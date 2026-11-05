Karnataka PGCET 2026 Final Round Provisional Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka Examination Authority will release the PGCET 2026 final round provisional allotment result today, November 5. Candidates can check their allotment status and complete the fee payment and admission process as per schedule.
Karnataka PGCET Final Admission Round 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the provisional allotment result for the PGCET extended final admission round. According to the schedule available, the provisional allotment PDF will be available after 1 PM on the official website. Students who have participated in the extended allotment round can visit the official website to check their allotment status.
Karnataka PGCET 2026 final round provisional allotment result is issued based on the choices entered by students. The seat matrix for the final round was issued for MCA and MBA courses. Based on the availability of seats, fresh candidates were required to register and enter their choices for allotment.
Karnataka PGCET 2026 provisional allotment result for the final admission round will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check their allotment status through the direct link given here.
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Final Round Allotment - Click Here (Available After 1 PM)
Steps to Download Karnataka PGCET 2026 Final Round Allotment Result
The provisional allotment result for the final round PGCET admissions will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on the Final Round allotment result link
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference
After the final allotment result is released, the confirmation slip download link will be available online. Students should download the confirmation slip and report to the allotted colleges for final verification and the admission process. To download the confirmation slip, candidates are required to visit the website and log in with their CET number. Only those candidates who have submitted the final fee will be issued their confirmation slip. Candidates reporting to the colleges are also required to carry along with them originals and photocopies of all relevant documents.
As per the details provided, the caution deposit will be adjusted towards fees if any seat gets allotted in this round. Ït must also be noted that if any candidate fails to pay the balance fees or fails to report to the college, the caution deposit will be forfeited, and the candidate has to pay the full fees as a penalty amount as per rules.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.