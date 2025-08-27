Important Numerical Questions For CBSE Class 12 Half-Yearly Exam: To score well in the Physics exam, students also need a deep understanding of the numerical questions. Practising consistently and getting a clear conceptual grasp of the concepts is important to understanding the subject. This article is designed in a way that it helps the students with the important numerical questions for class 12th-class Physics exam.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Half-Yearly Exam 2025-26: Important Numerical Questions

Get here the important numerical questions along with their answers to practise for the exam:

Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields

1. Given a uniform electric field E→= 4×103i^ N/C. Find the flux of this field through a square of 5 cm on a side whose plane is parallel to the Y-Z plane. What would be the flux through the same square if the plane makes a 30° angle with the x-axis?