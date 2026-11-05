CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2027: Check Marking Scheme, Chapter-Wise Weightage and Paper Structure
Check the CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2027, including the 80-mark theory paper, 20-mark project work, chapter-wise weightage, question paper design and marking scheme for the 2026-27 session.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Economics curriculum and examination guidelines for the academic session 2026-27. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2027 can check the latest Economics exam pattern, marking scheme, chapter-wise weightage and assessment structure to prepare effectively.
As per the CBSE Class 12 Economics syllabus 2026-27, the subject carries a total of 100 marks, including 80 marks for the theory examination and 20 marks for Project Work. The written examination will be conducted for three hours. The theory paper is divided equally between Introductory Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development, with 40 marks allotted to each section.
Students should understand the question paper design, unit-wise marks distribution and competency-based assessment pattern before starting their final board exam preparation. Here is a detailed overview of the CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2027.
Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027: All Subjects
CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2027: Overview
Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 12 Economics examination for 2027 in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Economics
|
Subject Code
|
030
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Theory Examination
|
80 Marks
|
Project Work
|
20 Marks
|
Total Marks
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100
|
Exam Duration
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3 Hours
|
Question Paper Type
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Competency-based, application-based and descriptive questions
CBSE Class 12 Economics Marks Distribution 2027
The CBSE Class 12 Economics theory paper carries 80 marks. It is divided into two parts: Part A, Introductory Macroeconomics, and Part B, Indian Economic Development. Both sections carry 40 marks each.
Students can check the unit-wise marks distribution below.
Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics: 40 Marks
|
Units/Topics
|
Marks
|
National Income and Related Aggregates
|
10
|
Money and Banking
|
6
|
Determination of Income and Employment
|
12
|
Government Budget and the Economy
|
6
|
Balance of Payments
|
6
|
Total
|
40
Determination of Income and Employment carries the highest weightage in Introductory Macroeconomics, with 12 marks. National Income and Related Aggregates follows with 10 marks. Students should pay particular attention to numerical problems, income determination, consumption and saving functions, and related concepts.
Part B: Indian Economic Development: 40 Marks
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Units/Topics
|
Marks
|
Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991
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12
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Current Challenges Facing Indian Economy
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20
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Development Experience of India- A Comparison with Neighbours
|
8
|
Total
|
40
Current Challenges Facing the Indian Economy is the highest-weightage unit in this section, carrying 20 marks. Students should thoroughly revise topics related to human capital formation, rural development, employment, sustainable development and other prescribed concepts.
CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper Design 2027
The CBSE Economics curriculum for 2026-27 specifies the distribution of marks according to different learning competencies. The question paper will assess students' conceptual understanding, application skills and analytical abilities.
|
Question Typology
|
Marks
|
Weightage
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Remembering and Understanding
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32
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40%
|
Applying
|
24
|
30%
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating
|
24
|
30%
|
Total
|
80
|
100%
The distribution indicates that students cannot rely only on memorising definitions and textbook answers. They must also develop the ability to apply economic concepts, interpret information, solve numerical questions and analyse economic situations.
1. Remembering and Understanding - 40%
This category carries 32 marks in the theory examination. Questions will assess student’s knowledge of important economic terms, definitions, facts, concepts and principles. Students must also demonstrate their understanding by explaining, comparing, interpreting and describing economic ideas.
2. Applying - 30%
A total of 24 marks are allotted to application-based questions. These questions will test whether students can use their acquired knowledge, concepts, techniques and economic principles to solve problems in different situations.
3. Analysing, Evaluating and Creating - 30%
This category also carries 24 marks. Questions will assess students' ability to examine information, identify causes, draw conclusions, support arguments with evidence and evaluate economic situations. Students may also be required to combine information and suggest suitable solutions.
CBSE Class 12 Economics Project Work 2027: Marking Scheme
Apart from the written examination, students have to complete Economics Project Work, which carries 20 marks. The project component evaluates research skills, subject knowledge, presentation and understanding of the selected topic.
The project assessment is divided into the following components:
|
Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Relevance of the Topic
|
3
|
Knowledge Content/Research Work
|
6
|
Presentation Technique
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3
|
Viva-Voce
|
8
|
Total
|
20
Students should select a relevant topic, conduct proper research and prepare their project according to the prescribed CBSE guidelines. They should also understand the subject matter thoroughly, as the viva-voce carries 8 marks.
How to Prepare for CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2027?
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2027 should follow a structured study plan covering both Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development.
- Understand the syllabus: Check the latest CBSE Economics syllabus and complete all prescribed chapters.
- Practise numerical questions: Focus on National Income, Determination of Income and Employment, and other calculation-based concepts.
- Revise important concepts: Prepare definitions, differences, economic relationships and important explanations.
- Practise competency-based questions: Solve application-based and analytical questions to improve conceptual understanding.
- Refer to sample papers: Download the official CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2027 and marking scheme to understand the question paper format.
- Prepare the project carefully: Complete the project on time and prepare for the viva-voce.
The CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2027 provides students with a clear understanding of the theory examination, project assessment and unit-wise marks distribution. Students should focus equally on Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development, practise numerical and competency-based questions, and refer to the official sample paper for better preparation.
Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2026-27
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