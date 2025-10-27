CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries, Download PDF

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries: Preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026, Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries is an important topic under Geography that helps students understand India’s industrial growth, types of industries, and their role in economic development. Practicing these CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions PDF will boost your exam preparation and strengthen key concepts for better performance. These questions cover multiple-choice, short, and long-answer formats as per the latest CBSE Class 10 Geography syllabus (2025-26). Students can revise effectively and build confidence for their CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026. Download the CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries PDF below to get exam-ready and score high marks in the CBSE Social Science 2026 exam.

CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions: Key Highlights Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 must focus on key chapters to score well, and Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries is crucial for Geography. The table below provides a quick overview of important exam details and resources for effective preparation: Events Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 Exam Date Phase 1: 7th March 2026 (Tentative), Phase 2: 22nd May 2026 (Tentative) Official Website cbse.gov.in Exam Level National (India) Subject Geography (Social Science) Chapter Focus Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries Type of Questions 1 Mark, 2 Marks, 4 Marks, Assertion-Reason, Case-Based Preparation Resource CBSE Class 10 Geography Important Questions PDF with Answers

Important Questions and Answers for CBSE Class 10 Geography Part A (1 Mark Questions) 1. Consider the following statements. a) Chemical industry has two sectors namely organic and in organic sectors. b) Organic sectors include manufacturing and processing of petrochemicals. c) Organic chemical plants are located near oil refineries d) 1,2 b)2,3 c)1,3 d)1,2,3 2. Which among the following industry is an example of private sector industry. a) BHEL b) TISCO c) SAIL d) CIL 3. Find the incorrect pair. LIST -A LIST-B a) Public sector BHEL b) Electric power generation NTPC c) Private sector SAIL d) Joint sector OIL 4. Identify the industry. a) This industry produces Diammonium phosphate. b) The production of this industry was boosted by the Green Revolution. a) Automobile industry b) fertilizer industry

c) IT industry d) chemical industry 5. Which among the following factors are responsible for the industrial location? a) Market b) labour c) Raw material d) all of these 6. Match the following 1.Software technology Park a) Gwalior 2.First jute mill b) Noida 3.Silk textile in Madhya Pradesh c) Bengaluru 4.Electronic capital of India d) Kolkata 7. The economic strength of a country is measured by – – ——————. a) The use of modern methods of agriculture. b) It’s export surplus. c) The quality of its infrastructural facilities. d) the development of its manufacturing industries. 8. Arrange in proper sequence. a) Formation of NTPC b) jute mill set up at Rishra. c) first cement plant in Chennai d)cotton mill set up at Mumbai a) 3,2,1 b) 4,2,1,3 c) 2,3,1 d) 3,1,2 9. Industrial development is a precondition for – – – – ———-.

a) Mass produce export of manufactured goods expense eradication of employment and poverty. b) Quality production. c) Eradication of unemployment and poverty. d) Provides modern nice equipment. 10. How have the Agro industries in India given a major boost to agriculture? a) Manufactured irrigation pumps, fertilizers, insecticides, pesticides etc. b) Provided employment. c)Have in trade. d)Financial help. 11. Which mineral provides energy to the cement industry? a) Iron ore b) coal c) natural gas d) limestone 12. Complete the table with regard to integrated steel plants in India: NAME YEAR OF ESTABLISHMENT Location/State 1. First successful textile mill (A)———-? Mumbai 2. First cement plant. 1904 (b)———?

13. Which city has emerged as the electronic capital of India? a) Jamshedpur b) Bengaluru c) Mumbai d) Gurgaon 14. In what ratio or iron or, coking coal and limestone required to make steel? a) 4:2:1 b) 4:1:2 c) 4:3:1 d) 4:3:2 15. Which of the following groups of states have the largest number of cotton textile centers? a) Gujarat and Maharashtra b) Karnataka and Tamil Nadu c) Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh d)Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat

16. ASSERTION- REASON TYPE QUESTIONS The questions given below consist of an assertion and reason. Use the following key to choose the appropriate answer. a)Both A and R Are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b)Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. c) A Is true but R is falls. d) A is falls but R is true. (A) 1. Assertion A: agriculture and industry are interdependent and move hand-in-hand.

