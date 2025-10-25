TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Army Confers Honorary Lt Colonel Rank on Neeraj Chopra: Must Read!

By Alisha Louis
Oct 25, 2025, 20:57 IST

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has made history again in October 2025. Learn why Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was awarded the honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank by the Indian Army, his career highlights, and the criteria behind this exceptional recognition.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Why did Olympian Neeraj Chopra Receive Honorary Lt Colonel Rank?
Why did Olympian Neeraj Chopra Receive Honorary Lt Colonel Rank?

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has made history again by being conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He received this honorary rank by the Indian Army on October 24, 2025. In a formal pipping ceremony presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at New Delhi’s South Block, the nation’s top javelin thrower officially received this prestigious rank. 

According to the Ministry of Defence, Neeraj Chopra joined the Army’s 4 Rajputana Rifles as a Naib Subedar in 2016 and has since risen through the ranks due to his global sporting achievements. His 2020 Olympic gold in athletics, world championship wins, and national honours like the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna have made him an inspiring figure for both Indian youth and the armed services.

Indian Army Confers Honorary Lt Colonel Rank on Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra was officially conferred the honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank on October 24, 2025. The ceremony was held in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief, and senior officers.

Chopra’s military association began in 2016, joining the Rajputana Rifles as a Naib Subedar. His record 90.23m javelin throw set a new national benchmark in 2025. 

Year

Event

Achievement

2016

Joins Army

Naib Subedar, 4 Rajputana Rifles

2020

Olympics

Gold medal - Javelin

2023

World Championships

Gold Medal

2024

Olympics

Silver medal - Javelin

2025

Army Rank

Honorary Lt Colonel

What is the Indian Army Honorary Lt Colonel Rank?

Honorary ranks are ceremonial honours for exemplary contributions to nation-building or sports. The honour is a mark of discipline, patriotism, and excellence in sport.

  • Recipients do not hold operational duties under this title.

  • The rank signifies the Army’s values like discipline, dedication, and service.

  • Previous sporting recipients include MS Dhoni and Abhinav Bindra.

  • Such honours recognize national pride and inspire armed forces and citizens alike.

  • This recognition bridges civilian achievement and military tradition.

Why did Olympian Neeraj Chopra Receive Honorary Lt Colonel Rank?

Neeraj Chopra’s global athletic achievements exemplify Indian sporting spirit. He became the first Indian to win Olympic gold in athletics at Tokyo 2020 and added more medals in subsequent games.

Chopra’s dedication and patriotism reflect the Army’s ideals. Army officials described Neeraj as a model of perseverance and national pride. The honorary rank celebrates his impact on sports and youth inspiration. Neeraj’s journey promotes discipline, excellence, and service to the nation.

Read Other GK and Current GK Stories here:

7 Poorest Countries in Europe by GDP PPP in 2025: Check List!

What is the Capital of Belarus?

Who Are the Three People Who Can Travel Anywhere Without a Passport?

Conclusion

Neeraj Chopra’s conferment as Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army is more than a sporting accoladeit’s a tribute to his impact on Indian athletics, patriotism, and inspirational leadership. The recognition underscores how sporting excellence and military honour together serve as guiding lights for future generations.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • Who else has received honorary ranks in the Indian Army?
      +
      Sports icons like MS Dhoni and Abhinav Bindra have been similarly honoured for their contributions to Indian pride.
    • Is Neeraj a regular army officer with active duties?
      +
      No, this is a ceremonial rank; it recognizes achievements but does not include military command responsibilities.
    • Why did Neeraj Chopra get the honorary Lt Colonel rank?
      +
      Neeraj Chopra received the honour due to his historic Olympic gold and commitment to Indian sports and national values.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News