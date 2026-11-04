RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus For Board Exam 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has released the Class 10 Science syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. The syllabus covers topics from Chemistry, Biology, Physics and Environmental Science. Students preparing for the 2027 board examination should check all 13 chapters and understand the topics included in each chapter. The syllabus will help students plan their preparation and identify the subjects they need to revise. Also read: RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Rajasthan Board Subject-wise PDF for All Subjects RBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 Particulars Details Board Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 10 Subject Science Subject Code 07 Academic Session 2026-27 Total Chapters 13 Theory Examination 80 marks Sessional Assessment 20 marks Total Marks 100 Examination Duration 3 hours 15 minutes Prescribed Textbook NCERT Science Textbook

RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2026-27: Chapter-Wise Marks Distribution The official syllabus mentions the following marks against each chapter. Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks 1 Chemical Reactions and Equations 6 2 Acids, Bases and Salts 7 3 Metals and Non-Metals 5 4 Carbon and Its Compounds 7 5 Life Processes 8 6 Control and Coordination 6 7 Reproduction in Organisms 7 8 Heredity 4 9 Light – Reflection and Refraction 8 10 The Human Eye and the Colourful World 4 11 Electricity 7 12 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current 6 13 Our Environment 5 Total 13 Chapters 80 RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2026-27: Complete Topics Below is the complete chapter-wise syllabus with explanations in easy language Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations (6 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Writing and balancing chemical equations How to write chemical reactions and balance equations. Combination and decomposition reactions How substances combine or break into simpler substances. Exothermic and endothermic reactions Reactions that release or absorb heat. Displacement and double displacement reactions How elements or compounds exchange places during reactions. Oxidation and reduction How substances gain or lose oxygen or electrons. Corrosion and rancidity Why iron rusts and why food items become spoiled

Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts (7 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Chemical properties and reactions of acids and bases Properties and reactions of acidic and basic substances. Similarities between acids and bases How acids and bases behave in different conditions. Acids and bases in water solutions What happens when acids and bases dissolve in water. Strength of acid and base solutions How to understand strong and weak acids and bases. Importance of pH in everyday life How pH helps identify acidic, basic and neutral substances. Family of salts and pH of salts Different types of salts and their pH values. Chemicals from common salt Useful chemicals obtained from common salt. Dryness of salt crystals Why some salt crystals contain water and how they lose it.

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals (5 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Physical properties of metals and non-metals Differences in appearance, hardness, conductivity and other properties. Chemical properties of metals How metals react with different substances. Reactivity series Arrangement of metals according to their reactivity. Reactions of metals and non-metals How metals and non-metals react with each other. Properties of ionic compounds Characteristics of compounds formed by transfer of electrons. Occurrence and extraction of metals How metals are found and obtained from ores. Enrichment of ores Removal of unwanted materials from ores. Extraction based on reactivity series Methods used to extract different metals. Refining of metals Purification of extracted metals. Corrosion and its prevention Why metals get damaged and how to protect them

Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds (7 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Covalent bonding in carbon How carbon atoms share electrons. Versatile nature of carbon Why carbon can form a large number of compounds. Saturated and unsaturated compounds Differences between different types of carbon compounds. Chains, branches and rings Different arrangements of carbon atoms. Homologous series Groups of carbon compounds having similar properties. Nomenclature of carbon compounds Rules for naming carbon compounds. Combustion and oxidation How carbon compounds react with oxygen. Addition and substitution reactions Different chemical reactions of carbon compounds. Ethanol and ethanoic acid Properties and uses of two important carbon compounds. Soaps and detergents How soaps and detergents help remove dirt.

Chapter 5: Life Processes (8 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Life processes Basic activities required to keep organisms alive. Autotrophic nutrition How plants prepare their own food. Heterotrophic nutrition How organisms depend on others for food. Nutrition in organisms and human beings How food is obtained and digested. Respiration How organisms release energy from food. Transportation in human beings How blood carries materials throughout the body. Transportation in plants How water and food move through plants. Excretion in human beings and plants How waste materials are removed. Chapter 6: Control and Coordination (6 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Nervous system in animals How the nervous system controls body activities. Reflex action Why the body responds quickly to certain situations. Human brain Main functions of the brain. Protection of nervous tissue How nervous tissues are protected. Nervous tissue action How nerve cells carry messages. Coordination in plants How plants respond to changes around them. Immediate response to stimuli How plants react to external changes. Movement due to growth How plant growth causes movement. Hormones in animals How hormones control different body functions.

