This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 26 October

Every day has a history all its own, full of triumphs, tragedies, breakthroughs and turning points. On this day, October 26, we pause and look back at the threads that bind the past to the present. We'll explore the events that changed nations, shifted power and sparked new eras. We'll highlight some big moments, from political upheavals to scientific firsts. We'll travel across centuries — the 1700s, the 1800s, and the 1900s — and span the globe, touching Europe, the Americas, and Asia. And through it all, we'll ask: how do these moments still matter today? So let's step into October 26 and discover the stories that made the date worth remembering.
What Happened On This Day – October 26?
Here's what happened in history on October 26:
1774 – Congress Petitions the British King
- The First Continental Congress sent a respectful petition to King George III.
- They asked him to address colonial grievances caused by Parliament's oppressive acts.
- The message stated that, without those acts, Americans would have remained loyal.
1775 – King George III Speaks on the American Rebellion
- King George III addressed both Houses of Parliament.
- He called the colonial uprising “a traitorous action” against Great Britain.
- He urged Parliament to act swiftly to end the rebellion.
1776 – Benjamin Franklin Sets Sail for France
- Benjamin Franklin left Philadelphia for France.
- His mission: to form a formal alliance and treaty with the French.
- In France, Franklin became a celebrated figure in politics and science.
1825 – Erie Canal Opens
- The Erie Canal officially opened, connecting the Great Lakes with the Atlantic Ocean.
- Governor DeWitt Clinton led the opening ceremony, sailing from Buffalo to New York City.
- It boosted trade and made New York a central commercial hub.
1864 – "Bloody Bill" Anderson Killed
- Confederate guerrilla leader William “Bloody Bill” Anderson was ambushed and killed in Missouri.
- Anderson had led violent raids during the Civil War.
- His death ended one of the most feared guerrilla campaigns of the conflict.
1881 – Shootout at the O.K. Corral
- In Tombstone, Arizona, Wyatt Earp, his brothers, and Doc Holliday faced off against outlaws.
- The shoot-out lasted just 30 seconds, leaving three men dead.
- It became one of the most famous events of the American Wild West.
1917 – Brazil Declares War on Germany
- Brazil joined World War I on the side of the Allied Powers.
- The decision came after Germany's unrestricted submarine warfare threatened trade.
- Brazil became the only South American country to fight in World War I.
1918 – Stonehenge Gifted to the British People
- Baronet Cecil Chubb donated Stonehenge to the nation.
- He had bought it at auction for £6,600 after being sent to buy dining chairs.
- His wife wasn't pleased, but the public gained a national treasure.
1942 – U.S.S. Hornet Destroyed
- Japanese planes destroyed the American aircraft carrier USS Hornet in the Battle of Santa Cruz.
- The ship had played a significant role in the Doolittle Raid.
- It was one of the last carriers built before World War II.
1946 – Pat Sajak Born
- Patrick Leonard Sajdak, known as Pat Sajak, was born in Chicago.
- He later became the beloved host of Wheel of Fortune.
- The show became the longest-running syndicated game show in U.S. history.
1979 – South Korean President Assassinated
- Kim Jae-gyu, head of the Korean CIA, assassinated President Park Chung-hee of South Korea.
- The event led to a significant shift in South Korea's political landscape.
- His death marked the end of an 18-year authoritarian rule.
1984 – Ozzy Osbourne Fan Dies by Suicide
- Nineteen-year-old John McCollum was found dead in California.
- His parents blamed Ozzy Osbourne's song Suicide Solution for his death.
- The case sparked debate over music's influence on young listeners.
1984 – Infant Receives Baboon Heart
- At Loma Linda University Medical Centre, Dr Leonard Bailey performed the first baboon-to-human heart transplant.
- The patient, Baby Fae, was only 14 days old.
- She lived 21 days after the historic surgery.
1985 – Whitney Houston's First #1 Hit
- Whitney Houston topped the Billboard Hot 100 with "Saving All My Love for You".
- It became her first number-one hit and launched her global career.
- She later became one of the best-selling artists of all time.
1986 – Bill Buckner's Infamous Error
- Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner let a ground ball roll through his legs.
- It cost Boston the 1986 World Series, Game 6, against the Mets.
- The error became one of the most replayed moments in baseball history.
2001 – George W. Bush Signs the USA PATRIOT Act
- President Bush signed the law in response to the 9/11 attacks.
- It expanded surveillance and anti-terrorism powers.
- Critics said it threatened civil liberties.
2015 – Olympic Refugee Team Announced
- The International Olympic Committee created the first Olympic Refugee Team.
- The announcement drew attention to athletes displaced by conflict.
- It sent a message of hope and global unity through sport.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 26?
October 26 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born On October 26
1902 – Beryl Markham
- English aviator and author of West With the Night.
- In 1936, she became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic from east to west.
- Her adventurous life made her a symbol of courage and independence.
1911 – Mahalia Jackson
- Known as the "Queen of Gospel".
- Famous for powerful songs like Move On Up a Little Higher.
- Her voice inspired civil rights leaders and millions worldwide.
1973 – Seth MacFarlane
- American writer, animator, and comedian.
- Creator of Family Guy and American Dad.
- Known for sharp humour and creative storytelling in animation.
Died On October 26
1952 – Hattie McDaniel (born 1893)
- American actress and singer.
- First African American to win an Academy Award (for Gone with the Wind).
- Broke racial barriers in film, radio and television during her career.
1957 – Nikos Kazantzakis (born 1883)
- Greek author and philosopher, best known for Zorba the Greek.
- His work explored human freedom, spirituality and existential themes.
1979 – Park Chung‑hee (born 1917)
- The President of South Korea was later assassinated on this day.
- His death marked a significant turning point in South Korea's modern political history.
1986 – Jackson Scholz (born 1897)
- American Olympic runner and medallist.
- Represented a generation of early 20th-century track athletes.
1999 – Hoyt Axton (born 1938)
- American folk singer, songwriter and actor.
- His song "Joy to the World" became especially famous.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation