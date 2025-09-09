Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Physics Half Yearly Exam 2025

CBSE CLass 12 Physics: The CBSE Class 12 Physics Half Yearly Exam 2025 plays an important role in evaluating students’ conceptual clarity and problem-solving skills. Physics often demands both theory and numerical understanding, and solving MCQs is one of the best ways to revise and practice.
Here, we provide the Top 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) designed from the NCERT Class 12 Physics syllabus. These MCQs are a mix of conceptual and numerical type questions to strengthen preparation. At the end, an answer key is given in tabular form for self-checking.
Important Instructions for Students:
Attempt all MCQs first without referring to books.
Keep a timer to practice solving quickly.
Match your responses with the answer key provided at the end.
Top 50 Physics MCQs for Class 12 Half Yearly Exam 2025
Q1. The dimensional formula of electric charge is:
(a) [M⁰L⁰T¹A¹]
(b) [M¹L¹T¹A⁻¹]
(c) [M⁰L⁰T¹A]
(d) [M⁰L⁰T⁰A¹]
Q2. The SI unit of electric field is:
(a) Volt/meter
(b) Newton
(c) Joule
(d) Ampere
Q3. Two point charges +q and –q separated by distance 2a constitute:
(a) Electric monopole
(b) Electric dipole
(c) Quadrupole
(d) None
Q4. The electric field inside a conductor is:
(a) Zero
(b) Infinite
(c) Depends on charge
(d) None
Q5. The unit of capacitance is:
(a) Coulomb
(b) Volt
(c) Farad
(d) Ampere
Q6. In a parallel plate capacitor, the capacitance increases when:
(a) Plate area decreases
(b) Distance between plates increases
(c) Dielectric constant increases
(d) None of these
Q7. Ohm’s law is valid only when:
(a) Current is proportional to voltage
(b) Temperature remains constant
(c) Resistance remains constant
(d) All of these
Q8. The resistivity of a conductor depends on:
(a) Length
(b) Area of cross-section
(c) Nature of material
(d) Shape
Q9. The SI unit of resistivity is:
(a) Ohm
(b) Ohm meter
(c) Ohm⁻¹ meter⁻¹
(d) Coulomb
Q10. In series combination of resistors:
(a) Same current flows
(b) Same voltage across each resistor
(c) Power is maximum
(d) Resistance decreases
Q11. The magnetic field at the centre of a current-carrying circular loop is directly proportional to:
(a) Radius of loop
(b) Current
(c) Area
(d) Square of radius
Q12. The SI unit of magnetic flux is:
(a) Weber
(b) Tesla
(c) Henry
(d) Joule
Q13. A charged particle moving perpendicular to a uniform magnetic field will follow:
(a) Linear path
(b) Circular path
(c) Parabolic path
(d) Helical path
Q14. The device based on Fleming’s left-hand rule is:
(a) Galvanometer
(b) Motor
(c) Ammeter
(d) Voltmeter
Q15. Self-induction is the property of:
(a) Generating magnetic field
(b) Opposing change of current
(c) Producing emf in a conductor
(d) Increasing resistance
Q16. The SI unit of inductance is:
(a) Henry
(b) Tesla
(c) Weber
(d) Joule
Q17. The dimensional formula of inductance is:
(a) [ML²T⁻²A⁻²]
(b) [ML²T⁻²A⁻¹]
(c) [M⁰L²T⁻²A⁻²]
(d) [MLT⁻²A⁻²]
Q18. The average value of AC current over one complete cycle is:
(a) Zero
(b) Maximum
(c) Half of maximum
(d) None
Q19. The power factor of a pure capacitor is:
(a) Zero
(b) One
(c) Greater than one
(d) Infinity
Q20. In an LCR circuit resonance occurs when:
(a) XL = XC
(b) XL > XC
(c) XL < XC
(d) None
Q21. Which of the following electromagnetic waves has the highest frequency?