Chapter 7: Reproduction in Organisms (7 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Reproduction and importance of variation How organisms produce similar organisms and why variations matter. Fission and fragmentation Methods through which organisms divide or break into parts to reproduce. Regeneration and budding How new organisms develop from body parts or buds. Vegetative propagation and spore formation Methods of reproduction in plants and other organisms. Sexual reproduction Why sexual reproduction is important. Sexual reproduction in flowering plants How plants produce seeds through sexual reproduction. Sexual reproduction in human beings How reproduction takes place in humans. Male and female reproductive systems Structure and functions of reproductive organs. No fertilisation of the egg What happens when the egg is not fertilised. Reproductive health Basic concepts related to reproductive health.

Chapter 8: Heredity (4 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Accumulation of variations during reproduction How differences develop between organisms. Heredity and inherited traits How characteristics pass from parents to children. Rules of inheritance How different traits are passed between generations. Mendel's contribution Gregor Mendel's experiments and contribution to genetics. Expression of inherited traits How inherited characteristics appear. Sex determination How the sex of a child is determined. Chapter 9: Light – Reflection and Refraction (8 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Reflection of light How light bounces back from a surface. Spherical mirrors and image formation How concave and convex mirrors form images. Ray diagrams for spherical mirrors How to draw diagrams showing image formation. Sign convention and mirror formula Rules and formulas used in mirror calculations. Magnification How to calculate the size of an image compared with an object. Refraction through a rectangular glass slab How light bends while passing through glass. Refractive index How to measure the bending of light in a medium. Refraction through spherical lenses How light bends through convex and concave lenses. Image formation by lenses and ray diagrams How lenses form images. Sign convention and lens formula Rules and formulas used in lens calculations. Power of a lens How the ability of a lens to bend light is measured.

Chapter 10: The Human Eye and the Colourful World (4 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Power of accommodation How the eye focuses on objects at different distances. Defects of vision and correction Common eyesight problems and their correction. Refraction through a prism How light bends when it passes through a prism. Dispersion of white light How white light separates into different colours. Atmospheric refraction How the atmosphere bends light. Scattering of light How light spreads in different directions. Tyndall effect How light becomes visible when it passes through certain particles. Clear blue sky Why the sky appears blue during the day. Chapter 11: Electricity (7 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Electric current and circuit How electricity flows through a circuit. Electric potential and potential difference How electrical energy changes between two points. Circuit diagrams How to represent electrical circuits using symbols. Ohm's law Relationship between current, voltage and resistance. Factors affecting resistance Why resistance changes in different conductors. Series and parallel combinations How resistors are connected in different ways. Heating effect of electric current How electric current produces heat. Practical applications of heating effect How heating elements and other appliances use electricity. Electric power How the rate of electrical energy consumption is measured.

Chapter 12: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current (6 Marks) Topics Included What Students Will Learn Magnetic field and field lines What a magnetic field is and how it is represented. Magnetic field due to a straight conductor How electric current produces a magnetic field. Right-hand thumb rule How to find the direction of a magnetic field. Magnetic field due to a circular loop How current through a circular wire produces a magnetic field. Magnetic field due to a solenoid How a coil carrying current behaves like a magnet. Force on a current-carrying conductor How a magnetic field affects a conductor carrying current. Fleming's left-hand rule How to identify the direction of force. Domestic electric circuits How electricity is supplied and distributed in homes. Chapter 13: Our Environment (5 Marks)

Topics Included What Students Will Learn Ecosystem and its components How living and non-living things interact. Food chains and food webs How energy moves between different organisms. Environmental problems Major problems affecting the environment. Ozone layer and its depletion Why the ozone layer is important and how it gets damaged. Garbage management How waste can be collected, separated and managed. Which Chapters Carry the Highest Marks? According to the official chapter-wise distribution, two chapters carry the highest weightage of 8 marks each. Chapter Marks Life Processes 8 Light – Reflection and Refraction 8 Acids, Bases and Salts 7 Carbon and Its Compounds 7 Reproduction in Organisms 7 Electricity 7 Students should prepare all 13 chapters because every chapter is included in the prescribed syllabus. The marks distribution should be used as a preparation guide, not as a prediction of examination questions.