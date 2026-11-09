J&K Bank Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 1397 PO & Clerk Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details

Key Points J&K Bank announced 1397 vacancies for Probationary Officer & Clerk posts for 2026.

Online applications start on Nov 7, 2026, and close on Nov 26, 2026.

Eligibility: Graduation & age 20-30 as of Jan 1, 2026, for J&K/Ladakh domiciles.

J&K Bank Recruitment 2026: Jammu & Kashmir Bank has released a new recruitment notification for 2026. The bank has announced 1397 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer (PO) and Clerk. This is a great chance for job seekers who want a stable career in the banking sector. The official notification PDF is now available for candidates to download. It contains important details such as eligibility, age limit, selection process, and application dates. Interested candidates should read the notification carefully before applying. In this article, we share all the key details about J&K Bank Recruitment 2026. J&K Bank Recruitment 2026 Highlights Here is a quick overview of the J&K Bank Recruitment 2026. The table covers the most important points in one place, so you can check the key details before you read the full article.

Particulars Details Organisation Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. Post Names Probationary Officer (PO) and Banking Associate (Clerk) Total Vacancies 1,397 (J&K: 1,356, Ladakh: 41) PO Vacancies 343 (J&K: 323, Ladakh: 20) Clerk Vacancies 1,054 (J&K: 1,033, Ladakh: 21) Notification Release Date 6 November 2026 Online Application Starts 7 November 2026 Last Date to Apply 26 November 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment 26 November 2026 Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Interview for PO; Online Exam for Banking Associate Job Location UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Official Website jkb.bank.in J&K Bank Notification 2026 PDF Download Jammu & Kashmir Bank has released the official notification for its 2026 recruitment drive. The bank has issued four separate notification PDFs, one each for PO and Banking Associate (Clerk) posts in J&K and Ladakh. Candidates should download the PDF that matches their post and domicile, and read it fully before applying.

J&K Bank Notification 2026 Download PDF J&K Bank Clerk Notification 2026 PDF (J&K) Check Here J&K Bank Clerk Notification 2026 PDF (Ladakh) Check Here J&K Bank PO Notification 2026 PDF (J&K) Check Here J&K Bank PO Notification 2026 PDF (Ladakh) Click Here J&K Bank Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet three conditions: domicile, educational qualification and age limit. These apply to both the PO and Banking Associate (Clerk) posts. The key points are below. Domicile Candidates must be domiciles of the UT for which they apply, J&K or Ladakh, under the respective notification.

For the J&K PO notification, only domiciles of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir with a recognised graduation degree can apply. Educational Qualification A graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India is required.

An equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government or UGC is also accepted.

Graduation must be completed on or before the last date of online registration, and candidates must hold a valid marksheet or degree certificate.

Age Limit (as on 1 January 2026) The basic age limit for both posts is 20 to 30 years as on 1 January 2026.

For PO, candidates must have been born between 1 January 1996 and 1 January 2006, both dates included.

Reserved categories get age relaxation as per the recruitment rules.

The Ladakh PO notification gives an extra one-time five-year relaxation for recruitment years 2025 and 2026, subject to a maximum age of 56 years. J&K Bank Vacancy 2026 J&K Bank has issued separate notifications for PO and Banking Associate vacancies in the two Union Territories, so candidates must apply under the notification that matches their domicile. The post-wise and region-wise vacancy distribution is given below. Post J&K Ladakh Total Probationary Officer (PO) 323 20 343 Banking Associate (Clerk) 1,033 21 1,054 Total 1,356 41 1,397