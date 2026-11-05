Kerala DNB Post MBBS Admission 2026: Online Options Invited, Enter Choices for Phase 1 Allotment at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala DNB Post MBBS Admission 2026 Phase 1 option entry link closes tomorrow, November 6, 2026. Candidates participating in the admission round can enter their choice of courses and colleges for allotment.
Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: CEE Kerala has commenced the online option registration process for the DNB (Post MBBS) 2026 admissions. Candidates participating in the first admission round can click on the ‘DNB (Post MBBS) - Candidate Portal-2026 and log in to enter the choices for admission.
As per the dates announced, the last date for candidates to enter the choices is November 6, 2026. The link will be available until 2 PM. Candidates can enter the Application
Number and Password to log in and enter the choices for allotment. Candidates can then
register their options online by accessing the option registration portal through the ‘Option Registration’ link. It must be noted that the list of Hospitals and Courses to which the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations makes allotments is provided on the candidate’s home page.
Kerala DNB Post MBBS Admission 2026: Option Registration Process
Kerala DNB Post MBBS Admission 2026 option registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can log in and enter the choices in their order of preference for allotment. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on DNB Post MBBS Admission 2026
Step 3: Click on Login
Step 4: Enter the application number and password
Step 5: Click on the Option Registration link
Step 6: Enter the choice of course, college/ hospitals from the list provided
Step 7: Arrange the choices in the order of preference
Step 8: Save and click on submit
The schedule for the first phase centralised allotment to DNB (POST MBBS) Courses will be released online soon. The provisional allotment result will be released first. Candidates will be given time to submit grievances, if any, on the provisional allotment. After the grievances are submitted, the final allotment result will be published. Based on the final allotment result, candidates allotted seats need to report to the allotted colleges for admission. Candidates are also required to carry all relevant documents with them when reporting to the colleges for admission
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.