Muhurat Trading 2026: Just two days to go, and the Indian stock market will celebrate its traditional Muhurat Trading session. Dalal Street keeps its roots intact by celebrating Muhurat Trading every year on Diwali.

The Indian stock market will host its traditional Diwali Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, November 8. This will mark the beginning of Samvat 2083, a Hindu financial new year.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will open their doors for this rare, traditional and special trading window, blending financial activity with festive traditions.

But what makes this session special? The word 'Muhurat' refers to an auspicious time. Investing during this period is traditionally believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. Introduced by the BSE in 1957 and later adopted by the NSE in 1992, Muhurat Trading has become a cherished annual tradition among Indian investors.