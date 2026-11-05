Kerala DNB Post MBBS Admission 2026: Online Options Invited, Enter Choices for Phase 1 Allotment at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: CEE Kerala has commenced the online option registration process for the DNB (Post MBBS) 2026 admissions. Candidates participating in the first admission round can click on the ‘DNB (Post MBBS) - Candidate Portal-2026 and log in to enter the choices for admission.

As per the dates announced, the last date for candidates to enter the choices is November 6, 2026. The link will be available until 2 PM. Candidates can enter the Application

Number and Password to log in and enter the choices for allotment. Candidates can then

register their options online by accessing the option registration portal through the ‘Option Registration’ link. It must be noted that the list of Hospitals and Courses to which the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations makes allotments is provided on the candidate’s home page.