CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions 2025–26: Download Chapter-wise PDF

CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions 2025–26: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 is expected to be conducted on 7th March 2026 (Tentative) and Phase 2 on 22nd May 2026 (Tentative). Among all subjects, Geography plays an important role as it helps students understand India’s natural resources, agriculture, industries, and transport systems.
Practicing the CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions 2025–26 chapter-wise helps students strengthen concepts, improve answer writing, and score high marks. These questions are prepared as per the latest CBSE syllabus and exam pattern to guide students in focused preparation and revision before the final board exam.
CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions with Answers PDF
Check complete list of CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions 2025–26 that students can download and practice:
|
Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries
|
Chapter 7: Lifelines of National Economy
Note - CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions with answers for rest of the chapters will be provided soon to the students.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26
Before solving important questions, students should be familiar with the complete CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025–26. It helps in identifying key topics and weightage distribution for Geography chapters.
|
CBSE Board Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise PDFs For FREE
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2025-26
After completing the syllabus and practicing chapter-wise important questions, students should attempt the CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2025–26 to test their preparation level. It will help them analyze performance, understand the marking scheme, and improve accuracy.
|
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2025-26: Download 10th Subject-wise Paper PDF and Marking Scheme
Benefits of Solving CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions
-
Boosts Conceptual Understanding: These questions cover all NCERT-based concepts, ensuring complete clarity before exams.
-
Enhances Writing Practice: Regular practice improves answer presentation and time management during board exams.
-
Increases Confidence: Solving important questions helps students feel more prepared and reduces exam anxiety.
By revising chapter-wise Geography Important Questions, students can confidently tackle both short and long answer questions in their CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper.
Practicing the CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions 2025–26 is the best way to ensure strong preparation for the upcoming board exams. Regular revision of these questions helps students gain confidence, improve accuracy, and score excellent marks in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation