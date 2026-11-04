Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to Felicitate Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Toppers in Chennai

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Key Points CM Vijay to felicitate Class 10 and 12 toppers on Nov 4, 2026, in Chennai.

Meritorious students will receive certificates and financial incentives.

First phase covers 30 constituencies, offering aid for college admission.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is all set to felicitate the meritorious students who topped the Class 10 and 12 Board exams across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The first phase of the large-scale award ceremony takes place on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the RK Convention Centre in Neelankarai, Chennai. The state-level educational event is organised to acknowledge academic achievement and motivate high-performing students from government, aided, and private schools to pursue quality higher education. Felicitation Ceremony Schedule for Class 10 & 12 Students of Chennai As per the official announcement and various media sources, the ceremony has been structured to accommodate students and their families comfortably:- Event Date and time :- November 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Venue:- RK Convention Centre, Neelankarai, Chennai

Main Ceremony start time:- 2:00 PM

Merit certificates and financial incentives or cash support will be awarded to the meritorious students

Constituent Assemblies Covered Under this Felicitation Ceremony of Tamil Nadu 2026 The first phase of the felicitation ceremony will focus on students representing 30 assembly constituencies spanning five northern and central districts of Tamil Nadu. The districts or constituencies are as follows:- Cuddalore

Ariyalur

Kallakurichi

Tiruvannamalai

Villuppuram Students who qualified from these constituencies have been invited with their parents. Chief Minister Vijay will personally present the merit certificates, shawls, and cash incentives on stage during the main event. The felicitation drive serves as a key pillar in recognising grassroots educational merit across rural and semi-urban constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The initiative offers direct financial assistance to high-ranking underprivileged and marginalised students to help cover initial college admission deposits and professional course application expenses.