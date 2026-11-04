RBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF, Check Chapters and Marks Weightage

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Class 10 Social Science syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations in 2027 should understand the complete Social Science (SST) syllabus before starting their preparation. The syllabus covers four major subjects: History, Geography, Political Science (Civics) and Economics. The syllabus helps students understand India's history, geographical features, political system, democracy and economic development. Knowing the chapter-wise topics will also help students plan their studies, identify important areas and prepare for the board examination in a systematic way. Also read: RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects RBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026-27

According to the Rajasthan Board's Class 10 syllabus listing and the available 2027 syllabus information, Social Science is divided into four sections. Each section carries 20 marks. Exam details Information Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 Subject Social Science (SST) Academic session 2026-27 Examination year 2027 Total theory marks 80 Sessionals/internal assessment 20 Total marks 100 Theory paper duration 3 hours 15 minutes Main sections History, Geography, Political Science and Economics RBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marks Distribution Section Marks History 20 Geography 20 Political Science (Civics) 20 Economics 20 Total 80 Students should prepare all four sections because each carries equal weight in the theory examination.

History – 20 Marks The History section explains important events that changed India and the world. It covers the growth of nationalism, the freedom struggle, industrial development and the spread of printing. Prescribed textbook: India and the Contemporary World – Part II (NCERT). Chapter Marks Topics The Rise of Nationalism in Europe 4 The French Revolution and how it spread the idea of a nation; the growth of nationalism in Europe; the role of the aristocracy and middle class; liberalism and conservatism; revolutions between 1830 and 1848; the unification of Germany and Italy; the formation of Britain as a nation; how nations were represented through symbols and images; nationalism and imperialism. Nationalism in India 4 The First World War and its effects on India; the Khilafat and Non-Cooperation Movements; Mahatma Gandhi's idea of Satyagraha; the Rowlatt Act; participation of people from cities, villages and plantations in the freedom movement; the Civil Disobedience Movement; the Dandi March and the Salt March; the limits of the movement and the feeling of national unity. The Making of a Global World 4 Ancient trade routes such as the Silk Routes; the movement of food and goods between countries; the growth of the world economy during the 19th century; colonialism; Indian workers who went abroad under the indentured labour system; the Great Depression; the Bretton Woods system and the beginning of modern globalisation. The Age of Industrialisation 4 The beginning of factories; the use of machines, steam power and human labour; industrial development in colonies; the condition of Indian textile industries; competition with Manchester-made goods; early Indian entrepreneurs; factory workers and small-scale industries. Print Culture and the Modern World 4 The development of printing in Japan and Europe; Gutenberg and the printing press; how printed books changed society; the spread of religious and political ideas; the growth of readers; printing in India; the role of newspapers, books and magazines in social reform; women's education, poor readers and censorship.

2. Geography – 20 Marks Geography focuses on India's natural resources, forests, water, agriculture, minerals, industries and transport systems. Students learn how natural resources are used and why they need to be protected. Prescribed textbook: Contemporary India – II (NCERT). Chapter Marks Topics explained in easy language Resources and Development 3 Meaning and types of resources; how resources are classified; resource planning; land use in India; different types of soil; soil erosion and ways to protect soil. Forest and Wildlife Resources 2 Different types of plants and animals; distribution of forests and wildlife in India; endangered species; causes of the loss of forests and animals; steps taken by communities to protect wildlife. Water Resources 3 Importance of water; reasons for water shortage; multipurpose river projects and dams; advantages and disadvantages of large dams; rainwater harvesting and water conservation. Agriculture 3 Different types of farming in India; major crops such as rice, wheat, millets, maize and pulses; horticulture; fibre crops; farming methods; technological and institutional improvements in agriculture. Minerals and Energy Resources 4 Meaning and types of minerals; where minerals are found; metallic and non-metallic minerals; conventional energy sources such as coal and petroleum; non-conventional sources such as solar and wind energy; conservation of minerals and energy. Manufacturing Industries 2 Meaning and types of industries; importance of manufacturing; major industries; industrial pollution and methods to control it. Lifelines of National Economy 3 Roadways, railways, waterways, airways and pipelines; communication systems; international trade; tourism and their importance in the Indian economy.

3. Political Science (Civics) – 20 Marks Political Science explains how the Indian government works, how power is shared and why elections and political parties are important in a democracy. It also teaches students about equality, social differences and citizens' rights. Prescribed textbook: Democratic Politics – II (NCERT). Chapter Marks Topics explained in easy language Power Sharing 4 Meaning of power sharing; why power should not remain with one person or group; examples of Belgium and Sri Lanka; different ways in which power can be shared among governments, communities and different groups. Federalism 4 Meaning of federalism; features of a federal government; division of powers between the Central and State governments; linguistic states; India's language policy; Centre-State relations; local self-government and decentralisation of power. Gender, Religion and Caste 4 Differences between men and women in society; gender discrimination; women's participation in politics; religion and politics; communalism; caste inequalities and the relationship between caste and politics. Political Parties 5 Meaning and functions of political parties; why political parties are needed in a democracy; national and regional parties; challenges faced by political parties; reforms to improve their working. Outcomes of Democracy 3 How democracy creates an accountable and responsible government; economic development; inequality and poverty; social diversity; dignity and freedom of citizens; how democracy responds to people's needs.

4. Economics – 20 Marks Economics teaches students about income, employment, money, banking, industries, international trade and consumer rights. It explains how the Indian economy works and how economic activities affect people's daily lives. Prescribed textbook: Understanding Economic Development (NCERT). Chapter Marks Topics explained in easy language Development 3 Meaning of development; different goals of people; income and other important needs; comparison of countries and states; average income; public facilities such as schools and hospitals; Human Development Report; sustainable development and the responsible use of resources. Sectors of the Indian Economy 5 Primary, secondary and tertiary sectors; differences between these sectors; organised and unorganised sectors; public and private sectors; employment and underemployment; the role of MGNREGA 2005 in providing rural employment. Money and Credit 5 Meaning and importance of money; modern forms of money; bank deposits and loans; how banks work; terms and conditions of credit; formal and informal sources of loans; the role of Self-Help Groups in providing loans. Globalisation and the Indian Economy 5 Meaning of globalisation; foreign trade and investment; multinational companies; how companies work in different countries; the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO); the impact of globalisation on Indian producers and consumers; the need for fair globalisation. Consumer Rights 2 Meaning of consumer rights; the right to safety, information, choice and redressal; why consumers should know their rights; how consumers can raise complaints against unfair trade practices.