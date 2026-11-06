When Is Muhurat Trading On BSE and NSE In 2026? Check Date, Timings And Full Stock Market Schedule
Muhurat Trading 2026 will take place on November 8, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083. Check the Diwali trading date, NSE and BSE timings, complete market schedule and segment-wise trading details.
Muhurat Trading 2026: Just two days to go, and the Indian stock market will celebrate its traditional Muhurat Trading session. Dalal Street keeps its roots intact by celebrating Muhurat Trading every year on Diwali.
The Indian stock market will host its traditional Diwali Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, November 8. This will mark the beginning of Samvat 2083, a Hindu financial new year.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will open their doors for this rare, traditional and special trading window, blending financial activity with festive traditions.
But what makes this session special? The word 'Muhurat' refers to an auspicious time. Investing during this period is traditionally believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. Introduced by the BSE in 1957 and later adopted by the NSE in 1992, Muhurat Trading has become a cherished annual tradition among Indian investors.
Also Read: Muhurat Trading On Diwali 2026: Why Is It Celebrated? Check Significance, History And Date
Muhurat Trading 2026: Date And Timings
In 2026, Muhurat Trading will take place on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with Diwali celebrations and the beginning of Samvat 2083.
The main equity trading session will operate from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM IST. However, different market segments will follow specific schedules.
Full Muhurat Trading 2026 Schedule
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Market Session
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Timing (IST)
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Block Deal Window
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1:50 PM – 2:05 PM
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Pre-Open Session
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2:05 PM – 2:20 PM
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Normal Market Session
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2:20 PM – 3:30 PM
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Closing Auction Session
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3:15 PM – 3:35 PM
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Post-Market Session
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3:50 PM – 4:00 PM
Investors should check the official NSE and BSE notifications for the applicable segment-wise timings and trading arrangements.
Segment-Wise Muhurat Trading Timings
The special trading session will also cover different market segments, including equity derivatives and commodity derivatives.
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Equity Derivatives (F&O): Futures and options trading will operate from 2:20 PM to 3:40 PM IST.
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Commodity Derivatives (MCX): The normal trading session will run from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM IST.
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Intraday Trading: Brokers may initiate automatic square-offs for open intraday positions around 3:15 PM. The exact timing may vary depending on the broker.
Investors should check their respective broker platforms for specific trading restrictions and square-off deadlines.
Is Muhurat Trading Profitable?
Muhurat Trading is considered auspicious, but festive sentiments do not guarantee profits. Stock prices remain subject to market risks and fluctuations. Investors should prioritise company fundamentals, financial goals and risk management over traditional beliefs or short-term market optimism. This article is for informational purposes only.
Frequently Asked Questions About Muhurat Trading (FAQs)
Q) When is Muhurat Trading 2026?
Muhurat Trading 2026 will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali and marking the beginning of Samvat 2083.
Q) What are the Muhurat Trading 2026 timings?
The main equity market session will run from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM IST. The pre-open session will begin at 2:05 PM, while other market segments will follow their respective schedules.
Q) Why is Muhurat Trading considered auspicious?
Muhurat Trading is considered auspicious because investors traditionally believe that trading during this special Diwali session brings prosperity, wealth and good fortune in the new Hindu financial year.
Q) Can investors buy and sell shares during Muhurat Trading?
Yes, investors can buy and sell shares during Muhurat Trading, just as they do during regular market sessions. However, trading remains subject to applicable exchange rules and market conditions.
Q) Is Muhurat Trading profitable for investors?
No, Muhurat Trading does not guarantee profits. Stock prices remain subject to market fluctuations and risks. Investors should make decisions based on company fundamentals, financial goals and risk appetite rather than festive sentiments.
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