Q38. De Broglie wavelength of a particle is given by:

(a) h/p

(b) p/h

(c) hν

(d) h/m Q39. The uncertainty principle was proposed by:

(a) Einstein

(b) Heisenberg

(c) Planck

(d) Bohr Q40. The charge of electron is:

(a) +1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C

(b) –1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C

(c) 1 C

(d) –1 C Q41. Half-life of a radioactive element is the time in which:

(a) All atoms decay

(b) Half of atoms decay

(c) Activity becomes zero

(d) None Q42. The SI unit of radioactivity is:

(a) Curie

(b) Rutherford

(c) Becquerel

(d) Tesla Q43. Nuclear fission is the:

(a) Splitting of a heavy nucleus

(b) Joining of light nuclei

(c) Decay of nucleus

(d) None Q44. Which of the following is used as a moderator in a nuclear reactor?

(a) Graphite

(b) Sodium

(c) Boron

(d) Lead Q45. The binding energy per nucleon is maximum for:

(a) Uranium

(b) Iron

(c) Plutonium

(d) Thorium Q46. The SI unit of power is:

(a) Watt

(b) Joule

(c) Newton

(d) Ampere