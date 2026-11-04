CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date Postponed To Nov 6, Mock Test Also Available; New Schedule
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has postponed the CAT 2026 admit card release date to November 6. Candidates can download their hall tickets until November 29. The CAT 2026 mock test will also be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in from November 6.
IIM CAT Hall Ticket 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has postponed the release of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from November 6 instead of the earlier scheduled date of November 4.
According to the official announcement, admit cards for all eligible candidates have been generated. However, the download facility will be available from November 6 to November 29, 2026.
Registered candidates can access their hall tickets through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their CAT application login ID and password.
CAT 2026 Mock Test To Be Available From November 6
IIM Indore has also announced that the CAT 2026 mock test will be available on the official website from November 6.
The mock test will include sample questions to help candidates understand the examination format and become familiar with the computer-based test interface. Candidates can use the facility to practise navigating the test before appearing for the actual examination.
CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date Postponement Official Notice - "Click Here"
How To Download CAT 2026 Admit Card?
Candidates can download their CAT 2026 admit cards by following these steps:
- Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
- Log in using the CAT application ID and password.
- Click on the CAT 2026 admit card link.
- Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination.
Candidates should check the details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, registration number, examination centre and reporting time. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the CAT helpdesk through the official website.
ALSO CHECK| CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: IIM Indore Revises Hall Ticket Release Date To Nov 6, Check Revised Schedule, Exam Dates
CAT 2026 Exam Date
The CAT 2026 examination will be conducted on November 29 in three sessions. The exam date remains unchanged despite the postponement of the admit card release.
Candidates should download their hall tickets once the facility becomes available and check the examination centre, reporting time and other instructions mentioned on the admit card.
CAT 2026 Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Admit card download begins
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November 6, 2026
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Last date to download admit card
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November 29, 2026
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CAT 2026 examination
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November 29, 2026
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Mock test availability
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November 6, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.