2. Reason R: manufacturing industry is not only helping agriculturists in increasing their production but also helps in making the whole process very efficient. (B) 2. ASSERTION A: India is the largest producer of sugar in the world. REASON (R): India occupies first place in the production of ‘gur’ and ‘khandsari’. 17. Which one of the following is not true regarding the national jute policy of 2005? a) Creating awareness about the use of biodegradable and materials. b) Ensuring good prizes to the jute farmers. c) Increasing productivity. d) Improving quality of jute. 18. Which one of the following provides services to oil and natural gas commission in its off-shore operations? a) Indian airlines b) Air India. c) Pawan Hans helicopters LTD d) alliance 19. Most of the integrated steel plants in India are located in – – – – –.

a)Malwa plateau b) Bundelkhand Plateau c) Meghalaya plateau d) Chota Nagpur Plateau 20. Which one of the following provides services to oil and natural gas commission in its off-shore operations? a) Indian airlines b) Air India. c) Pawan Hans helicopters LTD d) alliance Part B (2 Mark Questions) 21. Explain the classification of industries on the basis of capital investment. 22. Why has Aluminium smelting industry raised in India recently? 23. Explain the classification of industries on the basis of raw material is used. 24. Explain the organic and inorganic chemicals. 25. Why do we say that textile industries have a unique position in India? Part C (3 Mark Questions) 26. How do industries give a boost to the agriculture sector? 27. Distinguish between basic and consumers industries. 28. Why are we not able to perform to our full potential in the production of iron and steel in India? Explain any three reasons.

29. Write three differences between private and public sectors. 30. “The economic strength of a country is measured by the development of manufacturing industries.” Support the statement with arguments. Part D (4 Mark Questions) SOURCE BASED QUESTIONS 31. Read the following information and answer the questions: Manufacturing industry is not only help in modernizing agriculture, which forms the backbone of our economy, they also reduce the heavy dependence of people on agricultural income by providing them jobs in secondary and tertiary sectors. Industrial development is a precondition for eradication of unemployment and poverty from our country. This was the main philosophy behind public sector industries and joint sector ventures in India. It was also aimed at bringing down regional disparities by establishing industries in tribal and backward areas. Export of manufactured goods expense trade and commerce, and brings in much-needed foreign exchange. Countries that transform their raw material into a wide variety of finished goods of higher value her prosperous. India’s prosperity Lies in increasing and diversifying its manufacturing industries as quickly as possible. Agriculture and industry are not exclusive of each other. They move hand-in-hand. For instance, the Agro – industries in India have given a major boost to agriculture by raising its productivity.

1.2. Agriculture and industry are not exclusive each other. Why? 1.3. How does the manufacturing industries help in any country’s economic growth? Part E (5 Mark Questions) 32. Suggest any five measures to control industrial pollution in India. 33. Explain five types of ‘industrial pollution’. 34. Explain the importance of manufacturing sector in the economic development of a country. 35. How can the industrial pollution of freshwater be reduced? Explain with examples. Answers Part A (1 Mark Questions) Q. No. Answer 1 d) 1, 2, 3 2 b) TISCO 3 c) Private sector – SAIL 4 b) Fertilizer industry 5 d) All of these 6 1–b, 2–d, 3–a, 4–c 7 d) The development of its manufacturing industries 8 b) 2, 3, 1 9 c) Eradication of unemployment and poverty 10 a) Manufactured irrigation pumps, fertilizers, insecticides, pesticides etc. 11 b) Coal 12 A–1854, B–Chennai 13 b) Bengaluru 14 a) 4:2:1 15 a) Gujarat and Maharashtra 16 (A) a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A 16 (B) d) A is false but R is true 17 a) Creating awareness about the use of biodegradable and materials 18 c) Pawan Hans Helicopters Ltd 19 d) Chota Nagpur Plateau 20 c) Pawan Hans Helicopters Ltd