KTET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Kerala TET Hall Ticket PDF at ktet.kerala.gov.in
KTET Admit Card 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the KTET Admit Card 2026 for the exams scheduled to be held on November 14 and 15, 2026. Check out this blog for real-time updates on the KTET Admit Card 2026.
Key Points
- KTET Admit Card released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for exams on November 14 & 15, 2026.
- Candidates can download the admit card from the official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in.
- OMR-based KTET exams are scheduled for November 14 & 15, 2026, in two shifts.
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the KTET Admit Card for the September exams scheduled to be conducted on November 14 and 15, 2026. The KTET Admit Card will be released on the official website i.e., ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducts the KTET (Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test) exam to determine the eligibility of candidates who want to become teachers in state government schools. The exam is conducted for four categories
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Category I: Lower Primary Classes (Classes 1 to 5)
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Category II: Upper Primary Classes (Classes 6 to 8)
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Category III: High School Classes (Classes 9 to 12)
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Category IV: Language Teachers (Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu), Specialist Teachers (Art & Crafts), and Physical Education Teachers
Candidates who have registered for the KTET recruitment 2026 can download their KTET Admit Card from the official website.
KTET 2026 Admit Card Download Link
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the KTET Admit Card today. Now, candidates are advised to check the official website to download the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan TET Admit Card. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the admit card PDF. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.
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KTET Admit Card 2026 Download Link
How to Download the KTET Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their KTET Admit Card for the November 14 and 15 exams:
Step 1: Go to the official of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “KTET 2026 Admit Card” link given on the home page.
Step 3: A new page will open, fill in all the required details like Application Number, Application ID, Category and click on Download.
Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.
Details Mentioned In KTET Hall Ticket PDF 2026
Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the KTET Exam KTET Hall Ticket PDF 2026. The following details are mentioned:
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Name of the candidate
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Father's Name
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Application Number
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Gender & Date of Birth
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Category & PwD status
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Exam City
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Exam Date
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Shift Timing
KTET Exam Date 2026
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the OMR-based written test for KTET on November 14 and 15, 2026, in two shifts. The shift-wise complete schedule is given below:
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Category
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Teaching Level
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Exam Date
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Shift Timings
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Category I
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Lower Primary (Classes 1–5)
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14 November 2026
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10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
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Category II
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Upper Primary (Classes 6–8)
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14 November 2026
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02:00 PM – 04:30 PM
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Category III
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High School (Classes 9–10)
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15 November 2026
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10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
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Category IV
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Language & Specialist Teachers
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15 November 2026
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02:00 PM – 04:30 PM
KTET Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Day Guidelines
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Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre 2 hours before commencement of the examination.
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The candidate must show the Admit Card for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.
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A candidate who does not have a valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.
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A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. No plea would be entertained to change the allotted seat.
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For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of test for any reason, re-test shall not be held under any circumstances.
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Under no circumstance the Centre and shift provided in the Admit Card be changed.
KTET Hall Ticket 2026: Important Documents
All the candidates have to bring the following documents on the day of examination at the examination centre. Who does not bring these documents will not be allowed to sit in the examination.
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Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from official website.
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Any one of the authorised photo IDs- PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card, E-Aadhaar/Ration Card with photograph.
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One passport-size photograph
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