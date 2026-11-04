RBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF, Check Chapters and Marks Weightage

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published its syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Class 9 students preparing for their annual examinations should understand the English syllabus before starting their preparation. The English subject focuses on improving students' reading, writing, grammar and literature skills. It includes textbook chapters, poems, supplementary reading, unseen passages and different writing activities. The syllabus is divided into different sections, and each section carries a particular number of marks. Understanding this division will help students identify which topics they need to study and how much attention they should give to each section. The syllabus for the regular Class 9 examination should not be confused with the separate syllabus for Class 9 Praveshika or special-category examinations. Students should follow the document applicable to their course.

Also read: RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects RBSE Class 9 English Exam Pattern 2026-27 According to the official RBSE syllabus, the English examination carries 100 marks. Students will get 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete the written examination. The paper is divided into five learning areas: Reading, Writing, Grammar, Beehive and Moments. Section Topics covered Marks Reading Two unseen comprehension passages 20 Writing Letter writing, paragraph writing, dialogue and story writing 18 Grammar Tenses, relative pronouns, determiners and prepositions 12 Beehive Prose and poetry 35 Moments Supplementary reader 15 Total Complete English syllabus 100 Examination duration: 3 hours 15 minutes. Theory paper: 100 marks. Complete RBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27

The official syllabus divides English into five sections. Below is the complete explanation of the topics mentioned by the Rajasthan Board. 1. Reading Comprehension – 20 Marks This section checks how well students can read an unseen passage and understand its meaning. An unseen passage is a paragraph or short text that students have not studied in their textbooks. The board has prescribed two passages of approximately 200 words each, making around 400 words in total. Passage What students have to do Question pattern Passage 1 Read the passage and identify the correct answers. Objective-type questions, including vocabulary Passage 2 Read the passage and answer questions in their own words. Very short-answer and short-answer questions Vocabulary Understand the meaning of words used in the passages. Similar words, opposite words and other word meanings

2. Writing Skills – 18 Marks The writing section checks whether students can express their thoughts clearly in English. It includes letter writing, paragraph writing and short creative writing tasks. Topic What students need to prepare Word limit / marks Informal Letter Letters to family members and friends about personal matters. Included in 6 marks Formal Letter Letters to the Principal of a school or the editor of a newspaper. Included in 6 marks Email Writing Formal emails to the school Principal or newspaper/magazine editor. Included in 6 marks Paragraph Writing A paragraph based on a given outline, speech, debate or real-life experience. 100–120 words Dialogue Writing A conversation between two or more people based on given hints. 100–120 words Story Writing A short story based on hints or a given situation, including social events, festivals and celebrations. 100–120 words

Students should learn how to write letters and emails using the correct format. They should also practise writing short paragraphs on familiar topics. For story writing and dialogue writing, students may be given a few hints. They will have to use those hints to complete the writing task in their own words. 3. Grammar – 12 Marks Grammar is an important part of the English examination. It tests students' knowledge of sentence formation and the correct use of words. The Rajasthan Board has prescribed four main grammar topics. Grammar topic Meaning in easy language What students should learn Tenses Shows when an action happens. Present, past and future tense and their correct usage. Relative Pronouns Words used to connect a noun with additional information. Who, whom, whose, which and that. Determiners Words placed before nouns to give more information. A, an, the, some, any, much, many, few and other determiners. Prepositions Words that show the relationship between people, places or things. In, on, at, under, between, among, into and other prepositions.

The grammar section may include multiple-choice questions, fill-in-the-blanks, very short-answer questions and short-answer questions. Students will be tested on how these grammar rules are used in sentences and passages. 4. Literature – Beehive (35 Marks) The first prescribed English textbook is Beehive, published by NCERT. It includes prose lessons, poetry and drama-related content. The board has divided this section into two parts: prose and poetry. Part Marks What students need to study Prose 22 Stories, lessons, their meanings, characters and important events. Poetry 13 Prescribed poems, their meanings, themes and ideas. Total 35 Prose section: 22 marks Students will be tested on the following: Question Type Description Reading comprehension Students will get a passage from their prescribed textbook of around 200 words. They will have to read it and answer questions. Short-answer questions Questions will test students' understanding of the lessons. Long-answer questions Students may have to explain important events, ideas or themes from the chapters. Drama Questions will also check students' understanding of the prescribed drama text.

Poetry section: 13 marks Students have to study the poems included in Beehive. The questions will check whether they understand the meaning and message of the poems. The examination may include: An extract from a prescribed poem

Questions based on the meaning of the poem

Short and long questions about its themes and ideas

Questions testing students' understanding and appreciation of poetry 5. Supplementary Reader – Moments (15 Marks) The second prescribed English textbook is Moments, an NCERT supplementary reader. This section carries 15 marks. It focuses on stories and other lessons included in the supplementary book. Topic What students need to prepare Characters Understand the people in each story and their roles. Plot Know what happens in the story from beginning to end. Situations Understand important events and situations in the lessons. Multiple-choice questions Prepare factual details from the chapters. Short-answer questions Practise answering questions about the stories. Long-answer questions Explain important events, characters and situations in detail.

Students should read every prescribed lesson carefully because questions can be based on characters, important events and the overall meaning of the stories. Which Books Are Prescribed for RBSE Class 9 English 2026-27? The official syllabus mentions two prescribed NCERT books. Book name Type Marks Beehive Main English textbook (prose and poetry) 35 Moments Supplementary reader 15 Total 50 The official RBSE 2026-27 syllabus document specifies Beehive and Moments but does not provide a separate chapter-wise list of their contents. Therefore, students should follow the editions prescribed by their schools and avoid relying on unverified chapter lists circulating online. Important Points Students Should Remember Exam Detail / Section Marks / Information The total English theory paper carries 100 marks The examination duration is 3 hours and 15 minutes Reading comprehension carries 20 marks Writing skills carry 18 marks Grammar carries 12 marks Beehive carries 35 marks Moments carries 15 marks Students should practise both objective and descriptive questions Reading the prescribed textbooks is important for preparing for the literature section