Important Numerical Questions For CBSE Class 12 Half-Yearly Exam: To score well in the Physics exam, students also need a deep understanding of the numerical questions. Practising consistently and getting a clear conceptual grasp of the concepts is important to understanding the subject. This article is designed in a way that it helps the students with the important numerical questions for class 12th-class Physics exam.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Half-Yearly Exam 2025-26: Important Numerical Questions
Get here the important numerical questions along with their answers to practise for the exam:
Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields
1. Given a uniform electric field E→= 4×103i^ N/C. Find the flux of this field through a square of 5 cm on a side whose plane is parallel to the Y-Z plane. What would be the flux through the same square if the plane makes a 30° angle with the x-axis?
2. A sphere S1 of radius r1 encloses a net charge Q. If there
is another concentric sphere S2 of radius r2 (r2 > r1) enclosing charge 2Q, find the ratio of the electric flux through S1 and S2. How will the electric flux through sphere S1 change if a medium of dielectric constant K is introduced in the space inside S2 in place of air?
Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
-
A capacitor of unknown capacitance is connected across a battery of V volts. The charge stored is 300 μC. When the potential is reduced by 100 V, the charge becomes 100 μC. Find the battery voltage and capacitance.
-
A parallel plate capacitor has square plates of side 5 cm, separated by 1 mm. (a) Calculate its capacitance. (b) If connected to a 10 V battery, find the charge stored.
-
Three capacitors of 3,3,6 μF are connected in series to a 10 V source. Find the charge on the 3μF capacitor.
-
A slab of dielectric constant K and thickness d/2 is introduced between plates of a parallel plate capacitor (plate separation d). Find the new capacitance.
Chapter 3: Current Electricity
-
A wire of resistance RRR is cut into n equal parts. These are connected (a) in series and (b) in parallel. Find the effective resistance.
-
Two cells of emf 2 V and 4 V and internal resistances 1 Ω and 2 Ω, respectively, are connected in parallel. Calculate the effective emf and internal resistance.
-
A battery of emf 12 V and internal resistance 0.5 Ω is connected to a 5 Ω resistor. Calculate current, terminal voltage, and power dissipated.
-
In a meter bridge, the null point is found at 40 cm. If known resistance is 2 Ω, find the unknown resistance.
Chapter 4: Moving Charges & Magnetism
-
A current of 2 A flows through a circular coil of radius 0.1 m and 100 turns. Find the magnetic field at the centre.
-
Calculate the force between two parallel conductors 1 m long, placed 0.1 m apart, each carrying 10 A in the same direction.
-
A proton enters a uniform magnetic field of 0.01 T with velocity 2×106m/s perpendicular to the field. Find the radius of the path.
-
A galvanometer of resistance 50 Ω gives full-scale deflection at 5 mA. Find the resistance required to convert it into an ammeter of range 5 A.
Chapter 6–7: EMI & Alternating Current
-
A coil of self-inductance 2 H is connected to a 220 V AC supply at 50 Hz. Find reactance and rms current.
-
A 200 V AC is applied across a 50 Ω resistor. Find the rms current and the power dissipated.
-
In an LCR circuit, L = 0.1 H, C = 25 μF, R = 100 Ω. Find resonant frequency and impedance at resonance.
-
A transformer reduces voltage from 2200 V to 220 V. If the primary has 1000 turns, find the turns in the secondary.
Chapter 9–10: Optics
-
An object is placed 20 cm from a convex lens of focal length 15 cm. Find the position and nature of the image.
-
A convex lens of focal length 10 cm is in contact with a concave lens of focal length 20 cm. Find the focal length of the combination.
-
The central maximum of a single slit diffraction pattern is 2 cm wide when the screen is 2 m away. If the slit width is 0.2 mm, find the wavelength.
-
In Young’s double slit experiment, fringes are 1 mm wide with the screen 1 m away. If the separation of slits is 0.5 mm, find the wavelength.
Chapter 11: Dual Nature
-
Calculate the maximum kinetic energy and stopping potential for photoelectrons emitted by light of wavelength 300 nm (Work function = 2 eV).
-
If the wavelength of de-Broglie waves of an electron is 1 Å, find its momentum and kinetic energy.
Chapter 12: Atoms
-
Using Bohr’s model, find the energy of an electron in the second orbit of hydrogen.
-
Calculate the wavelength of the first line of the Balmer series of hydrogen.
Chapter 13: Nuclei
-
Calculate the binding energy per nucleon of 56Fe. (Mass of atom = 55.9349 u, H = 1.0078 u, n = 1.0087 u).
-
A radioactive nucleus has a half-life of 10 days. What fraction remains after 30 days?
Students can take a look at these numericals, as we will be providing the correct answers soon in this PDF.
Check the solutions below:
|
CBSE Class 12 Physics Half-Yearly Exam 2025-26: Important Numerical Questions With Their Answers (Available Soon)
Other Related Links
|
Important Name Reactions of Class 12 Chemistry with Previous Year Questions
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation