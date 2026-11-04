School Holiday Today (November 5, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Today (November 5): Schools across several Indian states will remain closed on November 5, 2026, due to Diwali vacations and local holiday announcements. While schools in parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan and other states are observing their scheduled Diwali breaks, Gujarat will begin its vacation on November 5. In Andhra Pradesh, educational institutions covered by the election-related order will remain closed for polling. Students and parents should check their school calendars and official notices for the latest holiday and reopening updates. School Holiday November 5, 2026: State-Wise Updates State School Holiday Update Maharashtra Schools in Pune and Mumbai are observing different Diwali vacation schedules. Gujarat Diwali vacation begins on November 5 and continues until November 25. Goa Schools are observing Diwali vacation from November 2 to 21. Bihar Government schools will remain closed from November 7 to 17 for the festive break. Rajasthan Schools are observing their mid-term vacation from November 4 to 15. Chhattisgarh Diwali vacation is scheduled from November 6 to 11. Uttar Pradesh Schools will observe holidays on November 8, 9 and 11 for Diwali-related festivals. West Bengal The extended Durga Puja vacation continues until November 12. Delhi-NCR No general school holiday has been confirmed for November 5. Haryana No statewide school closure has been confirmed for November 5.

Maharashtra Schools to Follow Different Diwali Vacation Dates Schools in Maharashtra are following different Diwali vacation schedules. In Pune, recognised private secondary schools are scheduled to remain closed from November 5 to 18, with classes expected to resume on November 19. Municipal and private aided primary schools in Mumbai will observe their Diwali break from November 5 to 23. Schools are expected to reopen on November 25, following the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on November 24. Gujarat Schools to Begin Diwali Vacation Schools in Gujarat will begin their Diwali vacation on November 5. The 21-day break will continue until November 25, with the new academic session scheduled to begin on November 26. Goa Schools to Remain Closed Until November 21 The Goa Directorate of Education has scheduled the Diwali vacation from November 2 to 21 for the 2026–27 academic year. Schools are expected to reopen on November 23, subject to any additional holiday announced by the institution.

Bihar Schools to Observe Diwali and Chhath Vacation Government schools in Bihar will observe an extended festive break from November 7 to 17. The vacation covers Diwali, Chitragupt Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Schools are scheduled to reopen on November 18. Rajasthan Schools to Remain Closed for Mid-Term Vacation Schools in Rajasthan are observing their mid-term vacation from November 4 to 15. The break includes Diwali and other festivals, with classes expected to resume on November 16. Chhattisgarh Schools to Observe Diwali Vacation Schools in Chhattisgarh will remain closed from November 6 to 11 for the Diwali vacation. The revised schedule applies to government, aided and unaided schools, along with specified teacher-training institutions. Regular classes are expected to resume on November 12.

Andhra Pradesh Schools to Remain Closed for Election Work The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a two-day holiday on November 4 and 5 for educational institutions covered by the MPTC and ZPTC election-related orders. Polling is scheduled for November 5, while vote counting will take place on November 7. The holiday is intended to facilitate election preparations and polling. Will Schools Remain Closed Today? Schools in several states will remain closed on November 5 as part of their scheduled Diwali vacations. However, there is no nationwide school holiday, and the applicable dates may differ across states, districts and school categories. Students and parents are advised to check their respective school calendars and official notices before travelling to school. ALSO READ| Diwali School Holidays 2026: Check State-Wise School Holiday Dates, Diwali Break and Reopening Updates