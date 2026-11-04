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CDS Announces 2-Year Service Extension for Agniveers Under Agnipath Scheme

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Nov 4, 2026, 16:10 IST

The Chief of Defence Staff has announced an optional two-year service extension for Agniveers beyond their four-year tenure, creating an additional pathway to permanent enrollment. Read the article below for more details.

CDS Announces 2-Year Service Extension for Agniveers Under Agnipath Scheme
CDS Announces 2-Year Service Extension for Agniveers Under Agnipath Scheme

Key Points

  • Union Cabinet approved an optional 2-year Agnipath service extension on Nov 4, 2026.
  • The first batch of ~18300 Agniveers, exiting late 2026, can now serve up to 6 years.
  • Extension offers increased pay & a pathway for all willing Agniveers to join regular forces.

In a major modification to the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani announced that Agniveers completing their initial four-year tenure will be offered an optional two-year service extension. This Cabinet-approved decision offers immediate support for the first batch of the approximately  18300 Agniveers across the Army, Navy, and Air Force who were originally scheduled to exit the service starting in late 2026. Under this new framework, Agniveers opting for the extension will be entitled to an increased monthly pay and an expanded route to permanent military service. 

Agnipath Scheme 2026 Service Extension Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the service extension announced by the CDS for the Agniveer Scheme 2026:-

Particulars

Details

Announced By

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani

Recruitment Model

Agnipath Scheme 

Service Extension

2 years (optional for candidates)

Total Service Term

Up to 6 years ( 4 years initial and 2 years extended)

Immediate Beneficiaries

Approximately 18300 Agniveers from the first batch

Pay 

Enhanced compensation structure during extended service

New Ways for Permanent Enrollment in the Indian Army

Under the original Agnipath scheme 2022, those candidates who have served for a mandatory four-year period, after which only up to 25% were absorbed into the regular cadre for another 15 years, while the remaining 75% were demobilised with a Seva Nidhi financial exit package. Under the revised rules:-

  • Continued service beyond four years will be voluntary, enabling trained personnel to serve a full six-year service.
  • Following the extended two-year cycle, candidates will undergo structured, merit-based assessments to secure regular soldier positions.
  • The three armed services, which have expressed high satisfaction with Agniveer field readiness, will retain technical and operational talent that would otherwise have been phased out permanently.

Also check, Indian Army Agniveer Selection Process 2026

What will be the operational impact across the Three Services of the Agnipath Scheme?

Currently, the armed forces have inducted roughly 2.7 lakh Agniveers in the Army and 27,000 in the Air Force, and 21,000 in the Navy. Retaining the seasoned Agniveers helps resolve the operational transition challenges and keeps the frontline units manned without disruptions caused by abrupt batch exits. The armed forces will also issue detailed technical and trade skill credentials to soldiers completing their extended service to support the civilian career pathways.

Why the 2-Year Service Extension is of Importance?

This two-year service extension to the Agnipath scheme is of importance because of:-

  • In the Navy and Air Force, training modern technicians takes 18 to 24 months. Discharging them after four years creates significant institutional training overhead; an additional two years ensures the military maximises its return on specialised training investments.
  • The measure preserves combat readiness by retaining experienced personnel while allowing the services to fine-tune permanent cadre absorption ratios based on live operational assessments.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Nov 4, 2026, 16:10 IST
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