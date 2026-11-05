Karnataka PGCET 2026 Final Round Provisional Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET Final Admission Round 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the provisional allotment result for the PGCET extended final admission round. According to the schedule available, the provisional allotment PDF will be available after 1 PM on the official website. Students who have participated in the extended allotment round can visit the official website to check their allotment status.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 final round provisional allotment result is issued based on the choices entered by students. The seat matrix for the final round was issued for MCA and MBA courses. Based on the availability of seats, fresh candidates were required to register and enter their choices for allotment.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 provisional allotment result for the final admission round will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check their allotment status through the direct link given here.