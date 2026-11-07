CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Check Question Paper Structure, Marks Distribution and Marking Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the History exam pattern for Class 12 students appearing in the 2027 board examinations. As per the CBSE History curriculum and Sample Question Paper (SQP) for the academic session 2026-27, the subject will be assessed for a total of 100 marks, comprising an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for project work. The CBSE Class 12 History question paper 2027 will carry 34 compulsory questions divided into five sections. These will include multiple-choice questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions, source-based questions and map-based questions. Students will get three hours to complete the theory paper. Understanding the CBSE Class 12 History exam pattern 2027, section-wise marks distribution and marking scheme will help students plan their preparation according to the weightage of each section.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper Pattern 2027 According to the official CBSE Class 12 History Sample Question Paper 2026-27, the theory examination will contain 34 questions divided into five sections. All questions will be compulsory, although internal choices will be available in selected questions. The detailed section-wise question paper pattern is given below. Section Question Type Question Numbers Marks Section A Multiple Choice Questions 1-21 21 Marks Section B Short Answer Questions 22-27 18 Marks Section C Long Answer Questions 28-30 24 Marks Section D Source-Based Questions 31-33 12 Marks Section E Map-Based Question 34 5 Marks Total 34 Questions 80 Marks Section A: Multiple Choice Questions (21 Marks)

Section A will consist of 21 objective-type questions, carrying one mark each. Students will have to select the correct answer from the given options. These questions may include statement-based questions, assertion-reason questions, match-the-following questions and image-based questions. They will assess students' understanding of important historical events, personalities, concepts and developments. Total Questions: 21

Marks per Question: 1

Total Marks: 21 Section B: Short Answer Questions (18 Marks) Section B will include six short-answer questions, carrying three marks each. Students will be expected to write answers within 60-80 words. These questions will test conceptual understanding and the ability to explain historical developments using relevant facts and examples. Total Questions: 6

Marks per Question: 3

Word Limit: 60-80 words

Total Marks: 18

Section C: Long Answer Questions (24 Marks) Section C will contain three long-answer questions, carrying eight marks each. Students will need to write detailed answers within the prescribed word limit of 300-350 words. These questions will require an in-depth understanding of historical themes, events, developments and their significance. Students should support their answers with relevant facts, examples and explanations. Total Questions: 3

Marks per Question: 8

Word Limit: 300-350 words

Total Marks: 24 Section D: Source-Based Questions (12 Marks) Section D will comprise three source-based questions, carrying four marks each. Every question will have three sub-questions based on the given historical source or passage. Students will have to carefully read the source and answer questions based on its content, context and interpretation. These questions assess reading comprehension, historical understanding and analytical skills.

Total Questions: 3

Marks per Question: 4

Total Marks: 12 Section E: Map-Based Question (5 Marks) Section E will consist of one map-based question carrying five marks. Students will be required to identify and locate significant historical places on the map. Map work is an important component of the History examination. Students should regularly practise locating important Harappan sites, ancient cities, major kingdoms and centres associated with the Revolt of 1857 and the Indian National Movement. Total Questions: 1

Total Marks: 5 Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027 CBSE Class 12 History Marks Distribution 2027: Part-Wise Weightage The CBSE Class 12 History theory paper carries 80 marks. The syllabus is divided into three parts, with 25 marks allocated to each part. The remaining five marks are reserved for map work.

History Syllabus Part Marks Themes in Indian History Part I 25 Themes in Indian History Part II 25 Themes in Indian History Part III 25 Map Work 5 Total Theory Marks 80 Project Work 20 Overall Total 100 CBSE Class 12 History Chapter-Wise Syllabus and Weightage The Class 12 History syllabus covers ancient, medieval and modern Indian history through 12 major themes. Students should prepare all prescribed chapters and practise questions from each section. Part Chapter/Theme Part I Bricks, Beads and Bones: The Harappan Civilisation Part I Kings, Farmers and Towns: Early States and Economies Part I Kinship, Caste and Class: Early Societies Part I Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings: Cultural Developments Part II Through the Eyes of Travellers: Perceptions of Society Part II Bhakti-Sufi Traditions: Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts Part II An Imperial Capital: Vijayanagara Part II Peasants, Zamindars and the State: Agrarian Society and the Mughal Empire Part III Colonialism and the Countryside: Exploring Official Archives Part III Rebels and the Raj: 1857 Revolt and its Representations Part III Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement: Civil Disobedience and Beyond Part III Framing the Constitution: The Beginning of a New Era

Note: Each of the three syllabus parts carries 25 marks. CBSE has not prescribed a separate fixed chapter-wise mark allocation within these parts. CBSE Class 12 History Project Work 2027: 20 Marks Apart from the 80-mark theory examination, students will also be assessed through project work carrying 20 marks. The project component is designed to develop research, analytical, interpretation and presentation skills. Students should select a relevant historical topic, collect information from reliable primary and secondary sources, organise their findings and prepare an original project report under the guidance of their teachers. The project work will be evaluated by an external examiner appointed by CBSE for Class 12. CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Competency-Wise Weightage The CBSE History examination also focuses on assessing different learning competencies rather than testing students only on factual knowledge. The official curriculum provides the following competency-wise distribution:

Competency Marks Percentage Knowledge 21 26.25% Understanding 18 22.50% Applying and Analysing 24 30% Formulating, Evaluating and Creating Skills 12 15% Map Skills 5 6.25% Total 80 100% The distribution indicates that application and analytical skills account for the highest share of the theory paper. Therefore, students should focus on understanding historical developments, interpreting sources and constructing well-supported answers instead of relying entirely on memorisation. Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2027 Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 History examination should follow a structured study plan to cover the complete syllabus and improve their answer-writing skills. Complete all 12 chapters: Study all three parts of Themes in Indian History and revise important events, personalities and concepts.

Practise MCQs regularly: Solve objective questions, assertion-reason questions and statement-based questions to improve accuracy.

Focus on source-based questions: Read historical passages carefully and practise answering questions based on their context and interpretation.

Prepare long answers: Practise writing structured answers within the prescribed 300-350-word limit.

Revise map work: Locate important historical sites, cities and centres on maps regularly.

Solve the official sample paper: Practise the CBSE Class 12 History Sample Question Paper 2026-27 to understand the latest examination format.

Use the marking scheme: Refer to the official marking scheme to understand how answers are evaluated and how marks are awarded.