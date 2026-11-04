In view of rising pollution levels across the Delhi-NCR region, the Gurugram administration has ordered several restrictions and guidelines, including reduced office presence and restrictions on several activities.

Delhi's AQI has already entered the 'Very Poor' category, with GRAP Stage 2 implemented across the region. With the Diwali festival is around the corner, the administration has introduced these measures to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

Check out the official guidelines issued by the Gurugram administration and more information you should need to know.

Work From Home Guidelines in Gurugram? Check Dates

The official notification stated that with AQI levels reaching ‘Severe’ and ‘Severe+’ categories on certain days, timely actions are needed to prevent pollution.