RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 3548 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

Key Points Online applications for RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 close on November 6, 2026.

A total of 3548 vacancies are available for various graduate-level posts.

Applications started Oct 8, 2026; fee payment deadline is November 8, 2026.

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is all set to close the online application process for the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Recruitment 2026 on November 6, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 3548 vacancies will be filled across various posts including Goods Train Manager, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist and Senior Clerk Cum Typist. Eligible and interested candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms online can do it through the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in. The online application process has already commenced from October 8, 2026. Those who have completed graduation can apply for this recruitment. In this article you will find all the important details related to the application process, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, application fees, important dates etc.

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The online application process for RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 is open now. Candidates must visit the application portal to register and fill the application form. The last date to submit the online application is November 6, 2026 up to 11:59 PM. The application fee can be paid online till November 8, 2026. Check the direct link to apply and official notification in the table below. RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 Link Click Here RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 Official Notice Click Here RRB NTPC Graduate Notification 2026 Highlights The RRB has announced a total of 3548 posts under CEN No 06/2026. The selection process consists of CBT 1, CBT 2, Typing test, Document Verification and at last document verification. Check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.

Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Exam Name RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2026 CEN Number 06/2026 Total Vacancies 3,548 Posts Goods Train Manager, JAA Cum Typist, Senior Clerk Cum Typist and others Application Mode Online Application Start Date October 8, 2026 Last Date to Apply November 6, 2026 Fee Payment Last Date November 8, 2026 Official Website rrb.indianrailways.gov.in RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2026 Eligibility Criteria In order to apply for RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 candidates must fulfill all the prescribed eligibility conditions as given in the official notification. Check all details below. 1. Educational Qualification Candidates must have done a Graduation from a recognised university.

Certain posts require typing proficiency.

Those candidates who are in final results of their qualifying examination are not eligible to apply.

2. Age Limit (As of January 1, 2027) The minimum age to apply is 18 years.

The maximum age to apply is 33 years.

Age relaxation is provided to reserved categories as per the recruitment rules. Note: Candidates must check the official notification for post wise qualifications and medical standards before applying. How to Apply for RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026? Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the application process- Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

On the homepage you will find the recruitment section where you have to create an account or log in using existing credentials.

A new window will open now click on RRB NTPC Graduate CEN 06/2026.

Fill the application form with personal, educational and other required details.

Select the posts and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees online.

Review all details and submit the application form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.