Work From Home in Gurugram? Administration Issues Fresh Guidelines Ahead of Diwali 2026: Check Dates
With pollution levels rising across the Delhi-NCR region, the Gurugram administration has issued fresh guidelines for government and private offices.
In view of rising pollution levels across the Delhi-NCR region, the Gurugram administration has ordered several restrictions and guidelines, including reduced office presence and restrictions on several activities.
Delhi's AQI has already entered the 'Very Poor' category, with GRAP Stage 2 implemented across the region. With the Diwali festival is around the corner, the administration has introduced these measures to prevent further deterioration in air quality.
Check out the official guidelines issued by the Gurugram administration and more information you should need to know.
Work From Home Guidelines in Gurugram? Check Dates
The official notification stated that with AQI levels reaching ‘Severe’ and ‘Severe+’ categories on certain days, timely actions are needed to prevent pollution.
Deputy Commissioner Gurugram tweets, "In compliance with the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the District Administration, Gurugram, has ordered the implementation of precautionary measures to curb air pollution across the district from 5th November to 20th November 2026. The following measures shall be strictly enforced: Construction & Demolition Activities, dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities will remain restricted across the district. Work From Home – Government & Private Offices Strict Monitoring & Enforcement- Concerned departments and enforcement agencies will conduct regular and daily inspections."— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026
“With AQI reaching the 'Severe' and 'Severe+' categories on certain days, and that timely preventive interventions are necessary to reduce the emission load at source and minimise the accumulation of pollutants.”
However, there is no direct mention of work from home in the official notification, but it directs government and private offices to reduce physical attendance. These guidelines will remain in effect from November 5 to November 20, 2026.
“District Gurugram has been specifically named in the said order among the districts where State Government and private offices are to operate with reduced physical attendance. The directions of the Commission are binding on all concerned and require immediate enforcement within the district”
Gurugram Administration's Guidelines on Construction Activities
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Details
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Information
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District
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Gurugram
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Effective dates
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November 5 to November 20, 2026
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Government offices
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Maximum 50% staff allowed to work physically
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Private offices
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Maximum 50% staff allowed to work physically
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Remaining employees
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To work from home
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Attendance arrangements
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Office heads must issue roster-wise attendance orders
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Exemptions
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Industrial establishments and essential services where work from home is not feasible
Construction and demolition activities
(a) Dust generating demolition and outdoor construction activities shall remain restricted throughout the district.
(b) This restriction shall also apply to linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, pipelines, telecommunication works, etc.
(c) The following projects are exempted from the above restriction: Railways, Metro Services, Airports, Inter-State Bus Terminals, Hospitals, Water Supply and Sanitation, National Security/Defence related activities and projects of national importance.
(d) Exempted projects shall continue to strictly follow the dust mitigation norms and the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules in force.
Gurugram Work From Home Guidelines for Offices
Attendance in State Government and private offices
(a) All offices of the Haryana Government and all private offices situated in District Gurugram shall operate with not more than 50% of the staff strength attending physically. The remaining staff shall work from home.
(b) Heads of Offices shall issue roster-wise attendance orders for their staff accordingly.
(c) Industrial establishments and essential services, where this arrangement is not feasible, are exempted.
(d) Private establishments shall regulate their working hours and attendance accordingly and keep the attendance roster available for inspection.
Also READ: Delhi AQI Reaches 324, GRAP Stage II Implemented Ahead of Diwali 2026
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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