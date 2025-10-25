Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has made history again by being conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He received this honorary rank by the Indian Army on October 24, 2025. In a formal pipping ceremony presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at New Delhi’s South Block, the nation’s top javelin thrower officially received this prestigious rank. According to the Ministry of Defence, Neeraj Chopra joined the Army’s 4 Rajputana Rifles as a Naib Subedar in 2016 and has since risen through the ranks due to his global sporting achievements. His 2020 Olympic gold in athletics, world championship wins, and national honours like the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna have made him an inspiring figure for both Indian youth and the armed services. Indian Army Confers Honorary Lt Colonel Rank on Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra was officially conferred the honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank on October 24, 2025. The ceremony was held in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief, and senior officers. Chopra’s military association began in 2016, joining the Rajputana Rifles as a Naib Subedar. His record 90.23m javelin throw set a new national benchmark in 2025. Year Event Achievement 2016 Joins Army Naib Subedar, 4 Rajputana Rifles 2020 Olympics Gold medal - Javelin 2023 World Championships Gold Medal 2024 Olympics Silver medal - Javelin 2025 Army Rank Honorary Lt Colonel What is the Indian Army Honorary Lt Colonel Rank? Honorary ranks are ceremonial honours for exemplary contributions to nation-building or sports. The honour is a mark of discipline, patriotism, and excellence in sport.