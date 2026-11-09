J&K Bank Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 1397 PO & Clerk Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details
J&K Recruitment 2026: J&K Bank has released notifications for 1,397 vacancies, including 343 PO and 1,054 Banking Associate (Clerk) posts. Interested Graduates with J&K or Ladakh domicile, aged 20 to 30, can apply online at jkb.bank.in from 7 to 26 November 2026. Check the official notification PDF, eligibility and vacancy details given in the article.
Key Points
- J&K Bank announced 1397 vacancies for Probationary Officer & Clerk posts for 2026.
- Online applications start on Nov 7, 2026, and close on Nov 26, 2026.
- Eligibility: Graduation & age 20-30 as of Jan 1, 2026, for J&K/Ladakh domiciles.
J&K Bank Recruitment 2026: Jammu & Kashmir Bank has released a new recruitment notification for 2026. The bank has announced 1397 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer (PO) and Clerk. This is a great chance for job seekers who want a stable career in the banking sector. The official notification PDF is now available for candidates to download. It contains important details such as eligibility, age limit, selection process, and application dates. Interested candidates should read the notification carefully before applying. In this article, we share all the key details about J&K Bank Recruitment 2026.
J&K Bank Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Here is a quick overview of the J&K Bank Recruitment 2026. The table covers the most important points in one place, so you can check the key details before you read the full article.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.
|
Post Names
|
Probationary Officer (PO) and Banking Associate (Clerk)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1,397 (J&K: 1,356, Ladakh: 41)
|
PO Vacancies
|
343 (J&K: 323, Ladakh: 20)
|
Clerk Vacancies
|
1,054 (J&K: 1,033, Ladakh: 21)
|
Notification Release Date
|
6 November 2026
|
Online Application Starts
|
7 November 2026
|
Last Date to Apply
|
26 November 2026
|
Last Date for Fee Payment
|
26 November 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains and Interview for PO; Online Exam for Banking Associate
|
Job Location
|
UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
|
Official Website
J&K Bank Notification 2026 PDF Download
Jammu & Kashmir Bank has released the official notification for its 2026 recruitment drive. The bank has issued four separate notification PDFs, one each for PO and Banking Associate (Clerk) posts in J&K and Ladakh. Candidates should download the PDF that matches their post and domicile, and read it fully before applying.
|
J&K Bank Notification 2026
|
Download PDF
|
J&K Bank Clerk Notification 2026 PDF (J&K)
|
J&K Bank Clerk Notification 2026 PDF (Ladakh)
|
J&K Bank PO Notification 2026 PDF (J&K)
|
J&K Bank PO Notification 2026 PDF (Ladakh)
J&K Bank Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet three conditions: domicile, educational qualification and age limit. These apply to both the PO and Banking Associate (Clerk) posts. The key points are below.
Domicile
-
Candidates must be domiciles of the UT for which they apply, J&K or Ladakh, under the respective notification.
-
For the J&K PO notification, only domiciles of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir with a recognised graduation degree can apply.
Educational Qualification
-
A graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India is required.
-
An equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government or UGC is also accepted.
-
Graduation must be completed on or before the last date of online registration, and candidates must hold a valid marksheet or degree certificate.
Age Limit (as on 1 January 2026)
-
The basic age limit for both posts is 20 to 30 years as on 1 January 2026.
-
For PO, candidates must have been born between 1 January 1996 and 1 January 2006, both dates included.
-
Reserved categories get age relaxation as per the recruitment rules.
-
The Ladakh PO notification gives an extra one-time five-year relaxation for recruitment years 2025 and 2026, subject to a maximum age of 56 years.
J&K Bank Vacancy 2026
J&K Bank has issued separate notifications for PO and Banking Associate vacancies in the two Union Territories, so candidates must apply under the notification that matches their domicile. The post-wise and region-wise vacancy distribution is given below.
|
Post
|
J&K
|
Ladakh
|
Total
|
Probationary Officer (PO)
|
323
|
20
|
343
|
Banking Associate (Clerk)
|
1,033
|
21
|
1,054
|
Total
|
1,356
|
41
|
1,397
In total, there are 343 PO posts and 1,054 Banking Associate (Clerk) posts. Clerk posts make up about three-fourths of all vacancies, which makes this a strong opportunity for graduates looking for an entry-level banking job.
J&K Bank Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
Candidates can apply online for the PO and Banking Associate posts on the bank's official website, jkb.bank.in, until 26 November 2026. The steps below will help you submit your application.
|
J&K Bank Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for &K Bank Recruitment 2026
Applying for J&K Bank Recruitment 2026 is a simple online process. Keep your documents and fee payment details ready before you start. Follow the steps below to complete your application before the last date, 26 November 2026.
-
Visit the official website of J&K Bank at jkb.bank.in.
-
Open the Careers tab on the homepage.
-
Select the notification for the post you want, PO or Banking Associate, and for your own domicile, J&K or Ladakh.
-
Click the Apply Online link.
-
Complete the new registration with your name, mobile number and email ID.
-
Log in and fill in the application form with your personal, educational and domicile details.
-
Upload the required documents, such as your photograph, signature and other items listed in the notification.
-
Pay the application fee online. The last date for fee payment is also 26 November 2026.
-
Review the form carefully, submit it, and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com