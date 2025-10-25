Indian Army Confers Honorary Lt Colonel Rank on Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has made history again by being conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He received this honorary rank by the Indian Army on October 24, 2025. In a formal pipping ceremony presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at New Delhi’s South Block, the nation’s top javelin thrower officially received this prestigious rank.
According to the Ministry of Defence, Neeraj Chopra joined the Army’s 4 Rajputana Rifles as a Naib Subedar in 2016 and has since risen through the ranks due to his global sporting achievements. His 2020 Olympic gold in athletics, world championship wins, and national honours like the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna have made him an inspiring figure for both Indian youth and the armed services.
Neeraj Chopra was officially conferred the honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank on October 24, 2025. The ceremony was held in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief, and senior officers.
Chopra’s military association began in 2016, joining the Rajputana Rifles as a Naib Subedar. His record 90.23m javelin throw set a new national benchmark in 2025.
|
Year
|
Event
|
Achievement
|
2016
|
Joins Army
|
Naib Subedar, 4 Rajputana Rifles
|
2020
|
Olympics
|
Gold medal - Javelin
|
2023
|
World Championships
|
Gold Medal
|
2024
|
Olympics
|
Silver medal - Javelin
|
2025
|
Army Rank
|
Honorary Lt Colonel
What is the Indian Army Honorary Lt Colonel Rank?
Honorary ranks are ceremonial honours for exemplary contributions to nation-building or sports. The honour is a mark of discipline, patriotism, and excellence in sport.
-
Recipients do not hold operational duties under this title.
-
The rank signifies the Army’s values like discipline, dedication, and service.
-
Previous sporting recipients include MS Dhoni and Abhinav Bindra.
-
Such honours recognize national pride and inspire armed forces and citizens alike.
-
This recognition bridges civilian achievement and military tradition.
Why did Olympian Neeraj Chopra Receive Honorary Lt Colonel Rank?
Neeraj Chopra’s global athletic achievements exemplify Indian sporting spirit. He became the first Indian to win Olympic gold in athletics at Tokyo 2020 and added more medals in subsequent games.
Chopra’s dedication and patriotism reflect the Army’s ideals. Army officials described Neeraj as a model of perseverance and national pride. The honorary rank celebrates his impact on sports and youth inspiration. Neeraj’s journey promotes discipline, excellence, and service to the nation.
Conclusion
Neeraj Chopra’s conferment as Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army is more than a sporting accoladeit’s a tribute to his impact on Indian athletics, patriotism, and inspirational leadership. The recognition underscores how sporting excellence and military honour together serve as guiding lights for future generations.