(a) Radio waves
(b) Gamma rays
(c) X-rays
(d) Ultraviolet rays
Q22. The speed of electromagnetic waves in vacuum is:
(a) 3 × 10⁸ m/s
(b) 3 × 10⁶ m/s
(c) 3 × 10⁵ m/s
(d) 3 × 10¹⁰ m/s
Q23. The electromagnetic waves are:
(a) Longitudinal
(b) Transverse
(c) Stationary
(d) None
Q24. The SI unit of frequency is:
(a) Hertz
(b) Tesla
(c) Newton
(d) Joule
Q25. A convex lens of focal length 10 cm produces image at infinity when object distance is:
(a) 5 cm
(b) 10 cm
(c) 20 cm
(d) 15 cm
Q26. Power of lens is measured in:
(a) Dioptre
(b) Joule
(c) Watt
(d) Weber
Q27. The focal length of a plane mirror is:
(a) Zero
(b) Infinity
(c) Unity
(d) Depends on distance
Q28. The speed of light is maximum in:
(a) Glass
(b) Diamond
(c) Air
(d) Water
Q29. The angle of incidence for which angle of refraction is 90° is called:
(a) Angle of deviation
(b) Critical angle
(c) Brewster angle
(d) None
Q30. In Young’s double-slit experiment, fringe width is proportional to:
(a) Wavelength
(b) Distance between slits
(c) Refractive index
(d) Frequency
Q31. Polarization of light proves that light is:
(a) Longitudinal
(b) Transverse
(c) Both
(d) None
Q32. In photoelectric effect, the number of photoelectrons emitted is proportional to:
(a) Frequency of light
(b) Intensity of light
(c) Wavelength
(d) Threshold frequency
Q33. The photoelectric effect is explained by:
(a) Wave theory
(b) Quantum theory
(c) Electromagnetic theory
(d) Newton’s laws
Q34. Work function is measured in:
(a) Joule
(b) Electron volt
(c) Weber
(d) Henry
Q35. The rest mass of photon is:
(a) Zero
(b) 1 kg
(c) Infinite
(d) 9.1 × 10⁻³¹ kg
Q36. In Bohr’s model, electrons revolve in:
(a) Continuous orbits
(b) Stationary orbits
(c) Random orbits
(d) Spiral paths
Q37. The energy of an electron in the first orbit of hydrogen atom is:
(a) –13.6 eV
(b) –3.4 eV
(c) –1.51 eV
(d) –0.85 eV
Q38. De Broglie wavelength of a particle is given by:
(a) h/p
(b) p/h
(c) hν
(d) h/m
Q39. The uncertainty principle was proposed by:
(a) Einstein
(b) Heisenberg
(c) Planck
(d) Bohr
Q40. The charge of electron is:
(a) +1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C
(b) –1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C
(c) 1 C
(d) –1 C
Q41. Half-life of a radioactive element is the time in which:
(a) All atoms decay
(b) Half of atoms decay
(c) Activity becomes zero
(d) None
Q42. The SI unit of radioactivity is:
(a) Curie
(b) Rutherford
(c) Becquerel
(d) Tesla
Q43. Nuclear fission is the:
(a) Splitting of a heavy nucleus
(b) Joining of light nuclei
(c) Decay of nucleus
(d) None
Q44. Which of the following is used as a moderator in a nuclear reactor?
(a) Graphite
(b) Sodium
(c) Boron
(d) Lead
Q45. The binding energy per nucleon is maximum for:
(a) Uranium
(b) Iron
(c) Plutonium
(d) Thorium
Q46. The SI unit of power is:
(a) Watt
(b) Joule
(c) Newton
(d) Ampere
Q47. A body is said to be in equilibrium when:
(a) Net force = 0
(b) Net torque = 0
(c) Both (a) and (b)
(d) None
Q48. The dimensional formula of velocity is:
(a) [LT⁻¹]
(b) [L²T⁻²]
(c) [LT]
(d) [M⁰L¹T⁻¹]
Q49. A projectile has maximum range when angle of projection is:
(a) 30°
(b) 45°
(c) 60°
(d) 90°
Q50. Work done is said to be positive when:
(a) Force and displacement are opposite
(b) Force is perpendicular to displacement
(c) Force and displacement are in same direction
(d) None
Answer Key for CBSE Class 12 Physics MCQs (Half Yearly 2025)
|
Q.No.
|
Answer
|
Q.No.
|
Answer
|
1
|
a
|
26
|
a
|
2
|
a
|
27
|
b
|
3
|
b
|
28
|
c
|
4
|
a
|
29
|
b
|
5
|
c
|
30
|
a
|
6
|
c
|
31
|
b
|
7
|
d
|
32
|
b
|
8
|
c
|
33
|
b
|
9
|
b
|
34
|
b
|
10
|
a
|
35
|
a
|
11
|
b
|
36
|
b
|
12
|
a
|
37
|
a
|
13
|
b
|
38
|
a
|
14
|
b
|
39
|
b
|
15
|
b
|
40
|
b
|
16
|
a
|
41
|
b
|
17
|
a
|
42
|
c
|
18
|
a
|
43
|
a
|
19
|
a
|
44
|
a
|
20
|
a
|
45
|
b
|
21
|
b
|
46
|
a
|
22
|
a
|
47
|
c
|
23
|
b
|
48
|
a
|
24
|
a
|
49
|
b
|
25
|
b
|
50
|
c
