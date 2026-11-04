CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date Postponed To Nov 6, Mock Test Also Available; New Schedule

IIM CAT Hall Ticket 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has postponed the release of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from November 6 instead of the earlier scheduled date of November 4.

According to the official announcement, admit cards for all eligible candidates have been generated. However, the download facility will be available from November 6 to November 29, 2026.

Registered candidates can access their hall tickets through the official website, iimcat.ac.in⁠, using their CAT application login ID and password.

CAT 2026 Mock Test To Be Available From November 6

IIM Indore has also announced that the CAT 2026 mock test will be available on the official website from November 6.

The mock test will include sample questions to help candidates understand the examination format and become familiar with the computer-based test interface. Candidates can use the facility to practise navigating the test before appearing for the actual examination.