CDS Announces 2-Year Service Extension for Agniveers Under Agnipath Scheme

Taking a significant decision today, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi has approved a two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under #Agnipath. I sincerely thank PM Modi for taking the decision of additional 2-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. This would also provide enrollment of all willing Agniveers as regular soldiers after the tenure of 4/6 years, who meet the selection criteria. This decision is continuation of long-term structural reforms of our defence forces, aimed at creating a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military. It is not merely a recruitment policy; it is a way forward to prepare India's military for the changing character of warfare.

In a major modification to the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani announced that Agniveers completing their initial four-year tenure will be offered an optional two-year service extension. This Cabinet-approved decision offers immediate support for the first batch of the approximately 18300 Agniveers across the Army, Navy, and Air Force who were originally scheduled to exit the service starting in late 2026. Under this new framework, Agniveers opting for the extension will be entitled to an increased monthly pay and an expanded route to permanent military service.

Agnipath Scheme 2026 Service Extension Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the service extension announced by the CDS for the Agniveer Scheme 2026:-

Particulars Details Announced By Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani Recruitment Model Agnipath Scheme Service Extension 2 years (optional for candidates) Total Service Term Up to 6 years ( 4 years initial and 2 years extended) Immediate Beneficiaries Approximately 18300 Agniveers from the first batch Pay Enhanced compensation structure during extended service

New Ways for Permanent Enrollment in the Indian Army

Under the original Agnipath scheme 2022, those candidates who have served for a mandatory four-year period, after which only up to 25% were absorbed into the regular cadre for another 15 years, while the remaining 75% were demobilised with a Seva Nidhi financial exit package. Under the revised rules:-